Photos of readers

There’s a thespian among us, namely Robert Ashton, who appears in costume with a caption:
Here’s a photo of me in the “green room” of the Grandel Theatre in St. Louis waiting for my entrance. I was playing Tilney in “Shakespeare in Love” produced by Insight Theatre Company.
Although my career was in the business world, I’ve also spent a lot of time acting and directing in local professional theater.
Excellent!
+1
Very man about town Robert! That’s the film where GOOP won best actress.
Who knew it would lead years later to a cult-like million dollar business of pseudoscientific, often harmful bullshit.
Not all of us can make a grand entrance like that.😀
Great pic! I definitely could not pull that outfit off, but you make it work.