Nathaniel Comfort gets all angry about a tweet from Steve Pinker

Two days ago I wrote a critique of a curiously disjointed and poorly written article by science historian Nathaniel Comfort: a critique of science and “scientism” published in Nature. It was a garbled mixture of postmodern and woke sentiments, making a bogus claim that discoveries like the microbiome and epigenetics have radically altered our “sense of self”, with an ancillary claim that “other ways of knowing” can help us define “the self”. Here’s Comfort’s garbled last paragraph:
Since the Enlightenment, we have tended to define human identity and worth in terms of the values of science itself, as if it alone could tell us who we are. That is an odd and blinkered notion. In the face of colonialism, slavery, opioid epidemics, environmental degradation and climate change, the idea that Western science and technology are the only reliable sources of self-knowledge is no longer tenable. This isn’t to lay all human misery at science’s feet — far from it. The problem is scientism. Defining the self only in biological terms tends to obscure other forms of identity, such as one’s labour or social role. Maybe the answer to Huxley’s ‘question of questions’ isn’t a number, after all.
I won’t repeat my criticisms of Comfort’s piece; plenty of readers also found it bizarre. I’ll say only that nobody, including we biologists, defines the self only in biological terms, but in fact the use of biology to help us understand the notion of self is both uncontroversial and a non-problem. Steve Pinker kindly emitted two tweets criticizing Comfort’s piece and calling attention to my critique. To wit:
Now, on his website Gentopia, whose motto is, oddly, “here lies truth” (Comfort is not a scientist but a historian of science), Comfort answers not me, but Pinker’s tweets, or, rather the second tweet. Click on the screenshot to read another rant. And note that he misspells Pinker’s first name—twice. In the title, too! But Pinker’s name is spelled correctly in his tweets, the ones Comfort attacks.
Apparently I am too small a fish to merit a response from Comfort, which is fine. I’ve never pretended to be as smart or influential as “Stephen”. Rather, Comfort is eager to go after Pinker’s second tweet, and can’t resist a few ad hominems, showing what a nasty piece of work Comfort is (neither Steve nor I addressed Comfort’s appearance, which of course is irrelevant). I’ll give just a few of Comfort’s responses:
I’m now used to the ritual of Jerry Coyne (@whyevolutionistrue) attempting a takedown of my stuff. To my perverse delight, though, the Harvard psychologist and hair model Stephen Pinker took a poke at me. Couldn’t resist that. What follows is the tweet stream I sent out in response, clarifying some points in the article and differentiating further between science and scientism.
Hair model? Seriously, dude, your animus is showing!
Anyway, you can look at Comfort’s “tweetstream” yourself (he goes by the name of Pomo Shaman!), none of which dispels the notion that he’s pushing a postmodernist critique of science, indicting the field because it’s been misused by people to do bad stuff (like the humanities, architecture, and nuclear physics). But the end of his piece shows both his anger and his “novel” claim that science has been misused, which of course is not novel at all, and certainly not worth a diatribe in Nature. (Or was his disatribe about how new discoveries have altered our sense of self?). I’ve bolded the telling parts, but Comfort’s anger peeks through in the interstices:
The question isn’t *whether* science and society interact, it’s *how.* We can have disagreements on the how—I show you my evidence, you show me yours, we hash it out—but not the whether.
I’m not arguing with a flat-Earther.
Historians don’t “hate realism,” for chrissakes. We’re more realistic than scientists like Pinker who live in an ideal world of pure reason, failing to acknowledge the messiness of the real world. [JAC: LOL!]
Thinking you have uniquely privileged access to reality is scientism, not science. It is to live in a sterile, blinkered world, populated only by the stately march of the anointed intellects toward the one & only Truth. That’s like the worst kind of superstitious evangelism.
It’s also chauvinistic, narrow, parochial, and bullying. It’s tyrannical, ham-handed, intolerant of dissent. How unscientific! And if Pinker knew his history, he’d know how science can be—has been—marshaled in the name of tyrannies large and small, across continents, down the centuries.
Umm. . . Pinker does know his history, and has made the point about science’s misuse several times in his writings. Comfort goes on:
Science can be great! It makes many, many positive contributions to knowledge & to society. It need not be put in the service of oppression, nor is it always. But it’s indisputable that it has been, many times. You can start with Karl Brandt and work your way down.
The thesis of my @nature piece, then, once again, is that insidious applications of science are due not to the science itself, but to the ideology that sometimes accompanies it: Scientism. Capeesh?
He also says this:
Yes, I am anti-scientism.
Scientism = science + hubris.
Scientism = science + arrogance.
Scientism = science + vanity.
Scientism = science + cruelty.
Scientism = science + ignorance.
Scientism, in other words, is science plus something shitty.
If that was your point, Dr. Comfort, why didn’t you make it explicit? What you said is this:
I want to suggest that many of the worst chapters of this history result from scientism: the ideology that science is the only valid way to understand the world and solve social problems. Where science has often expanded and liberated our sense of self, scientism has constrained it.
That’s not saying that ideology coupled to science can do bad stuff; it’s saying that the ideology that “science is the only valid way to understand the world and social problems” is what’s problematic. In fact, one can make a case that if you mean “a general understanding of reality that is agreed on by all rational people”, science (construed broadly) is the only way to understand the world. The values that we bring to diagnosing the world’s ills don’t come from science, but, as I said in my critique, implementing those values to effect a desired solution is also an empirical problem. Capeesh?
Comfort emits a final dose of bile, not omitting his woke and postmodernist equation of Pinker’s views with the “male gaze.”
One last thing: @sapinker’s arrogant and bullying scientism is both a symptom and a cause of the WEIRD male gaze that’s dominated science for centuries is Exhibit A in the case for why we need more diversity in science. Hence the last point in my essay.
Male scientists who aren’t arrogant, scientistic pricks (and I know many): There’s no need to say, “Not all scientists.” If this doesn’t describe you, it’s not about you, and I doff my hat to you, sir.
In fact, Pinker’s tweet is not anything close to a demonstration of why we need more diversity in science. I’ll show it again:
Does “Stephen” Pinker’s claim here come from racism, the privilege of old white males, or sexism? I can’t imagine how. It is an empirical claim that has nothing to do with gender or ethnicity. Comfort’s use of the postmodern “male gaze”, his call for diversity, and his implication that Pinker is an arrogant scientistic prick (seriously, dude, look at that last word!), is a form of virtue-flaunting.
After reading this, I now think that Comfort is not only a muddled, woke postmodernist, but also a nasty one. Hair model, indeed!
h/t: Michael
The hair model comment is so odd, and so telling. Is he trying to suggest that having ‘good’ hair is a bad thing? A sign of weakness? A sign of frivolity? He is just one appearance-hating, judgmental comment away from calling you a ‘shoe model’, PCC(E)!
As the noted sociologist Nancy Sinatra observed, one of these days these boots are gonna walk all over you. 🙂
I see little evidence that Dr. Comfort understands either science or history.
What I’d give to be a hair model at his age! Remind me to ask him of his hair-care routine if I meet him.
-Ryan
Probably “choose the right grandparents”.
And ‘shampoo the roots, condition the ends’.
I don’t know that song, but if you can hum it, I can try to keep time with this hammer and body panel from the scrap yard (Einerstürtzende reference).
You talkin’ ’bout Beyoncé’s tune regarding “Becky with the good hair”? 🙂
1.
When Comfort writes
“Thinking you have uniquely privileged access to reality is scientism, not science. It is to live in a sterile, blinkered world, populated only by the stately march of the anointed intellects toward the one & only Truth. […]”
how does he explain his own message “here lies truth”?
2. this bit :
”
Yes, I am anti-scientism.
Scientism = science + hubris.
Scientism = science + arrogance.
Scientism = science + vanity.
Scientism = science + cruelty.
Scientism = science + ignorance.
Scientism, in other words, is science plus something shitty
”
all those extra bits – hubris, arrogance, vanity, cruelty, ignorance, up to including shitty, and more, is simply attributes of human beings. So we could add other things, like, say, love, perseverance, creativity, athletic ability…
so yes, science + human beings = science plus something shitty – us. people have to eat, and therefore have to poop. it isn’t scientism – it is life with ideas.
Postmodern wokism. “POMOWO”
This is turning into a Judoon platoon on the Moon.
-Ryan
In the face of colonialism, slavery, opioid epidemics, environmental degradation and climate change. . .
Uh, didn’t slavery precede the scientific revolution and wasn’t it those damn British Imperialists in the 19th Century with their evil Enlightenment Values that stopped international slavery? Besides which, if you go to the parts of the world where slavery is still de facto practiced, you will note an conspicuous absence of “Enlightenment Values”.
Colonialism? Ever notice what happened historically when Civilization A has a massive technological and military advantage over Civilization B BEFORE Western science and the Enlightenment ruined everything. It generally dovetails with the history of slavery pretty nicely. [It’s almost like the Melian Dialogue of Thucydides accurately described geopolitical reality, rather than merely being a tool of evil white men to hurt nice people.]
Opioid epidemics? Did the trade in opium and opium addiction start after Western science and Enlightenment Values? Does Iran have such a bad opioid problem because it has too much Western science and Enlightenment Values?
Environmental degradation and climate change? Anyone care to guess which country produces more CO2 than the USA and EU combined?
Comfort is the sort of person cheering to go back to cholera epidemics and small pox. Gotta wonder if he’s an anti-vaxxer too.
By around four millennia, if not considerably more. The Sumerians, Assyrians et al were far from averse to taking large numbers of captives in the process of conquering an area – which strongly suggests suggests elements we’d recognise as slavery (along with hostage-taking and other elements of statecraft).
I’m trying to work out if “slavery” could be a thing before the Neolithic agricultural Revolution.
I don’t think many claim that Western science is the only reliable source of “self-knowledge.” Self-knowledge of a sort can be gained through the experience of altered states of consciousness, such as those induced by meditation or the ingestion of psychotropic substances.
But Western science, broadly defined, is the only reliable source of knowledge about the external universe.
From my very limited interest in “alternative ways of knowing”, do any of them pay more than lip service to the existence of an external universe? The purpose of science is to find out what the external universe is and how it works, explicitly trying to exclude the “internal universe” from obscuring that research.
Do any of the “alternative ways of knowing” focus on the external universe and try to exclude influences from the “internal universe”?
That blog post he wrote is beyond the pale jerk-levelness. When I read the first article, I thought perhaps he was a head-in-the-clouds type who had difficulty getting his thoughts on paper in a coherent way, so I read it charitably, assuming maybe I was missing some of his points due to lack of background in the article. I actually didn’t think he could possibly be saying what it sounded like he was saying, so I assumed that I misunderstood – but he confirmed that he is indeed Alice In Wonderland level postmodern with this paragraph in that blog post:
The social construction of science is as solid as biological evolution. It’s an utter commonplace. Most scientists I know understand this. To be a prof at @Harvard of all places and not know this shows a struthian (Mencken; look it up) ignorance that is, well, embarrassing.
So he really is saying science is a social construct. Wow. And ‘defending’ his points not by giving any kind of evidence for this claim, but by behaving in the worst kind of Dude Bro fashion and spitting out bombastic ad hominem ‘arguments’ left and right, including making up fake statements of victimhood (“Pinker probably thinks we hate America, amiright! Let’s pause to guffaw at this ridiculous thing that I assume he thinks that he never actually said he thinks!” Socially constructed reality indeed.)
If Comfort wants to convey a point other than that he acts like a frat boy jerk, he needs to calm down, stop with the ridiculous personal attacks, and organize his arguments in a coherent way. Perhaps he has a point worth listening to in there somewhere – it’s hard to tell, because he never actually makes it or even attempts to make, he’s too busy flying off the handle.
Motte and Bailey as usual.
Science is an artifact of human culture, ergo science is socially constructed. That is the motte. Undeniably true.
Of course, that doesn’t mean science isn’t true (not mistaken), reliable, repeatable, and sound, and that other human artifacts aren’t false, unreliable, unrepeatable and unsound. That is the bailey, that just because something is a human artifact that all human artifacts are equal in epistemological validity.
The decline in cholera deaths is an objective result of science and improvement in hygiene practices. Hygiene practices in previous times were objectively inferior, even though both were “socially constructed”.
How to “argue” like a postmodernist:
https://philpapers.org/archive/SHATVO-2.pdf
It’s an interesting semantic point, but as you say, not a particularly salient one unless one means something (i.e., is making a specific proposition) by it. What is the point of saying “Everything is technically ‘subjective’ because we could all be living in the matrix!” or “Everything humans do is by definition a ‘human construction’!” unless one means something specific by it? It’s a fun game of mismatching what we typically mean by ‘subjective’ or ‘social construct’, but beyond the initial “isn’t that a cool idea!” factor, one needs to point out what the practical consequences of such a stance are. The practical consequences of ‘we may be brains in vats’ are, so far as we know, almost nonexistent. Perhaps there are practical consequences to the idea that scientific methodology was invented by humans, but they aren’t immediately apparent to me and I don’t think Comfort really gives examples of the alleged consequences he frequently alludes to. If he has examples, I’d actually be curious to hear them.
What’s embarrassing is Comfort’s chelonian retreat into his shell of post-modernism. 🙂
Can I ask how you would define “human identity” other than biologically? Isn’t being “human” belonging to the set of H. Sapiens?
As far human “worth”, not sure how biology or science plays into that, except that humans have had great biological worth for cockroaches, rodents, hookworms, tapeworms and roundworms.
The woke always seem to wrap things in an “identity” or “self” blanket. They seem to think that it makes their theses profound.
Good analysis. Comfort’s piece meanders but blames science for scientism. He comes across as someone trying to make an earth-shattering point about science and its relationship with culture but comes up empty. His word salad Nature article was the result.
In my comment to the original post of Pinker’s tweet, I wrote that in my many decades of studying history, I have never come across the term “historicize.” Several people responded with some definitions of the term. However, I am not all sure what Pinker means by it, since he doesn’t provide his definition. I am confident that I am far from alone in my confusion. Thus, it seems to me that the tweet reflects a degree of intellectual arrogance in that Pinker assumed people know what the term means or doesn’t care if they don’t know. I may very well share Pinker’s characterization of Comfort, but this tweet does nothing to convince me since I may not be smart enough to know what he is talking about. It seems to me that public intellectuals should make sure that the public can understand the points they are trying to make. There should not be a need to research the meaning of fairly obscure terms.
I took Pinker to be putting Comfort in a category of writers who attempt to connect science to culture by dragging out every historical bad act in which science was involved. It’s a cheap trick used to throw dirt on science. And, as Pinker also notes, the motivation seems to be some sort of envy of science’s importance in the modern world.
You may very well be correct in thinking what idea Pinker was trying to convey. But, there should be no need for the public to guess, particularly since a term like “historicize” could mean almost anything. Remember, Pinker has made his fame and fortune by writing and speaking to the general public, not a small cadre of cloistered academics.
‘…since a term like “historicize” could mean almost anything.’
Given the context in which it was used, I think he is talking (in a derogatory way) about the erroneous conclusions that people make, from their studies about the history of science, about the nature of scientific knowledge.
If you abstract the word from the context, then yes, its meaning is unclear.
Yes, it is clear that Pinker is using the term “historicize” in a derogatory way, but beyond that I don’t think the general public could to any degree of precision define what it means, particularly those confronting it for the first time.
Since Pinker is an expert on word endings, he probably just assumed the reader would use the default meaning of the “-icize” ending: application of its root (“history”) to a subject (science in this case).
Taken literally, I think it just means to give something (a field of study like biology) a historical context. However, I think Pinker means it in a slightly derogatory way. He is objecting to conclusions about the nature of scientific knowledge that some people draw from studying the history of scientific development. Scientists may have been variously motivated, but the nature of the knowledge obtained tends towards precision and objectivity.
A cosmic coincidence that it sounds like a tombstone epitaph? 🙂
Somebody, quick, give him a safety pin or a needle and thread!
Human endeavors that have been engines for great societal change include science, religion, politics, war, and commerce. I may have left something out. ALL can be argued as having been used to commit evil, although the miss-use of science is
fairly rare by comparison to the others. It should be noted that science is by far the most ‘revisable’ of these. There was a time where eugenics was in full practice, for example. But we know much better now.
Good comment. To your list, I might add migration.
This was supposed to be a reply to Mark S. above. And I can’t blame a lack of coffee. 🙂
Is Nat Comfort related to Ray?
Pinker was typically astute in his guess as to how the Comfort word salad got published in Nature. He ascribed it to the likely presence of members of the sci-ed species in Nature’s editorial office.
Some academic departments have been colonized by sci-ed subdivisions, e.g. Math Ed. These are School-of-Ed colonies that attach themselves to their host departments like bedbugs, and absorb a few words (like “microbiome”) on top of their basic pomo vocabulary. Graduates of these mock sci-ed programs are, I would guess, beginning to glom onto desks in editorial, administration, and grant agency offices.
The next stage in this process might be a new academic ectoparasite: sci-ed-ed, or the academic subject of teaching about teaching about a scientific subject. And after that, we will get sci-ed-ed-ed.
There are “other ways of knowing” insofar as you want to know something else from how the world works.
If you want to know how the world works there is only the scientific method.
But if you want to know how abstract mathematical objects work then there is the method of proof in axioms systems, which has little to do with the empirical method of the natural sciences.
Instead, if you want to know how we should behave, if you want to have “moral knowledge”… well here we just don’t have a method.
There are “other ways of knowing” insofar there are other kinds of knowledge different from the knowledge about “how the world works”… mathematical knowledge, moral knowledge and so on which are not about how the world works.
I went and read it on his site.
So, here’s my response from there:
Maybe he does not like hubris, arrogance, vanity, cruelty, and ignorance.
I don’t like Footballism:
Footballism = football + hubris.
Footballism = football + vanity.
Footballism = football + cruelty.
Footballism = football + ignorance.