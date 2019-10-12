Neglected at the Hyde Park Book Fair

Today’s the day when the denizens of Hyde Park congregate in the open-air plaza at the Hyde Park Shopping Center, looking for used books. Cardboard boxes of books, roughly divided by subject, sit atop folding tables, awaiting the senior citizens who will buy them (yes, the demographic at the book fair skews OLD).

As I was taking my walk, I chanced upon the Fair and stopped abruptly at the sight below. I did not move my book; this is exactly as it was when I photographed it in the “Religion and Theology” section.

There my work sits, next to the Apocryphal New Testament. Worse, I opened the book to inspect it, and IT SEEMS TO BE UNREAD. Oy! Nor was there a price in it.

So, if you live in my area, you may be able to get a good bargain on this book in brand-new condition. And, to show this poor unread book some love, if you buy it and bring it to my lab, only a 15-minute walk away, I’ll sign it and draw a cat in it for you. (The Religion section is right along 55th Street at the south end of the plaza.)

UNREAD! That’s like a knife in the gut. . .