Neglected at the Hyde Park Book Fair

Today’s the day when the denizens of Hyde Park congregate in the open-air plaza at the Hyde Park Shopping Center, looking for used books. Cardboard boxes of books, roughly divided by subject, sit atop folding tables, awaiting the senior citizens who will buy them (yes, the demographic at the book fair skews OLD).
As I was taking my walk, I chanced upon the Fair and stopped abruptly at the sight below. I did not move my book; this is exactly as it was when I photographed it in the “Religion and Theology” section.
There my work sits, next to the Apocryphal New Testament. Worse, I opened the book to inspect it, and IT SEEMS TO BE UNREAD. Oy! Nor was there a price in it.
So, if you live in my area, you may be able to get a good bargain on this book in brand-new condition. And, to show this poor unread book some love, if you buy it and bring it to my lab, only a 15-minute walk away, I’ll sign it and draw a cat in it for you. (The Religion section is right along 55th Street at the south end of the plaza.)
UNREAD! That’s like a knife in the gut. . .
It’s probably unread because it’s a fairly modern book in the library and all the cool kids buy their books (often electronically) from Amazon or borrow them electronically from the library.
Pity it is in the wrong book category. Have no fear, it shall be bought and read.
I don’t think it is a bad place to put such a book. In my local public library, books criticizing religion and theology appear in the religion section. I don’t read them because I don’t need to be persuaded that theology is hogwash, but I think it is good for other people.
I tend to read books quickly and they don’t necessarily show any evidence of being read afterwards.
I bought this book second hand in Blackwells in Oxford many years ago. I told my daughter, who works for OUP, and she told me that it had not yet been published. Obviously a reviewer wanted to profit rather than keep.
Ouch! Aren’t reviewers prohibited from selling the book before publication? Or is that just a convention?
Because of the way the “it” is placed (immediately following your mention of the Apocryphal New Testament) in the third paragraph of the post, at first I thought “it” referred to the Apocrypha, then wondered why PCC(E) would lament that book being unread; then it clicked.
The confusion surely occurred because I would lament either book going unread, and I must take issue with commenters who dismiss it out of hand. The Apocryphal New Testament, especially that edition is extremely interesting and is a valuable storehouse of knowledge of all kinds for any number of reasons, and shouldn’t be casually dismissed on the grounds that one’s an atheist and so religious documents must be prima facie dismissed.
A life long science lover and atheist I’m reading your Faith vs Fact for the pure pleasure of the writing. Wonderful. Thank you PCC emeritus.
Well they missed a great read.
You could always try the old Cheeseface gambit:
I think some used book stores just price everything at half the retail price. Easier than having to price every book. But finding the book in the religious section is not good. I notice in the library and book stores, lots of books in the history section that do not belong there. They are way too loose with that.
You are in good company, for I own a set of the 1896 Appleton & Co. edition of Charles Darwin’s wonderful works and more than a few of them have uncut pages, absolute and irrefutable proof that they have never been read in all of their 123 years of existence. All one can conclude is that the world is full of stupid people and that is unlikely to change perceptibly in the next 123 years, but perhaps in the intervening years, decades, some lonely loser like myself will stumble upon said book and be overwhelmed with the desire to consume it, cover to cover. Alas, with my Darwin collection I am quite resistant to the idea of operating upon such august pages with a book knife after so long a life intact so I may have to get a cheap copy to read in their stead, thus encouraging future generations to wonder to themselves what sort of fool owns such books and fails to read them without knowing to full story.
“UNREAD! That’s like a knife in the gut. . .”
What’s worse is finding used copies of your books that still contain private and personal inscriptions. This happened to me so often that, when signing my books, I took to making the inscriptions even more private and personal whether I knew the person or not–e.g., “To Sheila, in memory of that night on the beach when we went all the way.” For some reason, this didn’t seem to have any effect.
Commiserations but…if the graphic below relates to Fact vs Faith then I unread copy is not so bad. To have so many people buy your book /and/ review it is the stuff of dreams. Congratulations. 🙂