Photos of readers

Attached are a couple of pictures of me engaged in my third favorite pastime (after duck feeding and dissuading people from magical thinking): making plaster castings and creative mosaics.

This summer I decided to redo our grill station in an ancient Mesoamerican theme. I’m standing at the back end of the grill station which features a plaster casting of Pacal, the ruler of Palenque Mexico in the 7th century. The front of the grill station features the Temple of the Inscriptions (Pacal’s burial spot) on each end and a large Aztec calendar in the center. Behind the calendar lies the propane tank.

~Al Blazo (aka Rev. El Mundo to your readers)