Friday: Hili dialogue

Yes, it’s Friday, October 11, and National Sausage Pizza Day. (My view is that, among American pizzas, the Chicago deep-dish sausage pizza at Uno’s or Malnati’s, with homemade sausage and fresh garlic, is the best.) Try one!:

It’s also Southern Food Heritage Day, International Day of the Girl Child, National Coming Out Day, General Pulaski Memorial Day (an American holiday for a Polish hero of the American Revolution), and Kraken Day (aka “Myths and Legends” Day).

In the last two days, the Nobel Prizes were awarded for literature and for peace. In literature, the prize for last year (which was postponed) went to Olga Tokarczuk, and for this year to Peter Handke. Handke’s prize was controversial because he was a fan of the war criminal Slobodan Milosevic, and delivered a eulogy at his funeral. Tokarczuk won last year’s Booker Prize for her vignette novel Flights, which I must read.

This year’s Peace Prize, announced this morning, went to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed for helping end his nation’s two-decade war with Eritrea.

Stuff that happened on October 11 includes:

1852 – The University of Sydney, Australia’s oldest university, is inaugurated in Sydney.

1906 – San Francisco sparks a diplomatic crisis between the United States and Japan by ordering segregated schools for Japanese students.

1910 – Piloted by Arch Hoxsey, Theodore Roosevelt becomes the first U.S. president to fly in an airplane.

And here’s a 4-minute Library of Congress video of that flight, taken the year after Roosevelt finished his second term as President. He was always a brave man, and in this case the pilot even does stunts, swooping down toward the ground.

1972 – A race riot occurs on the United States Navy aircraft carrier Kitty Hawk off the coast of Vietnam.

1984 – Aboard the Space Shuttle Challenger , astronaut Kathryn D. Sullivan becomes the first American woman to perform a space walk.

Notables born on this day include:

1844 – Henry J. Heinz, American businessman, founded the H. J. Heinz Company (d. 1919)

The first Heinz “Tomato Catsup” was bottled in 1876, and the name was changed (as on the post-1948 bottle below) to “Ketchup”, as it remains today. Heinz also remains the best commercial ketchup:

More people born on this day:

1884 – Eleanor Roosevelt, American humanitarian and politician, 39th First Lady of the United States (d. 1962)

1905 – Fred Trump, American real estate entrepreneur (d. 1999)

Yes, that’s the Donald’s father:

1918 – Jerome Robbins, American director, producer, and choreographer (d. 1998)

1946 – Daryl Hall, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1968 – Jane Krakowski, American actress and singer

1989 – Michelle Wie, American golfer

Daryl Hall is an excellent singer and songwriter, and also collects cowboy boots. He co-wrote, with John Oates and Sara Hall, the song “You Make my Dreams“, which, because of its infectious beat, I consider the best rock song ever to dance to. Here’s a smoking version from “Live at Daryl’s House”, with great accompaniment and organ solos by Booker T. Jones and lead vocals by Mayer Hawthorne. This proves that old dudes can still rock.

Those who passed on on October 11 include:

1779 – Casimir Pulaski, Polish-American general (b. 1745)

1809 – Meriwether Lewis, American captain, explorer, and politician, 2nd Governor of Louisiana Territory (b. 1774)

1940 – Vito Volterra, Italian mathematician and physicist (b. 1860)

1961 – Chico Marx, American comedian (b. 1887)

1963 – Jean Cocteau, French author, poet, and playwright (b. 1889)

1965 – Dorothea Lange, American photographer and journalist (b. 1895)

1991 – Redd Foxx, American actor and comedian (b. 1922)

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, all is well for Hili:

A: What is civilization? Hili: When a satiated cat is going on a lazy hunt.

In Polish:

Ja: Co to jest cywilizacja?

Hili: Kiedy syty kot idzie na leniwe polowanie.

From the ICanHasCheezburger? site:

Sent by reader Ken:

From Stash Krod:

A tweet from Pinker, which I’ll put up for both my self-aggrandizement and because Steve has a theory (which is his) on why Nature published the egregious piece by Nathaniel Comfort that I criticized yesterday:

Unlike past anti-scientism rants in lit/cult/pol mags, this is in Nature. Why? Sci eds often outsource commentary on sci & soc to the clique of historians of sci, who historicize everything & hate sci's claim to objectivity & realism. https://t.co/1DYq8kuG4R @Evolutionistrue — Steven Pinker (@sapinker) October 10, 2019

Two tweets from Heather Hastie. Cats and mirrors are often big fun.

Fucking Keith, he's only been to the gym once. 📹: https://t.co/NkDgw7NVjI pic.twitter.com/cUaTTl8qaK — Paul Bronks (@SlenderSherbet) September 30, 2019

A good response to a pro-Trumper:

like fish in a barrel pic.twitter.com/4Tvqg4N30X — shauna (@goldengateblond) September 29, 2019

Tweets from Matthew. If you follow the links, you can track an individual bird. Here’s a stalwart heron:

Harper, an adult female Great Blue Heron tagged with a GPS transmitter, flew nonstop 38.6 hours over open ocean on her southern migration. Follow her on https://t.co/s879m2WvjL. Instructions: https://t.co/ox6slvrxqu. pic.twitter.com/nS1EJaku2R — Judy Freshwater Polak (@jfpolak) October 9, 2019

More migration: this is a LOT of butterflies:

In case you missed it… This radar image with a green, yellow, and red wave washing across Oklahoma captures the mass migration of Monarch butterflies and dragonflies being carried by a north wind behind a cold front passing through central Oklahoma on October 5. pic.twitter.com/dnqhBNxtBx — National Weather Service (@NWS) October 10, 2019

This must be an unusual landing for a toad since the poster singled it out:

Reviewing toad jumping videos recorded in class yesterday, check out this landing! There's definitely a brief handstand happening here. pic.twitter.com/56lxgckVH0 — Dr. Emily Kane (@KaneLabGSU) October 10, 2019

From Swift: “Big fleas have little fleas upon their backs to bite them,

and little fleas have lesser fleas, and so ad infinitum.”

A larva within a larva: Microplitis demolitor parasitoid inside its host. Look closely to see the head of the parasitoid. pic.twitter.com/bBWzTKU5Zt — Jena Ann Johnson (@JenaAnnJohnson) October 9, 2019

I’d feel the same way Dr. Nicholls would, believe me!

AWESOME CAREER-WIN MOMENT! This is a 99 million year old dinosaur feather preserved in amber… IN MY RUDDY HAND 😱🤓🦖@OriginalGCG @NatSciNMS pic.twitter.com/jC1YmxFNkF — Dr Emma Louise Nicholls (@Dr_EmmaNicholls) October 9, 2019