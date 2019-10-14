Cultural appropriation: can minorities appropriate the culture of other minorities?

This is the kind of question that arises when you adopt full-blown intersectionalism. It’s apparently been decided that it’s okay to culturally “appropriate up“, i.e., Chinese people can wear jeans, and Africans suits, but it’s not okay to “appropriate down“, so that white people can’t wear cornrows or play jazz—at least not without explicitly acknowledging the borrowing and, as this article by Bianca Lambert, a freelance beauty writer, maintains, studying all the nuances of that borrowing.
The article at hand is, of course, at PuffHo, and the answer to the question in the title is a clear “yes: it’s appropriation for minorities to adopt black culture.” But it’s apparently not wrong for blacks to adopt Hispanic or Hindu culture. Click on the screenshot to read:
Most of the article is the usual culture-protection and calling-out of appropriators, and not worth commenting on again; but the thesis of the article, why other minorities can’t adopt black styles, is in just two sentences below. First, though, here are some members of minority groups who have been excoriated for wearing cornrows. Indented bits are from PuffHo:
Lilly Singh, host of “A Little Late with Lilly Singh,” has been called out throughout her career for “modern-day blackface,” wearing baggy clothing, cornrows and dashiki on her YouTube channel. The Canadian-born comedian, who embraces her Indian heritage, has dismissed the criticism on Twitter.
Then there’s actor Shay Mitchell, who’s of Filipino and Scottish-Irish descent. She received backlash on Instagram after wearing cornrows multiple times.
Most recently, YouTuber Nikita Dragun, who is Vietnamese and Mexican, made headlines for wearing gray box braids to show her “love and appreciation for all the gorgeous black women in my life and also to those that follow me,” she wrote on Instagram.
Lambert’s verdict?
So is this appropriation? Absolutely.
“The thing that’s interesting about an Indian or Japanese or Mexican person wearing American Blackness is that they’ve had the privilege of continuity in their own cultural traditions,” Day said. “They are playing dress-up in something that we’ve fought to regenerate after having centuries of cultural disruption and suppression.”
Dress-up? I don’t think so. People who wear cornrows or dreadlocks wear them because they think they look good, not because they’re donning part of a black Halloween costume. And what, exactly, is the “privilege of continuity”? The reasons for cultural appropriation, as usually enunciated, are that you are stealing aspects of another (and more oppressed) culture, and not giving them credit for it or being explicit about the sufferings of those from that culture (see below). What continuity has to do with it is obscure.
And continuity seems irrelevant, for you’re also called out for “appropriating” aspects of culture that have been continuous, like the jazz or hip-hop of black America or the kimonos of the Japanese. No, this is just another way to make one culture seem even more oppressed than others by confecting some specious and irrelevant “discontinuity.”
As I’ve said before, theoretically there are forms of cultural appropriation that are harmful to the appropriated groups. The example I often use, and dismiss, is Paul Simon’s use of the music of the South African group Ladysmith Black Mambazo in his “Graceland” album. Had he taken all the credit, given the group a minor credit, and not paid them well, that would have been invidious and unjustifiable cultural appropriation. But Simon didn’t do that: he acknowledged his debt to that group and in fact made them famous and well off. I’m hard pressed to think of any kind of cultural appropriation that is harmful at all, though I’m sure readers can come up with some examples. But in general, I think cultural appropriation is not only a sign of appreciation of another culture, be it “up” or “down”, but also enriches all cultures. It’s just in today’s “I’m offended” climate, it gives people a reason to parade themselves as victims and denigrate others.
And it’s not enough for a cornrow-wearer to simply say, “Yes, I’ve adopted a black hairstyle because I like it.” No, you have to do what they call the “emotional labor”. As Lambert argues, using the words of Keisha Brown, associate professor of history at Tennessee State University
“While acknowledging the origin of the style or influence is a good start, that is just the first step in moving from appropriation to appreciation,” Brown said. “Beyond mere acknowledgment of the influence or inspiration [and one’s privilege and platform], an individual should also strive to understand the origin, impact and function of said cultural practices.”
Sorry, but my response to that is, “You’re asking too much.” If you have to study the origin, impact, and function of cornrows or dreadlocks—which of course were worn in ancient Greece—before you wear them, and need to be quizzed or chastised if you didn’t, then we’ve come to a pretty pass. Imagine if you applied that to all of the many forms of music, food, clothing, and other things that have been adopted by one culture from another!
I maintain that it harms nobody for a Hispanic woman to wear cornrows simply because she likes them. The “damage”, as it is so often in these things, is merely the offense in the Pecksniffian beholder.
As an Anthropologist, I applaud cultural appropriation. All humans do it.
As I recall, agriculture was invented in the Near East. If our ancestors hadn’t committed cultural appropriation, we would be hunting and gathering for a living.
The phrase that comes to mind is “First World problems”. Anyone who has so little wrong with their life, that they have to make an issue “cultural appropriation” to complain about is an over-privileged spoilt brat. People who were actually “oppressed” would have genuine greivances to complain about.
+1
Right on. Oh were they as passionate about our nefarious POSPOTUS.
Since coffee originated in Ethiopia no one else can drink it without cultural appropriation. Clearly food is the most important part of a culture because without it everyone would die.
Every coffee fueled Silicon Valley idea owes it origin to the Ethiopian people who domesticated and we should pay appropriate reparations making Ethiopia the richest country in the world.
True! I’m also thinking about gunpowder, stirrups, and printing (all invented in China). Also, Arabic numbers (really invented in India), the alphabet (invented in Lebanon), and the wheel (invented in Mesopotamia). Nobody from other cultures should ever be able to use these things.
I feel that we in the UK have cultural appropriated Starbucks. I apologise unreservedly on behalf of my country and I fervently hope for the day when Starbucks fucks off back to America.
I’m prepared to cut some slack for McDonalds and Friends though. Yes, I’m a hypocrite, so sue me.
…and so people in India eating chicken tikka masala are appropriating British culinary inventions?
Admittedly chicken tikka is of Indian origin, and masala is an Indian sauce or ‘gravy’, but the two together? Invented in Britain and ‘exported’ back to India.
Legend has it that the “masala” in chicken tikka “masala” is actually Heinz tinned tomato soup.
I still love it though.
My theory about “cultural appropriation” is that it’s a blend between of different other things: (1) blackface, which itselfs is deemed wrong because of association with racist stereotypes in minstrel shows (an association that is also uniquely American, and e.g. not shared by the Dutch). (2) A theft of ideas, inventions or art, as when a small person invents something, gets popular and then the big corporation comes along, reproduces the invention and markets it far and wide. And to add insult to injustice, the original inventor is accused of having stolen it from the corporation. And (3) perhaps the feeling of “sellout” teenagers have when something they like and identify with suddenly gets popular and the mainstream washes down their perceived uniqueness.
Such concepts are not well thought through, or never adequately explained. People generally convert to wokeness over night, and without much transition — like joining a cult. I did read up on intersectionality and other topics, and did “educate myself” (I also had some relevant expertise useful for such topics). Most woke material is exceptionally poor, and the better material from the high priests of critical race theory etc does not say what the activists claim they say. So I’ll chalk it off as some pop nonsense.
I’m willing, as always, to change my mind, and there’s the possibility that cases exist that show the problem. But some celebrity wearing a haircut she likes is certainly not it. So far it was always such trivial nonsense, leading me to believe no stronger cases exist.
Oh, hell yes. And they should, as often and as much as possible. Nothing works like cross-cultural mélange.
The only issue worth any concern concerning “cultural appropriation” has been where the appropriator does the appropriating for economic exploitation while cutting the appropriatee out of the action (as was the case w/r/t some shyster music promoters and what was then known as “race music” in the early days of the recording industry).
But those days, thankfully, are long gone, so appropriate away, I say.
Oy! We must be a VERY prosperous (and vapid) culture if this is what we worry about. Separately, as awful as Trump is, each of the Democrats has to genuflect to this nonsense. Each one has to appease the voting block of hyper-offensible upper class white people ready to be offended on behalf of non-upper-class non-white people. Do you support abortions for men? Do lesbians who are not attracted to women’s penises transphobic? Should all academic research first run a political acceptability test, including “research justice” to deemphasize “white knowledge built on white legitimation of truth”? Call me crazy, I will vote for anyone who doesn’t further this nonsense, including Trump or my neighbor’s pet squirrel.
It’s also worth noting that as soon as one embraces this “up” vs. “down” distinction, one necessarily embraces the “hierarchy of oppression” of wokeness. I’ve had friends who embrace “woke” culture claim that the “hierarchy of oppression” is a caricature of more complex and subtle views; but when push comes to shove, you need to adjudicate which “appropriation” is acceptable and which is not, and therefore you need to adjudicate where every person falls in the hierarchy.
Even the “continuity” argument doesn’t seem to hold water. A Japanese or Indian or Mexican person born in America hasn’t had a continuity of their ancestral culture and for recent immigrants especially has likely had even less continuity than black Americans whose ancestors have been here for centuries.
“It’s apparently been decided that it’s okay to culturally “appropriate up“, i.e., Chinese people can wear jeans, and Africans suits, but it’s not okay to “appropriate down“”
Well, of course : this is to make sure that only dominant culture spreads, not the filthy culture of those “minorities”.
If it were up to me, you’d win the Internet today for that comment.
Those woke progressives really haven’t thought things through have they?
Does that even mean anything? If there is such a thing, monolithically, as American Blackness, can it be “worn” by adopting one aspect of it? Isn’t saying that corn rows are an essential part of the regalia of American Blackness creating a new stereotype?
Rhetorically, this is brilliant, seemingly providing a justification for placement of black Americans (presumably not African immigrants) at the top of the pyramid of oppression. Of course, one can argue whether it is true that other groups, like American Indians, haven’t suffered a break in the cultural traditions, or whether discontinuity is meaningful if the traditions still exist in world.
It’s no surprise that Asians are being called out for this. To most of the Wokiees they are so far down the pyramid of oppression as to be practically white.
There was a case a few years back involving a Chinese washing powder company that ran a clearly racist advert in a black man is thrown into a clothes washing machine and comes out Chinese.
Here is the Wall Street Journal video on it.
Any chance these people will appropriate “having your shit together” from me?
For g*d’s sake, surely “imitation is the sincerest form of flattery”! Isn’t music richer for the influences that were taken from Africa and evolved into the Blues in the American South? Wasn’t that then “appropriated” by the Rolling Stones and the Beatles, and that appropriation itself reappropriated after the “British invasion”? Fire? The wheel? Cultural appropriation?