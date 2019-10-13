Photos of readers

Reader Bapu Arekapudi, a physician and a humanist, sent this photo (he’s on the left) along with a caption (indented).

Senior Scientist Late Dr Rajendran Raja, Late Nobel Laureate Leon Lederman, and Dr Bapu Arekapudi at Dr. Arekapudi’s Residence in Chicago, Dec 4, 2011.

Once I arranged a meeting for young children (2 to 5 yrs old) with Leon at the Indo-American Center, and one kid asked if he believed there is a “God”. Leon tried to distract the kid with talk about something else about science, but the kid insisted on Leon’s answering, and he then replied that he does not believe.