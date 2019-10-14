Federal appeals court overturns a restrictive abortion law in Ohio

According to the article below in the Cincinnati Enquirer (click on screenshot), a three-judge panel of the federal Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals (not the whole court) overturned by a vote of 2-1 a law passed in 2017 that blocked any abortions of fetuses diagnosed with Down syndrome, regardless of term. The State is appealing the decision to the full court. I’m not sure how a subset of the court has the right to overturn laws, but what do I know?
You can see the entire bill here. It stipulates the following:
No person shall purposely perform or induce or attempt to perform or induce an abortion on a pregnant woman if the person has knowledge that the pregnant woman is seeking the abortion , in whole or in part, because of any of the following:
(1) A test result indicating Down syndrome in an unborn child ;
(2) A prenatal diagnosis of Down syndrome in an unborn child;
(3) Any other reason to believe that an unborn child has Down syndrome .
(C) Whoever violates division (B) of this section is guilty of performing or attempting to perform an abortion that was being sought because of Down syndrome, a felony of the fourth degree .
(D) The state medical board shall revoke a physician’s license to practice medicine in this state if the physician violates division (B) of this section.
(E) Any physician who violates division (B) of this section is liable in a civil action for compensatory and exemplary damages and reasonable attorney’s fees to any person, or the representative of the estate of any person, who sustains injury, death, or loss to person or property as the result of the performance or inducement or the attempted performance or inducement of the abortion. In any action under this division, the court also may award any injunctive or other equitable relief that the court considers appropriate.
(F) A pregnant woman on whom an abortion is performed or induced or attempted to be performed or induced in violation of division (B) of this section is not guilty of violating division (B) of this section or of attempting to commit, conspiring to commit, or complicity in committing a violation of division (B) of this section.
Note that the woman herself isn’t punished—only the physician, which is weird but certainly effective in stopping abortion of Down-syndrome babies. As far as I can see, the law was never implemented, as it was blocked by a single Federal judge until the three-panel decision a few days ago. (The panel has two Democratic judges and one Republican one; I’m guessing that the Republican was the dissenting vote.)
This bill is almost certainly unconstitutional, as it goes even father than Roe v. Wade, which prohibited states from banning abortions during the first trimester, but allowed them to restrict abortions somewhat during the second trimester and to prohibit them entirely during the third trimester. This bill doesn’t specify which trimester, but appears to prohibit abortions at any time if the woman knows that the fetus has Down syndrome. (That syndrome, by the way, comes from the acquisition in the fetus of an extra 21st chromosome, so the genome has three copies instead of two.)
What the lawmakers intended was to prevent “discrimination” against fetuses that had Down syndrome, because it constituted “social bias against a vulnerable group”. Presumably that rationale could be used to ban abortions if the fetus had any condition that would allow it to live if brought to term, regardless of the quality of that life. But such restrictions make little sense if healthy fetuses are allowed to be aborted, and so the law violates Roe v. Wade.
For a condition like Down syndrome, one should, in my view, allow abortion right up to birth, for it’s the mother (and father) who would have to take care of a child who, while it could live a substantial time, is also a substantial burden. In fact, I think that all abortions should be legal up to birth, even if the fetus could be viable if birth were induced or the fetus removed from the mother prematurely. But I digress.
As states are busy trying to restrict abortion any way they can, using “minority group discrimination” to prevent early-term abortions is not a strategy that will fly. In fact, the law was blocked early on by that one federal judge because “of the likelihood that if there were a full trial, the abortion providers would prevail.”
But we all know that the present Supreme Court —a very conservative one—will at some point revisit Roe v. Wade, and although the Supreme Court has a respect for precedent, it’s not an absolute respect. Further, if Ruth Bader Ginsburg leaves the court during a Republican Presidency, all bets are off.
h/t: Ken
It’s just more evidence of Republican hypocrisy, since they won’t provide support to parents of a Down’s Syndrome child after it is born.
Federal appellate courts sit in panels of three to hear and decided cases. The party on the losing end of a panel decision can then ask that all the judges in active service on that court (the Sixth Circuit, which heard this case, appears to have about 30 such judges) to rehear the case sitting together (or what is known as “en banc“). A petition for rehearing en banc is then circulated to all the sitting judges and, if one of them so requests, all the judges will be polled to see whether they wish to rehear the case. If a majority votes for rehearing, the panel opinion is vacated and the case is set for oral argument before the entire court. (Since it take s a majority of the court just to grant en banc rehearing, such a vote almost always indicates that the judges believe the original panel decision was wrongly decided and that that opinion will be reversed.)
Where a petition for rehearing en banc is denied by a federal appellate court, the only remaining avenue of relief left to the losing party is to seek discretionary review from SCOTUS via a petition for writ of certiorari.
That’s the “inside baseball” answer for anyone interested.
Thanks for the explanation!
“For a condition like Down syndrome, one should, in my view, allow abortion right up to birth. . . .”
By what logic would you stop at birth? Postponing the decision to dispose of babies until after they’re born would allow a more accurate assessment of just how substantial any “substantial burden” might be.
I will reply once, and this discussion is ended for me. I have said earlier that with babies born with irreparable medical conditions that will cause them to suffer and then die soon, euthanasia should be allowed. Down syndrome newborns don’t fall in that class, because some people are willing to adopt them. Therefore, after birth, the babies can be put up for adoption and will find parents, and will no longer be a burden to the parents. I presume you are not asking me why I don’t think Down Syndrome children should be euthanized after they are born. If for some reason some of them will suffer needlessly and die young, then yes, perhaps euthanasia is a solution. Otherwise most of them seem to be able to be viable and have fairly happy lives for several decades, and there are parents willing to adopt them.
There are various cases — some of which essentially present facial challenges to the continued validity of the doctrine established in Roe v. Wade — currently percolating through our federal judicial system. It is only a matter of time until one or more of them wind up on the famous stone staircase of the Supreme Court’s Corinthian-columned building at #1 First Street in Washington, DC.
Some of the justices of the Supreme Court seem to be itching to hear such a case. (Clarence Thomas, for one, has all but openly declared his desire to do so in an opinion near the end of the Court’s last term.) Given the High Court’s current composition, women’s reproductive freedom (at least in the red states that have been rushing to enact evermore stringent anti-abortion laws) may well rest upon the slender reed of the swing vote of a Chief Justice who has openly expressed his own hostility to abortion rights, but who may nonetheless have institutional concerns over the reputation and integrity of the Court that bears his name.