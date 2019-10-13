Mallard (Anas platyrhynchos) photographed at Glen Park in Williamsville, NY. The stream is channeled with stonework retaining walls along much of its length. A few seconds after this picture was taken the hen and duckling moved up against the retaining wall. I watched as the duckling suddenly vanished, pulled down from below. The hen squawked and fluttered and maneuvered her remaining 7 offspring to the opposite bank.

I was pretty sure what had happened because I spent a lot of time in college working near a large beaver pond and had seen snapping turtles grab young ducks. I reacted from my gut and not my head (I probably didn’t need those fingers, anyway.) and reached down to try to find the duckling. There just didn’t seem to be enough room at that spot for a large snapping turtle. 30 seconds of feeling around located nothing but weeds and water. I stood up and looked at the remaining mallard family and, when I looked down again, there was a duckling motionless a few centimeters below the surface tangled in weeds. I reached back down, found nothing restraining it but the weeds, and brought it back to the surface. It sputtered a good deal but was soon breathing on its own. Unfortunately, its feathers were so waterlogged that it couldn’t swim.

The hen fled every time I tried to approach so I left junior in very shallow water surrounded by aquatic plants for cover and support and went on my way hoping that a reunion would soon happen. Thirty minutes later I passed by the spot and the duckling hadn’t left cover and mom and brood were 35 meters downstream oblivious to the racket produced by her abandoned offspring. I collected the mostly dry duckling and released it on a flat section of bank just downstream of the rest of the group. Within a few minutes all was well again. I suspect that a turtle did grab the duckling and something either distracted it (me?) or this duckling was too much for a small turtle to subdue and so was released.