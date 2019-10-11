Photos of readers

There’s a thespian among us, namely Robert Ashton, who appears in costume with a caption:

Here’s a photo of me in the “green room” of the Grandel Theatre in St. Louis waiting for my entrance. I was playing Tilney in “Shakespeare in Love” produced by Insight Theatre Company.

Although my career was in the business world, I’ve also spent a lot of time acting and directing in local professional theater.

  1. GBJames
    Excellent!

    • Glenda Palmer
      +1

  2. Michael Fisher
    Very man about town Robert! That’s the film where GOOP won best actress.

    • BJ
      Who knew it would lead years later to a cult-like million dollar business of pseudoscientific, often harmful bullshit.

  3. merilee
    Not all of us can make a grand entrance like that.😀

  4. BJ
    Great pic! I definitely could not pull that outfit off, but you make it work.

