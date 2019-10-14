Monday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

Well, a week from today I’m off to Chile and then Antarctica. Remember that posting will be almost nonexistent for over a month, but, barring my ingestion by an orca or leopard seal, I’ll be back.

It’s Monday, October 14, 2019, and National Dessert Day. It’s also Columbus Day, but since he was a colonizer it’s been changed for many to Indigenous Peoples’ Day. And it’s World Standards Day, National Kick-Butt Day (Action This Day!), National Chocolate-Covered Insect Day, and, for Jews, the beginning of the one-week autumn holiday of Sukkot.

There are supposed to be three animated Google Doodles today, but I see only one, and it’s not even animated (maybe it’s my browser). If you click on the picture below, you go to a bunch of links honoring Joseph Plateau, a physicist born on this day in 1801. In 1832, Plateau invented the phenakistiscope, an animation device that produced an illusion of movement. What I see is the first picture.

But The Verge has a gif showing what’s supposed to happen if the disk was in a phenakistiscope:

Lots of stuff happened on October 14, which includes these things:

1066 – The Norman conquest of England begins with the Battle of Hastings.

Here’s the Battle of Hastings as depicted on the Bayeux Tapestry, supposedly embroidered only a few years after the battle. This bit is supposed to depict the death of Harold II, the last Anglo-Saxon King of England. He was supposedly done in by an arrow in the eye, and the Latin above him says, “Harold the King has been killed”.

And, just for grins, here is the whole tapestry, scheduled to be on exhibit in England next year—the first time it’s left France in 950 years! It’s 68 meters long and was “owned” by Heinrich Himmler during World War II.

1322 – Robert the Bruce of Scotland defeats King Edward II of England at the Battle of Old Byland, forcing Edward to accept Scotland’s independence.

1586 – Mary, Queen of Scots, goes on trial for conspiracy against Queen Elizabeth I of England.

1656 – Massachusetts enacts the first punitive legislation against the Religious Society of Friends (Quakers).

1888 – Louis Le Prince films the first motion picture, Roundhay Garden Scene.

The film runs for only 2.1 seconds, and here it is several times over:

1908 – The Chicago Cubs defeat the Detroit Tigers, 2–0, clinching the 1908 World Series; this would be their last until winning the 2016 World Series.

1912 – Former president Theodore Roosevelt is shot and mildly wounded by John Flammang Schrank. With the fresh wound in his chest, and the bullet still within it, Roosevelt delivers his scheduled speech.

1926 – The children’s book Winnie-the-Pooh, by A. A. Milne, is first published.

I loved Milne’s books, which I was given on a childhood visit to London on the way to Greece. Here is my spirit animal:

1943 – World War II: Prisoners at the Sobibór extermination camp in Poland revolt against the Germans. [JAC: read the story at the link]

1947 – Chuck Yeager becomes the first person to exceed the speed of sound.

1962 – The Cuban Missile Crisis begins when an American reconnaissance aircraft takes photographs of Soviet ballistic missiles being installed in Cuba.

1964 – Martin Luther King Jr. received the Nobel Peace Prize for combating racial inequality through nonviolence.

1968 – Jim Hines becomes the first man ever to break the so-called “ten-second barrier” in the 100-meter sprint with a time of 9.95 seconds.

1977 – Anita Bryant gets a pie thrown in her face at a news conference in Des Moines by gay rights activist Tom Higgins for her anti LGBT commentary.

Here’s a video of the homophobe Bryant getting pied. I object to this kind of thing, of course, but I also object to her homophobia. Note how Bryant prays after she gets smacked. (She’s still alive at 79.) Curiously, the pie-thrower didn’t face charges:

1994 – Yasser Arafat, Yitzhak Rabin and Shimon Peres receive the Nobel Peace Prize for their role in the establishment of the Oslo Accords and the framing of future Palestinian self government.

It didn’t work, like all the peace initiatives. Very sad.

Notables born on this day include:

1644 – William Penn, English businessman who founded Pennsylvania (d. 1718)

1882 – Éamon de Valera, American-Irish rebel and politician, 3rd President of Ireland (d. 1975)

1888 – Katherine Mansfield, New Zealand novelist, short story writer, and essayist (d. 1923)

1890 – Dwight D. Eisenhower, American general and politician, 34th President of the United States (d. 1969)

1893 – Lillian Gish, American actress (d. 1993)

1894 – E. E. Cummings, American poet and playwright (d. 1962)

1906 – Hannah Arendt, German-American philosopher and theorist (d. 1975)

1938 – John Dean, American lawyer and author, 13th White House Counsel

1946 – Craig Venter, American biologist, geneticist, and academic

1974 – Shaggy 2 Dope, American rapper and producer

Those who died on October 14 include:

1944 – Erwin Rommel, German field marshal (b. 1891)

You probably know that Rommel, implicated (perhaps wrongly) in the plot to kill Hitler, was given the choice of being tried (and of course convicted and his family shamed), or committing suicide with a cyanide capsule, followed by a state funeral and no damage to his family or staff. He chose the latter. Here’s the announcement of his death in the Nazi paper “Bonzer Tagblatt” on October 16 of 1944. It says that he died of head injuries following a car accident, and that Hitler ordered a state funeral:

1959 – Errol Flynn, Australian-American actor, singer, and producer (b. 1909)

1977 – Bing Crosby, American singer-songwriter and actor (b. 1903)

1990 – Leonard Bernstein, American pianist, composer, and conductor (b. 1918)

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili makes a wise connection:

Hili: Such are the results of revolving around the Sun. A: What do you mean? Hili: Leaves are falling down.

In Polish:

Hili: To są skutki kręcenia się wokół Słóńca.

Ja: Co masz na myśli?

Hili: Liście opadają.

In nearby Wloclawek, Leon is befuddled:

Leon: What’s going on?

From the Purrfect Feline Page: If cats were bigger than we are.

From ScienceBlogs, the worst package design ever. Is this even real?

A recent Doonesbury. You may have to enlarge it to see the candies:

I haven’t looked up this Forbes article, but this has to be the worst advice ever:

Just make sure it's the last item on your bucket list 🙈 pic.twitter.com/bOOiZnbWyq — The Safest Space (@TheSafestSpace) October 12, 2019

From Gethyn. Who says animals don’t have fun?

Fox finds a trampoline pic.twitter.com/lSvpnBsDhm — The Human Experience (@thehumanxp) October 12, 2019

From reader Barry, who adds, “I don’t get them, either.”

From Heather Hastie. I may have posted this before, but so what? This cat flunks the mirror test!

Cat coming to terms with its existence pic.twitter.com/O0WeZYDGHV — Awwwww (@AwwwwCats) September 28, 2019

And four tweets from Professor Cobb. This one gets Tweet of the Week, as the Brits counted cats and dogs in their 1911 census. Enlarge and check out the cats!

🐈 Tomcat Tobit Crackitt of Birkenhead, who did not let the infirmity of being 'speechless' hold him back in life. Married with 16 children, he had a successful career as a professional mousecatcher & thief pic.twitter.com/txOAcSXNil — Emily Brand (@EJBrand) October 13, 2019

😺 Bobs the black cat was born "in a stable in Ipswich" before being brought into his human's shop. By the age of just one was already forging a successful career as a "nomad" and mouse hunter. He conducted his work "At home, mostly" pic.twitter.com/zQ94Nn4y1H — Emily Brand (@EJBrand) October 13, 2019

Well, actually, this one is a tie for Tweet of the Week. Read the thread to see a nefarious malefactor mutt. It pushed kids into the Seine repeatedly and then rescued them, all to get beefsteaks!