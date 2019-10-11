Friday: Hili dialogue

Yes, it’s Friday, October 11, and National Sausage Pizza Day. (My view is that, among American pizzas, the Chicago deep-dish sausage pizza at Uno’s or Malnati’s, with homemade sausage and fresh garlic, is the best.) Try one!:
It’s also Southern Food Heritage Day, International Day of the Girl Child, National Coming Out Day, General Pulaski Memorial Day (an American holiday for a Polish hero of the American Revolution), and Kraken Day (aka “Myths and Legends” Day).
In the last two days, the Nobel Prizes were awarded for literature and for peace. In literature, the prize for last year (which was postponed) went to Olga Tokarczuk, and for this year to Peter Handke. Handke’s prize was controversial because he was a fan of the war criminal Slobodan Milosevic, and delivered a eulogy at his funeral. Tokarczuk won last year’s Booker Prize for her vignette novel Flights, which I must read.
This year’s Peace Prize, announced this morning, went to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed for helping end his nation’s two-decade war with Eritrea.
Stuff that happened on October 11 includes:
- 1852 – The University of Sydney, Australia’s oldest university, is inaugurated in Sydney.
- 1906 – San Francisco sparks a diplomatic crisis between the United States and Japan by ordering segregated schools for Japanese students.
- 1910 – Piloted by Arch Hoxsey, Theodore Roosevelt becomes the first U.S. president to fly in an airplane.
And here’s a 4-minute Library of Congress video of that flight, taken the year after Roosevelt finished his second term as President. He was always a brave man, and in this case the pilot even does stunts, swooping down toward the ground.
- 1972 – A race riot occurs on the United States Navy aircraft carrier Kitty Hawk off the coast of Vietnam.
- 1976 – George Washington is posthumously promoted to the grade of General of the Armies. [JAC: The promotion took effect on July 4, 1976—our 200th anniversary.]
- 1984 – Aboard the Space Shuttle Challenger, astronaut Kathryn D. Sullivan becomes the first American woman to perform a space walk.
- 1991 – Prof. Anita Hill delivers her televised testimony concerning sexual harassment during the Clarence Thomas Supreme Court nomination
Notables born on this day include:
- 1844 – Henry J. Heinz, American businessman, founded the H. J. Heinz Company (d. 1919)
The first Heinz “Tomato Catsup” was bottled in 1876, and the name was changed (as on the post-1948 bottle below) to “Ketchup”, as it remains today. Heinz also remains the best commercial ketchup:
More people born on this day:
- 1884 – Eleanor Roosevelt, American humanitarian and politician, 39th First Lady of the United States (d. 1962)
- 1905 – Fred Trump, American real estate entrepreneur (d. 1999)
Yes, that’s the Donald’s father:
- 1918 – Jerome Robbins, American director, producer, and choreographer (d. 1998)
- 1946 – Daryl Hall, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer
- 1968 – Jane Krakowski, American actress and singer
- 1989 – Michelle Wie, American golfer
Daryl Hall is an excellent singer and songwriter, and also collects cowboy boots. He co-wrote, with John Oates and Sara Hall, the song “You Make my Dreams“, which, because of its infectious beat, I consider the best rock song ever to dance to. Here’s a smoking version from “Live at Daryl’s House”, with great accompaniment and organ solos by Booker T. Jones and lead vocals by Mayer Hawthorne. This proves that old dudes can still rock.
Those who passed on on October 11 include:
- 1779 – Casimir Pulaski, Polish-American general (b. 1745)
- 1809 – Meriwether Lewis, American captain, explorer, and politician, 2nd Governor of Louisiana Territory (b. 1774)
- 1940 – Vito Volterra, Italian mathematician and physicist (b. 1860)
- 1961 – Chico Marx, American comedian (b. 1887)
- 1963 – Jean Cocteau, French author, poet, and playwright (b. 1889)
- 1965 – Dorothea Lange, American photographer and journalist (b. 1895)
- 1991 – Redd Foxx, American actor and comedian (b. 1922)
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, all is well for Hili:
A: What is civilization?Hili: When a satiated cat is going on a lazy hunt.
Ja: Co to jest cywilizacja?
Hili: Kiedy syty kot idzie na leniwe polowanie.
From the ICanHasCheezburger? site:
Sent by reader Ken:
A tweet from Pinker, which I’ll put up for both my self-aggrandizement and because Steve has a theory (which is his) on why Nature published the egregious piece by Nathaniel Comfort that I criticized yesterday:
Two tweets from Heather Hastie. Cats and mirrors are often big fun.
A good response to a pro-Trumper:
Tweets from Matthew. If you follow the links, you can track an individual bird. Here’s a stalwart heron:
More migration: this is a LOT of butterflies:
This must be an unusual landing for a toad since the poster singled it out:
From Swift: “Big fleas have little fleas upon their backs to bite them,
and little fleas have lesser fleas, and so ad infinitum.”
I’d feel the same way Dr. Nicholls would, believe me!
Wow, I’d never seen Trump’s dad. He looks like a very bad taxidermy job.
“Would you buy a used car (lot) from this man?”
If I ever somehow got to travel back in time and meet a young Fred Trump I think I would have a MORAL DUTY to bump him off.
The death of Meriwether Lewis is covered at Wikipedia. You decide.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Meriwether_Lewis
Not suicide then.
Didn’t read that bit closely enough. That’s just a claim from a now lost letter.
As you were.
I think it’s an open question that we may never know. Jefferson and others at the time seem to believe the suicide idea. So did Ambrose in his book and he also covered all the problems Lewis was having mentally. Behaving strangely and not able to finish his writings from the trip. It was a sad ending to a great explorer.
The video of Roosevelt taking an airplane ride in 1910 reminds me of a picture my grandfather always had hanging in his airport office years ago. It was a photo, around 1910 of Lincoln Beachey sitting in his plane. Early pioneer in aviation:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lincoln_Beachey
The Live at Daryl’s House videos have some real gems. Check out the session with Joe Walsh performing Life’s Been Good for some extra rocking.
Pinker criticizes Comfort for historicizing everything. I must have missed something in my many decades of studying history that until right now I have never come across the term “historicize.” I had to look up its meaning. At Dictionary.com the word is defined as “to interpret something as a product of historical development.” Assuming that Comfort historicizes everything, what is inherently wrong with that since, in particular, this is what historians do? Perhaps unintentionally, Pinker can give the reader of the tweet the impression that those who historicize, i.e., historians, somehow reject objectivity and realism in the areas of science. This, of course, is untrue for most historians and I cannot believe that Pinker intended to say this since he asserted that Comfort belongs to a clique, but by making the connection between historicizing and the rejection of objectivity and realism, he does a disservice to historians. In other words, the tweet is poorly worded.