Photos of readers

Today we have yet another photo of a thespian reader, Leon Glenn, who also sent a cat photo. His notes are indented:

I didn’t think I had any appropriate photos to send until recently, when I was asked to perform the part of a time-traveling professor at a local fantasy festival. (My first career was as an actor, but it has been many years since I made a living in that profession.) For reference, I was the lucky winner of your Most Embarrassing Experience essay contest (involving a hot spring bath in Japan and a pair of bright red shorts), for which I received an autographed copy of Faith vs. Fact with a lovely color portrait of our beloved cat Gremlin, who sadly passed away a couple years ago, at age 19. That’s one of two portraits by your hand that I possess, the other being of our cat Baxter, a previous WEIT World Cat Day honoree ( the one who was found with a glass jar stuck on his head—also sadly passed away).