Readers’ wildlife photos

You have about a week to send me wildlife photos, and I urge you to do so. After that, I may be offline completely for five weeks, and would request that readers not email me. But we continue, and maybe I have a week’s worth of photos.

Today’s contribution comes from Debra Coplan, who supplied the indented captions:

I took these photos in Cape May, New Jersey during fall migration this September. The first is a monarch caterpillar.

Female monarch butterfly (Danaus plexippus). The thicker veins and no black spot on the hind wings distinguishes it as a female.

This is a green stink bug (Chinavia hilaris):

I believe this is a blue-tailed damselfly (Ishnura elegans):

This is a porcelain berry plant [Ampelopsis brevipedunculata]that is very invasive. It’s a maturing plant, so there is a range of color in the berries.
