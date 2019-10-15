After screwing up in Syria, Trump now announces sanctions on Turkey

Trump’s boneheaded move of withdrawing American troops from Syria, and abandoning our Kurdish allies to ethnic cleansing, with the consequence of incarcerated ISIS fighters going free, has now engendered the predictable reaction: Trump, after allowing this all of this to take place, has announced new sanctions on Turkey! As the New York Times reports:
Faced with a fast-unraveling situation, Mr. Trump’s policy toward the region continued to fishtail. Having essentially greenlighted the Turkish incursion a week ago, then threatening ruin to Turkey’s economy, on Monday Mr. Trump announced sanctions on Turkey, raising tariffs on steel and suspending negotiations on a $100 billion trade deal with Ankara.
And of course Syrian troops are pouring into the vacuum left by the U.S., while Turks kill and rape Kurds and ISIS fighters break out of prison, intent on further terrorism.
Syrian government forces streamed into the country’s northeast on Monday, seizing towns where they had not set foot in years and filling a vacuum opened up by President Trump’s decision to abandon the United States’ Syrian Kurdish allies.
Less than a week after Turkey launched an incursion into northern Syria with Mr. Trump’s assent, President Bashar al-Assad of Syria, considered a war criminal by the United States, has benefited handsomely, striking a deal with the United States’ former allies to take the northern border and rapidly gaining territory without a fight.
In addition to Mr. al-Assad, Mr. Trump’s decision to pull American forces out of the way has also quickly redounded to the gain of Russia and Iran, as well as the Islamic State, as the retreat reconfigures battle lines and alliances in the eight-year war.
. . . Mr. Trump’s decision has turned a relatively stable corner of Syria into its most dynamic battleground. As Turkey and Syrian fighters it supports push in from the north to root out the Kurdish-led militia that was allied with the United States, Mr. al-Assad’s forces have moved in from the south, gobbling up territory.
Trump has asked Erdogan to stop the Turkish invasion, but it’s too late. And now all 28 member states of the EU have agreed to stop selling arms to Turkey, making us even more of an international black sheep than we are already. The 10.000 ISIS fighters estimated to be in Kurdish custody in Syria could not only be freed, but given to the odious al-Assad to wreak more havoc.
Trump couldn’t have made a worse decision, and hundreds of thousands will suffer for it. Will he admit that he was wrong? The request that Turkey pull back is a tacit admission of failure, but I can hear the Head Moron now, “We made a wonderful decision; we just have to ask President Erdogan (a wonderful man and a good friend) to restrain himself a little more.”
Trump has to go. Now. But I despair that even if there’s an impeachment vote in the House, the Senate will not convict. And so Trump will be able to wreak havoc for another year. (God forbid that he’s re-elected!) And there’s nothing we can do about it.
I commiserate with you.
In an oblique way, he has carried out his 5th Avenue threat – what say you Republicans?
Never fear, Trump is sending his best butt kisser, Pence over to take care of things. What exactly that could be, who knows. Trump’s action in the Middle East just shows all who voted for him, just how great America is. They will likely have to airlift the last 1000 troops from Syria as the roads are all blocked. It’s kind of like revisiting the retreat from Vietnam back in 75. Historic events for sure. Destroying the state department is all accomplished now, so on to defense.
Never fear, Trump is here! To clean up the mess made by the last guy, whoever he was, that yutz who pulled all US troops out of Syria and left the Kurds to fend for themselves, what a loser.
Poor old Now-Trump, constantly having to clean up the mistakes made by Past-Trump.
Sub
Even the Trump apologists are having trouble spinning this one.
The WSJ, that paragon of responsible conservatism, is doing its best to ignore the situation, although it did see fit to let Erdogan publish a propaganda piece in its editorial pages.
What a disgrace! Can you cite the title?
Turkey is stepping up where others fail to act.
As this unfolds, our forces will come home. Among the soldiers and commanders returning to U.S. soil will surely be some who speak out about these events; staying in line with their commander in chief be damned. I am expecting admissions of gut-wrenching betrayal, as these American forces – proud soldiers who swore to not leave comrades on a battlefield – were ordered to turn away from those who were our allies and even our friends.
It is going to be ugly. And I want the voting public to see it all.
https://edition.cnn.com/2019/10/15/politics/us-troops-syria-anger/index.html
From that article:
‘However, troops on the ground have described it as an abandonment and a “betrayal.”
“It’s pretty messed up what’s happening out here,” one US Special Forces soldier on the ground in Syria told CNN when news of the US withdrawal was announced.
“We want to offer support,” the soldier said, adding “We do not want to leave them in this situation.”‘
And if anyone hasn’t read President Dipshit’s dual-tweet regarding this latest fiasco, here it is; read it and weep.
After defeating 100% of the ISIS Caliphate, I largely moved our troops out of Syria. Let Syria and Assad protect the Kurds and fight Turkey for their own land. I said to my Generals, why should we be fighting for Syria….
….and Assad to protect the land of our enemy? Anyone who wants to assist Syria in protecting the Kurds is good with me, whether it is Russia, China, or Napoleon Bonaparte. I hope they all do great, we are 7,000 miles away!
It’s actually 3D chess, but you have to be a stable-genius-master-negotiator to understand it.
Economic sanctions will have not immediate effect, of course. Erdogan will finish his dirty business and later make nice to tRump – like the Saudis after Khashoggi.
I really like the NYT’s description: “Mr. Trump’s policy toward the region continued to fishtail”. tRump as a goitered fish fits perfectly.
Hey, this sanctions thing doesn’t work out, Trump could try sending Erdoğan to bed without his supper or docking him a week’s allowance. Just wait till your father gets home, Mister!
What’s Trump’s plan for revivifying the dead Kurds he’s left out on the battlefield? That where Pence comes in with his thoughts’n’prayers?
Fuck both these miserable excuses for human beings.