Photos of readers

Al Blazo made a grill! Here’s his photo and the story:

Attached are a couple of pictures of me engaged in my third favorite pastime (after duck feeding and dissuading people from magical thinking): making plaster castings and creative mosaics.

This summer I decided to redo our grill station in an ancient Mesoamerican theme.  I’m standing at the back end of the grill station which features a plaster casting of Pacal, the ruler of Palenque Mexico in the 7th century.  The front of the grill station features the Temple of the Inscriptions (Pacal’s burial spot) on each end and a large Aztec calendar in the center.  Behind the calendar lies the propane tank.

  ~Al Blazo (aka Rev. El Mundo to your readers)

    1. The T-shirt reads “Religion – Together we can find the cure.”  It’s a special Dawkins creation.

  1. Douglas Swartzendruber
    Impressive! I love it.

  2. Peter N
    Ooh! Cultural appropriation! I like it!

    Is there a coded message hidden in those mosaics along the bottom, or is that just a pretty pattern?

    It’s nice to have a face to go along with the Rev.’s many trenchant comments on this and other websites.

  3. Janet
    Al, that is awesome work, just beautiful. And such a cool theme. I love it.

  4. John O'Neall
    Beautiful grill. And I love that t-shirt.

  5. Randall Schenck
    That’s pretty fancy cooking there padre.

  6. DTaylor
    There ought to be some kind of grand prize for that! Such craftmanship–so beautiful and so creative! Now, when is dinner?

  7. Mark R.
    I took one look at that second photo and exclaimed “Holy shit!”

    Man, that is some impressive work. Do you do commissions? Asking for a friend. 😁

    Love the t-shirt as well.

