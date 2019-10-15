The Woke get hold of SpongeBob with predictable results: he’s deemed racist, colonialist, pro-nukes, an eraser of women, and a normalizer of colonial and military violence

This article is not a joke: it was published in the journal The Contemporary Pacific (a University of Hawaii journal) and was written by Holly Barker, a lecturer in the Department of Anthropology at the University of Washington. By now the article, which is all over the media, will surely drive Dr. Barker into hiding, and she deserves all the opprobrium she gets for making the beloved SpongeBob SquarePants into a figure of horrible malfeasance. You will see what happens when careerist academics, brought up in the humanities (Barker is a sociocultural anthropologist, not a scientist), decide that yet another bit of popular culture should be put into the Sausage Grinder of Wokeness.
Click on the screenshot to see (or download) a pdf of the article. (I’m betting it won’t be up long, but I have a copy.)
I cannot emphasize how bad this article is, and if you don’t believe me, read it, or at least skim it. All the tropes of Woke postmodernism, like military horses, march through the pages in line. Here, for example, is the paper’s abstract:
Billions of people around the globe are well-acquainted with SpongeBob Squarepants and the antics of the title character and his friends on Bikini Bottom. By the same token, there is an absence of public discourse about the whitewashing of violent American military activities through SpongeBob’s occupation and reclaiming of the bottom of Bikini Atoll’s lagoon. SpongeBob Squarepants and his friends play a role in normalizing the settler colonial takings of Indigenous lands while erasing the ancestral Bikinian people from their nonfictional homeland. This article exposes the complicity of popular culture in maintaining American military hegemonies in Oceania while amplifying the enduring indigeneity (Kauanui 2016) of the Marshallese people, who maintain deeply spiritual and historical connections to land—even land they cannot occupy due to residual radiation contamination from US nuclear weapons testing—through a range of cultural practices, including language, song, and weaving. This article also considers the gendered violence of nuclear colonialism and the resilience of Marshallese women.
This is all because SpongeBob, by living on Bikini Bottom, maintains a “singularly submerged viewpoint that disconnects the lagoon bottom from holistic Marshallese constructions of place, which, rather than seeing the air, land, and sea as separate domains, as represented in the cartoon, maintain the interconnetivity between these realms.”
Oy, SpongeBob: how could you do that?
Yes, you can argue about the colonialism and nuclear testing by the West on the Pacific Islands, but you don’t need SpongeBob to do that. Nevertheless, Barker buys into the theory that “the characters in the show are malformed and bizarre because they are mutants exposed to radiation from the atomic detonations at Bikini.” This, of course is a “fan theory”, which Barker considers “not farfetched.” But more important is that SpongeBob and his pals have become “squatters” at Bikini, making its story comical and erasing the reality of what happened to the island (and I’m not denying it’s bad).
Bollocks. Read the whole article and tell me if you think the SpongeBob cartoon is doing any real harm to anyone. Nope, all it’s doing is advancing Barker’s career, which, judging by the media reaction, isn’t all that efficacious. She even admits that the show didn’t intend to be so racist and colonialist, but that this is its outcome:
It is implausible that Hillenburg and Nickelodeon, the cartoon’s network, envisioned an act of US colonialism as they developed the show, but it is disturbing that it did not occur to them that Bikini Bottom and Bikini Atoll were not theirs for the taking. Since millions of viewers worldwide hear about Bikini Bottom through SpongeBob without being offered a deeper understanding about Bikini Atoll or its people, it is essential to consider how the show shapes viewers’ worldviews, ideologies, and understandings.
What we have here, then, is “cultural appropriation” of an island by a cartoon. Read it and weep. But you’ll also thrill, for example, to the section in which Barker, focusing her laserlike analysis on other aspects of American cartoon culture, asks and answers the question, “What do Smokey Bear and SpongeBob SquarePants have in common”? (p. 363). If you’re really up on woke culture, you’ll be able to guess. (Think indigenous cultures.)
Yes, I’ve read the paper, and it made me ill. Not only is it completely stupid, an exaggerated but real example of the degeneration of the humanities since their infection with Wokeness, but somebody got paid to do the work that led to this. And somebody thought it was worth publishing. Is it any wonder that the humanities, infested with stuff like this, is losing enrollment in colleges? (Of course, not all humanities scholars turn out such worthless drivel.)
But it will also make you laugh—especially if you can envision it as a hoax. And it could be, though I doubt it, since Barker is a genuine anthropology professor. The problem with humanities “scholarship” like this is that it’s indistinguishable from satire, and when that happens you can kiss these areas goodbye.
Hahaha. Somebody needs to do a sitcom with characters like Barker working out their academic plots as they try to interact socially without violating any woke norms — sort of like “Big Bang Theory” with humanities profs instead of physicists.
Andy Kaufmann lives !!!
If nothing else she has made a name for herself, at least for a while. I had read about this from another source. She is clearly reaching with her writing and seeing things that are just not there. Bikini Bottom, the erstwhile home of the beloved sponge and friends has to my knowledge never been linked to the island nation of Bikini. Furthermore, a large swath of US citizens are completely unaware of the what and why surrounding the events, namely the forced removal of the indigenous people for nefarious purposes, atomic testing. What I don’t recall her musing about is that the USA made promises of remuneration that have never come even close to what the promises, of the treaty laid out. The US has deliberately failed to take care of the people as they promised to. That is far more serious problem than anything alluded to my the author in her “Woke” work.
As Colbert noticed a while ago, SpongeBob sets impossible thigh gap standards for the young generations.
When I first heard about this article, it didn’t even occur to me that this might be a gag. There must be a word, perhaps in German, that expresses the feeling of frustration when trivial cultural phenomena are overloaded with meaning by being subjected to Theory. A reviewer supposedly once wrote that a work was a book in search of an article. This is an article in search of a cocktail party joke.
Wow, man, somebody got too much time on her hands and not much of anything on her mind.
Is Mr. Krabs a direct reference to the infections passed to resilient Marshallese women by colonialist oppressor rapist military personnel? #seatoo
They are all tragically flawed. Mr. Krabs is the epitome of the capitalist troll. Plankton even more so, and he famously has an ongoing toxic relationship with a female computer. The squirrel Sandee Cheeks is clearly in hiding, possibly from an abusive partner. I could go on, but I am getting emotional now. I can’t. ‘Just can’t…
Obviously, with ongoing active consent.
Promoting colonialism? I thought SpongeBob was supposed to be promoting homosexuality.
SpongeBob just can’t win. He’s become a pawn in the culture wars, hated equally by both sides.
He can take it. Absorbent and yellow and porous is he.
Lamentably, other cartoon characters are engaged in the perpetuation of patriarchy and western hegemony. Pepé Le Pew normalizes sexual assault and Francophone nationalism, while enacting violence against other mammalian lifeforms. Yosemite Sam acts as an apologist for gun rights activists and their patriarchal ecological destruction in his attempt to eradicate that “dang varmit,” the hapless Bugs Bunny. Moreover, Porky Pig mocks the differently abled with his grotesque stammer. Worst of all, Donald Duck instantiates the archetype of toxic masculinity by engaging in uncontrolled temper tantrums and threats of violence against Pluto and Mickey. Clearly, we must work to raise further awareness of oppressive ideology in children’s programming.
And Goofy normalizes intra-species slavery and bondage because he is a dog who owns and leashes another dog, Pluto.
Poor Goofy was wrongly cited in Minnie and Mickey’s divorce.
Mickey had to explain to the court that when he said, “She was Fucking Goofy!”
He actually meant that she had big unattractive teeth!
All excellent points. You could seriously publish this in a not-so-serious journal.
Sad, but it’s not the first time somebody took this fictional story of a fictional character far too seriously (e.g. https://www.theodysseyonline.com/psychological-analysis-of-spongebob).
“somebody got paid to do the work that led to this”
It is customary for reputable journals and authors to disclose the sources of funding and to declare any conflicts of interest, although journals in the “soft sciences” are frequently lacking in those areas. I couldn’t find any such declarations in the abstract or first page visible of the article (and I’m not about to waste good money to “rent” the article); but I do wonder who funded this (“follow the money”).
No, what I meant was she gets a salary from the University of Washington, partly to do this kind of “scholarship”. I looked for external funding sources and didn’t find any.
Fair enough; thanks for the update on lack of published specific funding information.
As the University of Washington is a public university, it appears (from the 2018 financial report) that overall funding comes from a combination of affiliated medical facilities (revenues exceeding expenses), gifts, grants, and contracts (including from the Gates clan), tuition and fees (although the revenue is less than related expenses), “auxiliary enterprises” (revenues exceeding expenses), investment income, and a chunk of Washington state taxpayers’ money.
Nothing at the moment on this particular embarrassment, but there’s an article on the UW News site from last year mentioning Holly Barker: https://www.washington.edu/news/2018/03/15/new-minor-recognizes-celebrates-pacific-islander-community/ (so, the paper is almost certainly not a hoax; Barker has a thing about the Marshall Islands (https://anthropology.washington.edu/people/holly-m-barker)).
I’m somewhat sure the author of Spongebob selected “Bikini bottom” for its titillation value, not in reference to the real Bikini atoll.
OTOH I’m certain that Spongebob is intentionally dense to cultural nuances, because the author has actually stated that: that his series is a story about a naive person surrounded by cynics…just with a crazy kiddie reskinning on it.
Grammatical aside: PCC, you may want to change “All the tropes of Woke postmodernism, like military horses, march through the pages in line” to “All the tropes of Woke postmodernism march, like military horses, through the pages in line.” Both are correct, but the current parsing makes the reader think “military horses” is a Woke postmodernist trope.
“It is implausible that Hillenburg and Nickelodeon, the cartoon’s network, envisioned an act of US colonialism as they developed the show…). Yes, it took Holly Barker to discover and expose the insidious dark side of Sponge Bob and his evil band of cohorts.
Back in the 1950s, a French writer called Roland Barthes wrote a book called “Mythologies”, which analysed a number of contemporary French phenomena (like professional wrestling, the Tour de France or red wine) as cultural myths. He was funny, witty and smart. 60 years later, unfortunately, that subtle cultural deconstruction has turned into heavy, humourless blather. I have a certain sympathy for anthropologists: I know some of the old-timers who spent years embedded with “unspoiled” cultures. There are not many of those left, so the modern anthropologist has to pretend to be a stranger in his/her own land, ferreting out the “otherness” of the everyday. There are some good examples of that, but SpongeBob (with which/whom I am embarrassed to say I am completely unfamiliar) is probably not one of them.
I’m sure the article is a hoot, but this retired erstwhile postmodernist doesn’t care to spend $18 for the laughs. OTOH, certainly there is reason to criticize children’s literature for unconsciously fortifying patriarchal white male hegemony.
I’ve been away from this website for months – today I’ve been going through all my old favorites to see what I’ve been missing. Sure enough, the very first article reminds me of how much I love this site. I’ve watched SpongeBob cartoons with my daughters and then my granddaughters and have never seen any harm to him. Are sponges not native to atolls? Are you absolutely sure that this article is not just a big joke? Maybe if the author had not tried to sound all scholarly, she could have made her point (?) without embarrassment: “Hey, you know, sometimes I think that Sponge Bob and his friends took over Bikini Bottom and kicked the natives out. Am I crazy or are we sending the wrong message, people?”.
As far as I know, the article is not a joke. It’s written by a real anthropologist who works on this area, and is in a reputable journal.
It’s obvious that she’s desperate to make her woke bones and diving deep into the bathypelagic depths in her bathosphere (as in bathos, not a typo) to dredge up something, anything to prove herself.
She doesn’t get or care about what some would surely see as the crude sexist aspects of the cartoon that happens to be set in “Bikini Bottom.”
Her research wreck belongs in Davy Jones’ Locker.
I take it from the title of her piece that “unsettling” is a gerund of abstruse meaning among the cognoscenti of Ms. Holly Barker’s circle?
I read with horror the Holly Barker (Ph.D., Anthropology) exposé of SpongeBob’s occupation and reclaiming of the bottom of Bikini Atoll’s lagoon. I’ll hope that this fine piece of scholarship can be expanded into a full PhD thesis by some aspiring “student”. This would allow the crimes of SpongeBob’s friends to be fully examined and revealed. For example, his side kick, Patrick Star a PINK starfish, is an obvious appropriation of gayness without the use of a truly gay character.