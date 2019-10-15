Photos (and a video) of readers

I’ll play. I think my most notable contribution to your blog is that I took $10.00 from you on the results of the last presidential election. [JAC: Assuming that Clinton would win, I made “sucker bets,” betting readers that she would, knowing that some people would be so appalled at the thought of Trump winning that they’d be glad to give me $10. Sadly, Trump won and I had to pay several readers, so I took a double loss.]
I’m not a Trump supporter by any means, (I voted NDP in the advance poll for the current federal election in Canada), but I do like to win a safe bet. I’m watching U.S. news about Turkey/Syria/The Kurds as I type this, and I (sadly) still have confidence in the Democrats ability to #@$! it up again. How about double or nothing?
My two things are cycling, (on track for 8,000 km this year, 5,000 miles for my south of the border friends), and music. The picture is from the summer at a 100 km Gran Fondo event I rode with my 89 year old father.
The video is of my band. I’m the guitar player.
Not bad, eh? Now I’m having a fantasy about a band made up of readers. . .
I did, too, Mr Monne: “I do like to win a
safe bet.” And did, as well.
And m’particular village actually has within
it a pool hall which I love named … …
the Corner Pocket !
Lovely contributions !
Blue
I’m quite enjoying this series!
What a great idea. A band of readers.
60,000+ people playing and singing together.
I will guess it will be loud.
I’ll play kazoo in that band.
Great music! Thanks for this vid. Do you do more numbers that were in The Blues Brothers? 🙂
Impressive mileage too! I did 600 miles this summer (exclusively after work, evenings, no weekend miles) and felt pretty good about it!
Nice photo/video. But who you going to bet in the republican party?
What a rich and fun-filled life!
As for the reader band, I do play the tambourine.