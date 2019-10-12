You have about a week to send me wildlife photos, and I urge you to do so. After that, I may be offline completely for five weeks, and would request that readers not email me. But we continue, and maybe I have a week’s worth of photos.

Today’s contribution comes from Debra Coplan, who supplied the indented captions:

I took these photos in Cape May, New Jersey during fall migration this September. The first is a monarch caterpillar.