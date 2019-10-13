Sunday: Hili dialogue

It’s Sunday, October 13, 2019, and National M&Ms Day (I’ve omitted the link’s incorrect apostrophe before the “s”). It’s also English Language Day, International Day for Failure, National Yorkshire Pudding Day (in the US!; this is cultural appropriation), and National No Bra Day, which requires some explanation, as it’s not a glorification of mammae:

Taking place in the middle of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and on the same day as Metastatic Breast Cancer Awareness Day, National No Bra Day was created in 2011 by people who wanted to raise awareness for breast cancer and support survivors, who were inspired in part by Breast Reconstruction Awareness Day. The goal of raising awareness is to get more women to get mammograms and get screened for breast cancer. This way, intensive cancer treatments and breast removal can be avoided, and lives can be saved. To get the discussion started, some women celebrate the day by not wearing bras, and some women and men also wear purple. People also use the day to raise money for cancer research and donate their time. The day is not without its critics, though, who see it more as a day to glorify breasts than as a day to raise awareness about breast cancer.

In my view, the doffing of bras isn’t likely to start a discussion about preventing breast cancer.

Stuff that happened on this day include:

AD 54 – Roman emperor Claudius dies from poisoning under mysterious circumstances. [JAC: It’s been suggested that the poison may have been made by the notorious poisoner Locusta.]

1269 – The present church building at Westminster Abbey is consecrated.

1792 – In Washington, D.C., the cornerstone of the United States Executive Mansion (known as the White House since 1818) is laid.

White House 1881 – First known conversation in modern Hebrew by Eliezer Ben-Yehuda and friends.

1903 – The Boston Red Sox win the first modern World Series, defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates in the eighth game.

1908 – Margaret Travers Symons bursts into the UK parliament and became the first woman to speak there.

1917 – The “Miracle of the Sun” is witnessed by an estimated 70,000 people in the Cova da Iria in Portugal.

Also known as “The Miracle of Fátima,” this was a gathering in response to three shepherd children, who prophesied, based on their vision of the virgin Mary, that something unusual would happen on that day. Well, some reported that the sun did all kinds of gyrations, while others saw nothing. Wikipedia reports:

Various claims have been made as to what actually happened during the event. According to many witnesses, after a period of rain, the dark clouds broke and the Sun appeared as an opaque, spinning disc in the sky. It was said to be significantly duller than normal, and to cast multicolored lights across the landscape, the people, and the surrounding clouds. The Sun was then reported to have careened towards the Earth before zig-zagging back to its normal position. Witnesses reported that their previously wet clothes became “suddenly and completely dry, as well as the wet and muddy ground that had been previously soaked because of the rain that had been falling”. Not all witnesses reported seeing the Sun “dance”. Some people only saw the radiant colors, and others, including some believers, saw nothing at all. The only known picture of the Sun taken during the event shows nothing unusual. . . . In The Evidence for Visions of the Virgin Mary Kevin McClure wrote that the crowd at Cova da Iria may have been expecting to see signs in the Sun, since similar phenomena had been reported in the weeks leading up to the miracle. On this basis, he believes that the crowd saw what it wanted to see. McClure also stated that he had never seen such a collection of contradictory accounts of a case in any of the research that he had done in the previous ten years.

LOL! I guess the camera lied!

The crowds at Covina on October 13, 1917:

Here’s a newspaper from October 29 showing people watching the “miracle”:

Finally, there’s this:

1976 – The first electron micrograph of an Ebola virus is taken at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention by Dr. F. A. Murphy.

Here, from Time magazine, is that first photo (read the preceding link for more). As Murphy said, “It made the hairs stand up on the back of my neck.”

Notables born on October 13 include:

1821 – Rudolf Virchow, German physician, biologist, and politician (d. 1902)

1909 – Art Tatum, American jazz pianist (d. 1956)

1925 – Lenny Bruce, American comedian and actor (d. 1966)

1925 – Margaret Thatcher, English chemist and politician, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (d. 2013)

1941 – Paul Simon, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1959 – Marie Osmond, American singer, actress, and television spokesperson

1969 – Nancy Kerrigan, American figure skater and actress

1989 – Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, member of the House of Representatives of the United States Congress.

Here’s some standup comedy from Bruce in a rare video from the Steve Allen Show in 1959. He was the forerunner of many of today’s comics.

Notables who died on this day were few; they include:

AD 54 – Claudius, Roman emperor (b. 10 BC)

1945 – Milton S. Hershey, American businessman, founded The Hershey Company (b. 1857)

1974 – Ed Sullivan, American journalist and talk show host (b. 1901)

In honor of Hershey’s death, read Steve Gould’s engaging article below from 1979 (click on screenshot), which shows how the bars keep getting smaller and the prices higher:

The decrease in weight over time, with punctuated increases in size (and price) followed by more decline. Now the bars cost about a buck for 1.5 ounces. Someone should update this graph over the last 39 years!

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, today is a parliamentary election. And Hili, in her own way, is encouraging people to vote:

Hili: The future is in our paws. A: In what sense? Hili: We have to chose the right bowl.

A “Trumpkin” posted by Seth Andrews. Definitely scary!

Pareidolia from the Purrfect Feline Page.

And yet another black-and-white cat with weird markings, from Donna:

How does this work?

Reader Barry has some commentary on the cat-rescue tweet below, one that he sent:

It really seems to me that the dog is somehow thinking this through—and then realizes, “Hey, I know what I can do. I can jump into the water, get under the cat to get it on my back, and then climb out.” Actually, I wonder if this is remarkable on two fronts: a) the dog feeling compelled to save the cat (really, why is a dog expressing concern for a cat?), and b) the dog figuring out a way to do it.

Big Cat Pile-On, sent by Gethyn:

ASSASSINS have no mercy in VICIOUS ATTACK pic.twitter.com/p9Ogc6w6TZ — The Human Experience (@thehumanxp) October 11, 2019

Two tweets from Heather Hastie. I hope these weren’t set-ups!

Three tweets from Professor Cobb. I think I’ve posted this first one before, but it’s worth seeing again. If I was that guy, even with the proper gestures of submission, I’d be scared to death. But afterwards I’d feel that I had a spiritual experience: a connection with a close relative.

Imagine if this happened to you 🦍💗 pic.twitter.com/IGWbm59TV3 — The Dodo (@dodo) October 12, 2019

In this illusion, and the quilt, all the circles are the same color. Hard to believe, no?

Cheryl Holman created a wonderful quilt based on my confetti illusion! This was hard to do, as the stripes were 1/4 inch wide, which she notes is a very small size for a quilt. Here, with her permission, is a photo of the quilt. pic.twitter.com/Y7YdKk0ZHk — David Novick (@NovickProf) October 12, 2019

Pretty amazing, but it doesn’t run. . .