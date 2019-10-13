In which I diverge from Steve Pinker on free will

Well, I’m not always in accordance with the views of Steve Pinker, and I found this short Big Think video he did on free will (full transcript below) in which we part company in several ways.
Granted, not completely. Steve is still a determinist here (to some extent; but see below). For instance, he says this:
“I believe that decisions are made by neurophysiological processes in the brain that respect all the laws of physics. On the other hand it is true that when I decide what to say next when I pick an item from a menu for dinner it’s not the same as when the doctor hits my kneecap with a hammer and my knee jerks. It’s just a different physiological process and one of them we use the word free will to characterize the more deliberative, slower, more complex process by which behavior is selected in the brain.”
True, but in both cases the results are determined by the laws of physics. In one case the neural impulse doesn’t go through the brain, while in the other it does, and in a more complex way, but in neither case could you have behaved otherwise. In neither case do you have any agency about what happens. It’s curious that Steve uses the word “free will” to characterize a deterministic brain process that is just as determined as a motor reflect. In neither case is anything “free”. It’s telling to me that Steve says “we use the word free will” to characterize the former, but that language may be referring to how most people conceive free will rather than what Steve believes. He may be acting as a linguist and a sociologist here, reporting on how the word is used in society.
Now Steve is proposing a Dennettian view of “free will” here, arguing that decisions that work their way through our evolved and deterministic brain programs are “free”, but motor reflexes aren’t. But, as Sam Harris said in Free Will:
[Compatibilism] ignores the very source of our belief in free will: the feeling of conscious agency. People feel that they are the authors of their thoughts and actions, and this is the only reason why there seems to be a problem of free will worth talking about.
I think that right there Sam isolated the only important issue: we feel that we could have decided other than we did, but we couldn’t have. And that has all kinds of ramifications. The view that “free will” consists of a complicated but deterministic brain program that looks as if people have agency is an illusion that has inimical social consequences. One of them is the death penalty and other barbaric forms of punishment. And this issue of feeling you have agency is ignored by compatibilists like Dennett, and is elided here by Steve.
Where I do differ more substantively from Steve is his apparent view that, yes, in identical situations people could have decided otherwise:
[Our decision making is] not completely predictable in that there may be random or chaotic or nonlinear effects that mean that even if you put the same person in the same circumstance multiple times they won’t make the same choice every time. Identical twins who have almost identical upbringings, put them in the same chair, face them with the same choices. They may choose differently. Again, that’s not a miracle. That doesn’t mean that there is some ghost in the machine that is somehow pushing the neural impulses around. But it just means that the brain like other complex systems is subject to some degree of unpredictability.
Here he conflates, as many do, predictability with determinism. Something can be completely determined, like the results of chaos theory or nonlinear effects, and yet still be unpredictable, since prediction requires knowing things that we can’t. But in those cases our decisions are still determined. As for “random” effects, unless Steve means pure quantum indeterminacy, things are still determined, since effects we consider “random”, as in tossing a coin, are still determined but unpredictable.
Further, the identical twins argument is misleading, because identical twins don’t have absolutely identical molecules in their brains and bodies, nor do they have identical environments. Using identical twins as a surrogate for “being in the same position and deciding differently” is not a hill I’d want to die on.
What, then, does Steve mean by free will? Here’s his definition, though it’s not really a definition:
So paradoxically one of the reasons that we want free will to exist is that it be determined by the consequences of those choices. And on average it does. People do obey the laws more often than not. They do things that curry favor more often than they bring opprobrium on their heads but not with 100 percent predictability. So that process is what we call free will. It’s different from many of the more reflexive and predictable behaviors that we can admit but it does not involve a miracle.
I guess that here he conceives of free will as a determined brain program that responds to external influences in ways we can “predict”. But that’s only because the program is an evolved one: people want good things and want to avoid bad things, and their brain helps them, more often than not, effect these results, which are indices of reproductive success. But again, why is this free will? What, exactly, is “free”?
The video is below, and I’ve put the full transcript below that, which is provided by Big Think.
The transcript:
STEVEN PINKER: I do believe that there is such a thing as free will but by that I do not mean that there is some process that defies the laws of physical cause and effect. As my colleague Joshua Greene once put it, it is not the case that every time you make a decision a miracle occurs. So I don’t believe that. I believe that decisions are made by neurophysiological processes in the brain that respect all the laws of physics. On the other hand it is true that when I decide what to say next when I pick an item from a menu for dinner it’s not the same as when the doctor hits my kneecap with a hammer and my knee jerks. It’s just a different physiological process and one of them we use the word free will to characterize the more deliberative, slower, more complex process by which behavior is selected in the brain.
That process involves the aggregation of many diverse kinds of information – our memory, our goals, our current environment, our expectation of how other people will judge that action. Those are all information streams that affect that process. It’s not completely predictable in that there may be random or chaotic or nonlinear effects that mean that even if you put the same person in the same circumstance multiple times they won’t make the same choice every time. Identical twins who have almost identical upbringings, put them in the same chair, face them with the same choices. They may choose differently. Again, that’s not a miracle. That doesn’t mean that there is some ghost in the machine that is somehow pushing the neural impulses around. But it just means that the brain like other complex systems is subject to some degree of unpredictability. At the same time free will wouldn’t be worth having and certainly wouldn’t’ be worth extolling in world discussions if it didn’t respond to expectations of reward, punishment, praise, blame.
When we say that someone – we’re punishing or rewarding someone based on what they chose to do we do that in the hope that that person and other people who hear about what happens will factor in how their choices will be treated by others and therefore there’ll be more likely to do good things and less likely to do bad things in the expectation that if they choose beneficial actions better things will happen to them. So paradoxically one of the reasons that we want free will to exist is that it be determined by the consequences of those choices. And on average it does. People do obey the laws more often than not. They do things that curry favor more often than they bring proprium [sic; they mean “opprobrium] on their heads but not with 100 percent predictability. So that process is what we call free will. It’s different from many of the more reflexive and predictable behaviors that we can admit but it does not involve a miracle.
I’m on Pinker’s side on this topic. That is because there is a part of my brain, probably largely in frontal lobes that is “me”. So when then the “me” part of my brain does the choosing I call that my free will.
Yes, but you couldn’t have decided other than what you decided. I could call my sister “free will” but it doesn’t give me agency. You may have “will” but nothing about it, according to what you said, is “free”.
Actually, I think I do have responsibility. I am an emergent property of the organisation of my brain so when my voice says to the waiter “pizza please”, it is because I made a decision. It’s all deterministic, of course and so not free will, but, for moral purposes, I am responsible for my decisions.
You are “responsible ” for your decisions in the same way as a tree is responsible, whose falling branch kills a person standing under it.
While my cat and I do make decisions, it is hard to think that a tree decides to break its own branch. If I get hit by a car, unless I deliberately jumped in front of it, it is not a decision I made, free will or not.
What makes a branch break and fall? Only the laws of physics are responsible for this.
All decisions, whether made by humans or cats, are also governed by the laws of physics without exception. There are no degrees of freedom anywhere, neither in plants, animals or humans, even if the complexity of the activities from species to species is subject to great variations.
As we’ve discussed here many times, this really is just a dispute over semantics. Absolutely everything “obeys the laws of physics” and thus absolutely nothing is “free” in the sense of not conforming to the laws of physics. So that is not, in general, what the word “free” means.
Instead, by “free” we mean something to do with how constrained people are to act on their desires. Thus a woman is generally free to choose whether to wear a hijab in the US, but not in Iran.
Well they are, in the sense that it is their brain, part of them, producing those thoughts. Of course it’s not ex nihilo creation of those thoughts, but do people really think that it is?
I wish we’d all get along and argue for determinism against contra causal free will. This whole semantic split among those who accept determinism is like how the Left cannibalizes itself. I guess during that argument, however, the contra-causal crowd would use the term “free will” in their own “ghost in the machine” way and we’d end up fighting amongst ourselves again. Such is the issue with that term that means 3 different things to 3 different groups.
There’s no-one here arguing for contra-causal free will to argue against!
But yes, as a compatibilist, I’d readily join with non-compatibilist determinists to argue against contra-causal free will when appropriate.
It here on this site but all the big 3 religions argue it and if we can get people away from that we can get people away from religion and all the other bad choices and sloppy thinking that ends up influencing our societies.
It = not. Autocorrect.
Do you think that arguing against contra-causal free will is a good tactic for making people less religious? Well, maybe. But I think there are easier ways of arguing against religion. And places like Scandinavia did not become less religious from first arguing about contra-causal free will, it’s more that people abandon contra-causal free will after they become less religious.
Sorry, but when you say “we mean something”, what you really mean is that “I mean something.” If you survey people on what they think free will is, it’s dualistic, libertarian free will.
I presume you’re not trying to tell us all what everybody means by free will. Because if you are, you’re wrong.
Hi Jerry, I was backing off to the more general issue of what people mean by “free” on it’s own, not by “free will” (in reply to: “In neither case is anything “free””).
The word “free” means (googling dictionaries): “Able to act or be done as one wishes; not under the control of another”; “Not imprisoned or confined”; “Not controlled by obligation or the will of another”.
That is the sense in which Pinker is “free” to pick an item from a dinner menu, whereas the knee jerk is not “free”.
That is the sense in which Pinker is „free“ to pick an item from a dinner menu, whereas the knee jerk is not „free“.
There is no “free” at all.
There is neither freedom in the activity of the knee nor is there any freedom in the choice of a menu.
The main mistake made here by both Pinker and you is that the greater complexity that is contained in a menu choice situation, as opposed to a simple physiological reflex response, is supposed to somehow create a gradual kind of freedom. There are no degrees of freedom, neither in the simple reflexes, nor in the difficult choices made when reading a menu.
You are adopting a conception of “free” such that freedom does not exist in the world at all.
And yet, people use the world all the time and consider it meaningful. Thus, it matters to someone that they are “freed” from prison, rather than still being incarcerated.
So, rather than being an incompatibilist and wanting to overturn half the language, why not interpret the language in ways that make sense given how the world actually is?
Well put!
Exactly. This becomes apparent once we juxtapose the hard determinist stance with “Free Markets” which of course are not really free, because they, too, obey the laws of nature.
Then, there’s no “Free Speech” either, because everything we say, and every reaction is not free to begin with. We couldn’t say things otherwise, or react differently anyway, and up to the government everything does what it just does according to nature.
As I’ve argued many times, once the term “free” is seen as uniquely problematic in one instance, it causes a contagion that quickly infects many terms.
Aneris,
Exactly, and these are issues that IMO compatibilists seem to think through more thoroughly than hard incompatibilists.
Once you go down the road of saying “If it is part of a deterministic system you can’t say it’s ‘Free'” this causes all sorts of incoherence for our normal language (and language conveys our concepts, of course, so those have to be valid for us to use them).
This is no problem once you realize that the typical use of the term “Free” isn’t a metaphysical claim, but on completely compatible with determinism.
Although I’ve thought about the question of free will for much of my life, I’m still not firmly settled on any view. When I was a teenager I read in a 1950s science fiction novel that touched on the question. The conclusion was that if everything is deterministic, the entire history of the universe was set at the instant of its creation. That not only does not set well, but it seems to run counter to the idea that quantum mechanics indicates there are truly random processes at work in the universe. Think Heisenberg Uncertainty Principle. Conversely, it seems to me that if the universe is completely deterministic, this Principle does not hold.
Stephen Jay Gould, of course, touched on these ideas with his example of rerunning the “history of life tape”. Would we get the same evolutionary history? My feeling is that we would not. But that’s only a feeling. I remain without firm opinions here.
Read what I wrote about Gould’s view in Faith versus Fact. We wouldn’t get the same thing, but that’s because quantum indeterminacy surely plays some role in evolution.
Quantum mechanics holds that the outcomes of an experiment has a probabilistic distribution. It does not imply that a specific outcome can be chosen. The world could still be deterministic in a probabilistic sense.
The uncertainty principle says that there are pairs of (incompatible) observables whose values cannot be simultaneously measured to arbitrary precision.
Yes, people say that quantum mechanics is a deterministic theory, but the question we were discussing just above was whether if the universe started just as it did before, exactly the same way, you’d get the same evolutionary result. My answer is no, and it’s not dependent on whether you conceive of qm as being deterministic or indeterministic.
I think your error is in assuming that “determinism” entails “Laplace’s demon.” It doesn’t.
The arguments against Laplace’s demon (q.v. at the link above) are entirely consistent with determinism.
Free will is a good first approximation, and we have to behave as if we had free will, but I think we do not. God plays dice with the universe, but the roll of the dice is deterministic.
Whenever I play the dice game 10,000 I loose. Riddle me that! One would think I would occasionally win, no?
Lose loosely, apparently.
To me the “free” in “free will” means that in making rational decisions we are free (potentially, not always) of everything BUT the laws of physics. We can overcome genetic imperatives, we can overcome learned behaviors, we can overcome childhood abuse, etc. The laws of physics are a given.
As usual, Pinker gets it about right, IMHO. Perhaps his video could have been a bit longer. Even better, a debate on free will with Pinker and our host among the participants.
A question for anyone who cares to tackle it. Animals use perceptually acquired information from a number of sources in order to solve problems, to which there is not necessarily any unique best answer, about how to distribute themselves and their efforts through space and time in pursuit of their ends. And yet most people would more readily agree that animals don’t have free willI than that humans don’t have free will. Why is that, and is there, according to a deterministic viewpoint, an essential difference between what animals and humans are able to do?
I don’t know about most people but I believe non-human animals have free will in exactly the same sense as humans do. They make decisions that are as much free (and determined) as ours are.
I think the actions of most animals are determined by biological imperatives and operant conditioning, not ratiocination.
Are you saying my dog is stupid?
When my cat decides which bowl of food he prefers, you don’t think he makes a decision similar to my decision to have tea or coffee with breakfast? I see no fundamental difference at all.
Has your cat ever bought a house or planned for retirement? Also, perhaps your decision whether to have tea or coffee is based on whether you want to avoid caffeine jitters. Your cat probably does not make decisions like that.
” The view that „free will“ consists of a complicated but deterministic brain program that looks as if people have agency is an illusion that has inimical social consequences. One of them is the death penalty … .”
Harmful social consequences? It has rather individual harmful consequences, i.e. those which affect the perpetrator and possibly his closer family environment. But society can get rid of serious criminals whose crimes have caused serious damage to the community by means of punishment, even the death penalty.
Twelve defendants of the Nuremberg Trials were sentenced to death, among them Wilhelm Keitel, Chief of the Wehrmacht High Command and Fritz Sauckel
Chief Representative for Labor Deployment and the five million forced laborers.
Sure, the defendants, since there is no free will, could not have acted otherwise than they did.
Nevertheless, I see in these death sentences nothing that would have had harmful social consequences, on the contrary, this conviction had a pacifying effect and certainly meant a kind of satisfaction for the survivors of the genocide.
More precisely put:
Society can get rid of serious criminals by punishment ( harsh prison sentences) and even by the death penalty.
I saw that TED Talk yesterday and was a little disappointed that Pinker seemed to equivocate on the definition and get sidetracked by related issues. Thinking about it now, I think he is analyzing free will from the viewpoint of a psychologist. Thus, he conflates how people prefer to think of free will with the formal definition. He also exaggerates any effects that are not deterministic such as, I suppose, unpredictable subatomic effects. But these, as Sean Carrol has said (I think) are too small to have any effect at the level of cabbages and kings.
Even things like spontaneous decay mattered, it still does not mean we freedom of choice, does it?
Pinker just needs another word. If thinks that the world is deterministic, the word ‘free’ in ‘free will’ is not what he means when he says ‘free’. Neither of the actions he describes is free in the free-will sense.
The problem is that there is no general agreement about what “the free will sense” of the term “free will” actually means.
Suppose I ask: Did you sign the contract of your own free will, or were you coerced by a gun to the head”, is that use of “free will” a usage “in the free-will sense” or not?
I see. I thought that, in the context of this post, it means ‘I could have done otherwise’.
So in that sense, the word ‘free’ is different as used in your example. Because neither option is ‘free’ in the sense of libertarian free will.
OK, but what does “I could have done otherwise” mean?
Does it mean: if every aspect of the situation had been exactly identical, down to every molecule, could I have done otherwise?
Or does it mean: given me, and the typical range of moods I’m in on different days, and given the typical range of situations I find myself in, could I have done otherwise?
What is most relevant to most people, most of the time, is the latter. You really could have ordered the salmon and not the chicken, if that is what you had wanted on that occasion, no-one would have stopped you! Or you could have walked away rather than making a hot retort.
When we reflect of things, and consider the question “could I have done otherwise?” we’re really considering the latter question, not the former, because that’s what’s most relevant and that’s what best feeds in to future decision-making.
I meant the former.
‘Does it mean: if every aspect of the situation had been exactly identical, down to every molecule, could I have done otherwise?’
But since no-one has ever been, nor could ever be, faced that situation (a fully exact, molecular-level replication of a previous situation), why do you think that any human concept (such as being “free” or such as pondering “could I have done otherwise?”) would be about that possibility?
Surely, human concepts are about things or situations that we have experienced or might experience? And if so, that means that the concepts are actually about the latter questions.
There exist people who ask the question in the former sense. I don’t know is they are in the majority. You may not find that useful, but if ‘mood’ and ‘situation’ could be reduced to microscopic descriptions, you would find yourself in the former.
The problem with that interpretation is that it involves an impossible comparison. Two events where the state of the universe is identical cannot occur unless the two events are really the same event, as follows directly from determinism. Most people (if not all) won’t answer, “That question makes no sense because of determinism”. This is evidence that this is not how most people understand the question. Instead, they take it as a question regarding the freedom of their agency, their ability to make decisions without being coerced.
+1 That’s certainly what I mean by “could have done otherwise.”
No one doubts that there are acts that have only come about through the threat of violence. This concerns the cases of so-called freedom of action and this is the example you have chosen. Free will is only about whether someone could have acted otherwise, which the majority of the population believes, in all countries.
See my comment just up for what “could have acted otherwise” means.
“In neither case do you have any agency about what happens.”
“Any agency?”
On Human Agency (wikipedia):
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Agency_(philosophy)
“Agency is contrasted to objects reacting to natural forces involving only unthinking deterministic processes. In this respect, agency is subtly distinct from the concept of free will, the philosophical doctrine that our choices are not the product of causal chains, but are significantly free or undetermined. Human agency entails the claim that humans do in fact make decisions and enact them on the world. How humans come to make decisions, by free choice or other processes, is another issue.”
Humans certainly do deliberate about and select between actions to meet their goals. In the usual sense of ‘Agency’ we do have Agency.
As for Harris on consciousness and agency, I think he’s off the mark (and makes some pretty rash inferences from his experiences meditating as well concerning consciousness).
Take an example of what I am conscious of:
I recently changed my package with my cable and cell provider. I was frustrated with how much we were paying per month, and with cell data overages as we didn’t have an unlimited data plan (and had sons who use a lot of data). I looked up the various plans, calculated which would work best keeping what we need, adding what we need, ran the numbers, chose the new plan.
Now, the data I used for this (e.g. the prices for various cable TV/cell packages) was data I was conscious of. (How could I have for instance known the options if they were presented to me when unconscious?)
So consciousness already is playing a roll.
Further: the reasons that I am conscious of having had for those decisions beautifully explain those decisions.
What would it actually MEAN to claim about my decision that I had no “conscious agency?”
Is it that I made the decision for reasons that I’m not actually conscious of? And therefore that the reasoning I *thought* I engaged in wasn’t true? Well, that’s quite a claim and since my “conscious reasons” seem to fit and predict my actions quit well, I don’t see it as reasonable to accept there is some *other chain of reasoning/causation* that explains my choice better…unless someone can actually present it. Otherwise, it’s speculation.
Could it mean that the reasoning actually happened “outside” of my consciousness? That is some non-conscious part of my brain was taking in all the considerations – my desires, goals, beliefs/data about the environment, reasoning through all those to achieve the the result? It would essentially have to be doing this to explain the results, right? So, how is that not “Me” making decisions in any case?
And then what could it make sense that I was conscious of, or not, of this process? If you say that consciousness (the part of our brain that makes us conscious, not something magical) is somehow completely disconnected from the the reasoning process for our decisions…you would have an enormous amount left to explain – how does our consciously given explanations comport so well with reality? If for instance a NASA engineer tells you the reasons they constructed a probe in a certain manner are not in fact the reasons they had….what COULD be the reasons that would explain the nature of the probe?
So, it seems to me if our brains are going through all the decision steps “unconsciously” they are going through (for the most part) the same steps we assume we’d need for conscious agency anyway. “I” am making those decisions.
And if our reasoning enters consciousness slightly after the process is done, our consciousness still represents our reasoning (to a dependable degree – as we communicate our conscious reasons to one another for successful goal-achievement all the time).
There’s just a lot wrapped up in the claims made about our not having “agency,” conscious or otherwise, that needs to unraveled.
There’s a new kid on the block (at least for me)
https://breakingthefreewillillusion.com/hard-incompatibilist-not-hard-determinist/
‘Trick Slattery
Also, click on his ‘Blog.’
Slattery is a ‘Hard Incompatibilist.’
However, whether a ‘Hard Determinist’ or a ‘Hard Incompatibilist’ there still are questions that remain to be addressed:
* How does the brain which is made up of “fuzzy particles” which are considered unconscious have emergent properties that are conscious?
* How do indeterminism/randomness and especially acausal events such as radioactivity from unranium relate to causality given that ‘Hard Determinism’ is a ‘causal explanation?’
* Has ‘Hard Determinism’ filled in the historical ‘explanatory gap’ addressed by Noam Chomsky in “Mysteries of Nature: How Deeply Hidden” (Journal of Philosophy 2009) and “Language and the Problem of Knowledge” (Managua Lectures – 1987)
* Descartes brought forth ‘contact mechanics.’ Newton rejected ‘contact mechanics’ because of gravity and action at a distance. Thus, Newton developed ‘mathematical materialism.’ However, Newton was baffled by what matter is in and of itself. Newton could only describe mathematically the interactive forces within a material universe.
Examples of historic ‘explanatory gaps’ –
Mind-Body
Mechanistic materialism vs matter as such
Unconscious matter vs conscious matter
Thinking about matter and matter itself
In summary, Hard Determinism is challenged to define consciousness and its associated phenomena in non-mechanistic terms, that is, in non-causal interactive terms which is standard operating procedure for Hard Determinism; it still must address the historic scientific issues as presented by Chomsky.
* If ‘Hard Determinism’ (or ‘Hard Incompatibilism’) is to find its place in this historic context regarding the ‘explanatory gap,’ I believe it must address these questions!
I’m totally with you on this.
Pinker’s explanation is a perfect example of how hard it it, even when we know the truth, to rid ourselves of the habitual vestiges of oldthink. (For example, I still cannot help but see the sun as moving across the sky each day, even though I know better).
Part of the problem with rooting out the attachment to free will is that those who reject it tend to think of it as an illusion. It is not an illusion; it is an inference. It is an inference that people draw from observations of events that really exist, but it is a false inference nonetheless. An illusion is something we think we see but isn’t really there. An inference is a conclusion that we draw (sometimes incorrectly) from things that usually really are there.
At the risk of speaking for others, I suggest you misunderstand the position of most compatibilists. There is no “oldthink” to unlearn. Our definition of “free will” is just not yours.
I liked what Diana, Coel, Aneris and Vaal said in their exchanges. Also what M Gazzaniga and S Carroll elsewhere have said on the subject. I’m still waiting for Harris and Coyne – like two peas in a pod, aren’t they? – to get around to realizing that answers to this question depend strongly on context or discipline: It should be plain as day to everyone (based on their own life experience for starters) that different disciplines or fields bring with them different levels of explanation. If Harris or Coyne would simply take Gazzaniga’s advice and to get in the habit – which is to always ask when encountering the term – free to what? or free from what? then they could FREE themselves from this very unproductive stance they’ve taken. The point is, it is not always about being “free” from physics, chemistry and biological mechanism. (The educated in science get that.) Sometimes instead it’s about a will (cf: mind, market, speech) being “free” in other ways. Coercion, for example or influence, which can manifest themselves in countless ways. And back in the day, in medieval or pre-medieval times, a person’s will being free “from” demons and demonic possession was a predominant concern of many (See Crucible again, for reinforcement of this point, if needed). Do we not all today believe in a will that is free of demons? “Yes, I believe in a free will that is free from demons!” (lol) I continue to hope that one day soon Harris and Coyne will find a way to advance their thinking on this subject (which has been an important one to me for 35 year now), and let go of their one-context, single-level monoscopic pov re free will – and what’s more, re their mutual use of “agency”, too, as agency is simply the can-do power of any agent-player (whether mechanistic robot, cheetah, gazelle, primate, Pelosi, Trump) in any gaming (life) situation.