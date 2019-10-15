Ken Miller wants our government to embrace MORE Christian values

I cross-posted my post about Pompeo’s Christianity to Facebook, and, surprisingly, Ken Miller, a biology colleague and an observant Catholic, weighed in. Since this post is public, I don’t have any qualms about posting our exchange here:
The trick is, of course, that by “genuine Christian values,” Miller means “those Christian values that I like”. In other words, he’s embracing a form of the Euthyphro argument, because Miller’s “Christian values” are those that have nothing to do with the dictates of God or religion, but align with what he likes (and with what secular humanists espouse). Miller’s set is cherry-picked from all the Christian values, many of which aren’t so congenial but just as genuine.
I admire Ken for his work against creationism, and for the liberal social views he espouses above, but he simply doesn’t get to be the arbiter of what “genuine Christian values” are. And it’s a bit misleading to conflate humanistic “Christian values” with “Christian values per se”.
Watch that space; others may weigh in, or Ken and I might have further exchanges.
Jerry, as I pointed out on Facebook you’ve misinterpreted my comment. Naturally, you would recoil against any attempt to instill the “Christian” values you regard as reprehensible (which are listed in your posting). But my point was that the current administration has itself trashed some of the values that form the heart of the Christian “social gospel,” most especially the treatment of immigrants, refugees, and the poor. So they have absolutely no business complaining about the demise of “traditional” values when they are actively involved in trashing them every day!
On my reading, what Jerry was objecting to was the unavoidable implication that certain values are inherently “Christian”. Clearly you both agree on those values, but the “Christian” is a superfluous appendage.
Without accusing you of intending to do this, I do think it’s a valid accusation that the church and religion in general tend to identify what is of value to humans, and then park themselves on top of it and claim ownership.
(Ownership, or condemnation — as William Blake noticed: “As the caterpillar chooses the fairest leaves to lay her eggs on, so the priest lays his curse on the fairest joys.”)
P.S. Thanks for your excellent work opposing Creationism! I regularly link to it on my blog.
There is a good argument here that many values can find justification outside of Christianity. And speaking for myself, I am not a Christian, or even a believer. That said, I think that there is a good case historically and culturally that there are some positive values associated with Christianity and some worthwhile perspectives that draw on Christianity. As long as it’s not being put forward in an exclusivist fashion, I think that some actual, genuine discussion of historical Christian teaching in the State Department could be worthwhile, especially with respect to just war theory and Christian Realism as advocated by Reinold Niebhur.
Exactly.
If the values Ken Miller holds were embraced by more people in our government that wouldn’t be a bad thing. But Ken’s values do not map well to Christian values as actually demonstrated by many, even most, Christians.
Jesus F. Christ, it’s Christians that are some of the most avid supporters of Trump, a veritable paragon of low moral values. It’s Christians who decades ago laid plans to infiltrate and influence our government and military for their own religious ends and have met with some measure of success doing so, to the detriment of us all.
Ken Miller is almost certainly a very good person but, my god (or rather his), has he no shame? Not true Christians just doesn’t cut it.
I often hear people, even some atheist people, say that “There’s a good side of religion,” with examples of how religion encourages us to take care of one another. And I reply, “Actually, that’s just a good side of humanity,” and much of that we see in other species, too — nothing to do with religion. As Jerry has pointed out, some of the people writing scripture had good ideas about how we should treat each other, and they wrote them down, and then retroactively people we say those ideas actually came from scripture. They didn’t though — they came from well-meaning human beings.
IMO the US government seems to have embraced the values of modern American Christianity pretty damn well: a kind of ethically pliable, tribally conservative complacency, floating on a sea of hypocrisy.
People often say that when American Christians went all-in for Trump it was a ‘betrayal’ of their value system – but really it was just the logical end-point for modern American Christianity, a religion that has taken Jesus’s teachings about the meek and the poor, and his exhortations to give away all possessions, and brutally reshaped them into a sprawling mess of megachurches and cross-over promotions with the NRA, portraits of Jesus with an AK, private planes paid for by poor people babbling in tongues, pastors as used-car-salesmen and pro-life demagogues secretly paying for their mistresses’ abortions.
There are of course plenty of Christians who oppose Trump, and Ken Miller’s a good example. But if Christian values really meant anything they’d all oppose Trump. He is a metaphorical(or maybe not so metaphorical, I’m not ruling anything out yet) anti-Christ.