Photos of readers

Today we have yet another photo of a thespian reader, Leon Glenn, who also sent a cat photo. His notes are indented:

I didn’t think I had any appropriate photos to send until recently, when I was asked to perform the part of a time-traveling professor at a local fantasy festival. (My first career was as an actor, but it has been many years since I made a living in that profession.) For reference, I was the lucky winner of your Most Embarrassing Experience essay contest (involving a hot spring bath in Japan and a pair of bright red shorts), for which I received an autographed copy of Faith vs. Fact with a lovely color portrait of our beloved cat Gremlin, who sadly passed away a couple years ago, at age 19. That’s one of two portraits by your hand that I possess, the other being of our cat Baxter, a previous WEIT World Cat Day honoree ( the one who was found with a glass jar stuck on his head—also sadly passed away).

9 Comments

  1. Glenda Palmer
    Posted October 12, 2019 at 2:52 pm

    Really enjoying the all the photos and notes of the other people who frequent WEIT.

    Gang – keep ’em coming!

    Reply
  2. Ken Kukec
    Posted October 12, 2019 at 2:54 pm

    Is your costume based on Phileas Fogg from Around the World in Eighty Days, Leon?

    Reply
    • Leo Glenn
      Posted October 12, 2019 at 4:24 pm

      Yes, that was one of my inspirations.

      Reply
  3. Michael Fisher
    Posted October 12, 2019 at 3:12 pm

    Steampunk traveller with the time machine key on his breast? Nice cossie & mutton chops Prof. Leon Timepiece!

    Reply
    • Leo Glenn
      Posted October 12, 2019 at 4:25 pm

      Thanks!

      Reply
      • Michael Fisher
        Posted October 12, 2019 at 4:43 pm

        Ooops, I’ve just noticed you’re Leo not Leon. Sorry.

        Reply
  4. Mark R.
    Posted October 12, 2019 at 3:28 pm

    Best Halloween costume ever. And how do you WEIT readers get so many cool costumes, anyway.

    Nice portrait of Gremlin. 😺

    Reply
    • Leo Glenn
      Posted October 12, 2019 at 4:26 pm

      Thank you.

      Reply

