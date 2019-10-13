Photos of readers

Reader Bapu Arekapudi, a physician and a humanist, sent this photo (he’s on the left) along with a caption (indented).

Senior Scientist Late Dr Rajendran Raja, Late Nobel Laureate Leon Lederman, and Dr Bapu Arekapudi at Dr. Arekapudi’s Residence in Chicago, Dec 4, 2011.

Once I arranged a meeting for young children (2 to 5 yrs old) with Leon at the Indo-American Center, and one kid asked if he believed there is a “God”.  Leon tried to distract the kid with talk about something else about science, but the kid insisted on Leon’s answering, and he then replied that he does not believe.

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on October 13, 2019 at 2:30 pm and filed under Photos of readers.

  1. Blue
    Y E S ! on both you, Dr Arekepudi, and
    upon Dr Lederman. The youngEST is AT WHEN
    we atheists and, o’course, ALL others
    are required to be … … factually h o n e s t. My thanks to you. And for the pix !

    Blue

