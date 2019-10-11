Bernie Sanders appoints yet another anti-Semite as a campaign “surrogate”

The Jerusalem Post and other outlets, as well as Amer Zahr himself, have reported that Zahr, described by Wikipedia as “a Palestinian-American comedian, writer, filmmaker, political activist, and adjunct professor at the University of Detroit Mercy School of Law”, has been appointed as a “campaign surrogate” for Bernie Sanders. A surrogate is someone officially allowed to campaign on the candidate’s behalf. Sadly, Zahr is a BDS supporter, and, as seen from other actions, apparently an anti-Semite. Zahr thus joins Linda Sarsour as yet another anti-Semitic surrogate for a secular Jewish candidate.
Zahr’s Big Announcement:
As the Post notes:
Zahr is a staunch advocate of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, and has campaigned against Israeli businesses in the US.
On Twitter, the comedian has made no secret his views on Israel, tweeting statements such as “American Jews are starting to realize that Israel is their ISIS,” “Israel has a prime minister with an American accent and a spokesman with an Australian one. Foreign colonist settlers,” and also added that “Describing defenders of Israel as ‘scumbags,’ ‘pigs,’ and ‘bastards’ is not necessary. ‘Zionist’ is sufficiently insulting.”
However, while Israelis may hold him with disdain, Palestinians hold Zahr in high esteem.
“He represents our culture and holds on to our Palestinian heritage in exile,” says Silvia al-Bina, a Jerusalem resident, who attended one of his comedy shows in Ramallah in 2016.
This is not a good choice for Sanders, whose views on Israel are dicey at best. Not only is BDS an anti-Semitic organization, whose founders and supporters tacitly approve of the disappearance of Israel, but Zahr was the one who covered up the state of Israel (replacing it with a Post-It that said “Palestine”) on a map in Rashida Tlaib’s office on the day Congresswoman started her job, and laughed about it (see tweet and video below). BDS, of course, wants Israel gone and replaced with a Palestine “from the river to the sea”.
Want more? First, two lies:
A call for the disappearance of Israel:
And a slur:
Seriously, Bernie, is this a guy you want representing you on the campaign trail? Or, as Zahr’s female equivalent, this one?
If forced to choose between Sanders and Trump, I would of course vote for Sanders, as I did in the Democratic primary in the last election. Next year, however, I don’t think Bernie will be a serious candidate for President (his recent heart attack, for one thing, will give Americans pause), and I’ll be glad to vote for Elizabeth Warren in the primary and final election, though of course we’re not sure she’ll be the Democratic candidate. (I’m pretty sure that by November of next year she’ll have “modified” her view on eliminating all private healthcare in favor of mandatory government healthcare for all.)
Hopefully Sanders will soon give up his campaign. The Dems seem not to understand that if they nominate any middle-aged moderate, they will win.
Except it’s not that simple(when is anything to do with politics today ever simple?).
In the latest poll, people were asked who they would vote for between Trump and the Dem candidates. Warren had a ten percent lead over Trump, as did Biden.
Sanders? Who’s tailed off, and been written off as behind the times, and who’s made dodgy appointments like this, and who’s been pretty poor in the debates(and who had some kind of health scare recently too, although I’m not sure if this poll was taken before or after that)?
…He’s still got a nine percent lead over Trump. That’s a touch less electable than Biden and Warren, but probably not by a statistically significant margin, and there’s more than enough time for him to get himself back in the race.
So maybe it will be Warren against Pelosi by sometime next year. No wait, that won’t work, maybe Warren against Romney? Seriously though, Bernie is not helping his already declining chances. He said, people have these procedures all the time. Yes they do Bernie, but not necessarily after a heart attack at 78 years old. And how many get nominated to be the candidate after that?
WordPress is being disagreeable today and will not let me login so here is my comment
I post under *Sandi Shores*, because it is dangerous to use my real name due to a stalker
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Being against Israels politics and inhumane treatment of any humans is not antisemitism
Israel hides behind the with antisemitism to get avoid blame for their treatment of anyone not Jewish.
And your constant rallying against the best man for the job is ridiculous
Bernie is the ONLY person who can beat trump, if you want more of trump then vote for whatever “blue”, just like last time and trump will win again.
A vote for anyone but Bernie is a vote for more of the same corporate slaves beholden to their corporate masters, there isn’t ONE candidate that hasn’t taken money from corporations and super PAC’s except Bernie.
On Fri, Oct 11, 2019 at 8:31 AM Why Evolution Is True wrote:
> whyevolutionistrue posted: “The Jerusalem Post and other outlets, as well > as Amer Zahr himself, have reported that Zahr, described by Wikipedia as “a > Palestinian-American comedian, writer, filmmaker, political activist, and > adjunct professor at the University of Detroit Mercy School” >
Thanks for calling me ridiculous, which of course is a Roolz violation.
What is ridiculous is your comments about Bernie being the only person who can win, and your claim that favoring BDS and favoring the elimination of Israel is simply “being against Israel’s politics.”
Call them mush-brained squared. On the other hand don’t you have to have a brain in order to be mush-brained?
And thank you Bernie for that outstanding and objective view of politics.
This is the typical absolutist bullshit I hear from Sanders supporters so often. Most of the time they spend attacking other Democrats, the rest of the time threatening not to vote if their candidate doesn’t get in.
Recently they’ve started going after Warren, calling her a corporate stooge, etc. Predictable, nasty, and exactly the kind of stuff that Trump must be lapping up.
As for this commenter’s claim that PCC has constantly rallied against Sanders…I must’ve blinked and missed that.
I can only remember one WEIT article in recent times about Bernie, and that was about the terrible decision to appoint Linda Sarsour. That’s been about it. This is another bewildering decision, and makes him some small but definite fraction less electable than he was before.
He’s too likable and decent to be America’s Corbyn…but his supporters are definitely America’s Corbynites.
I don’t support BDS, but how is a two state solution possible with the annexations and illegal(but tolerated)settlements?
Two states solution is quite possible even with settlements but Palestinians would have to agree to have Jewish citizens in their country exactly as Israel has Arab population in their country. And, of course, there would have to be guarantees that they would not massacre all their Jewish citizens the day after they got their own country. The real obstacle to two state solution are not settlements but the hatred towards everything Jewish and Israeli which Palestinians are raised on, generation after generation. This year Palestinian children in schools got new schoolbooks. All mention of any agreement between Israel and Palestinian Authority has been removed. The day Palestinians agree to live in peace side by side with a Jewish state the two state solution will be possible.
Settlements are still a huge, unnecessary impediment. To start building new ones, indeed to start increasing the numbers of settlements being constructed, and use them as a political football, is a sign of contempt for the peace process from Netanyahu’s administration.
So it’s not as entirely one-sided as you imply.
Netanyahu seems to get away with a great deal of corruption, lies and demagoguery simply by pointing at the Palestinians and saying ‘but they’re worse’.
Everything Abbas and his Palestinian Authority says in Arabic in political speeches, TV, radio, mosques, schools and universities is against Israel. Children are taught about “Palestinian towns of Acco, Jaffa, Haifa etc.” Even in English he never said that he accepts “two states for two people”. Without constant refusal to agree to a peace agreement there would be no settlements. And what about Hamas? Is the idea a third Palestinian state there? Or should Israel withdraw, like it did from Gaza, and have its population and industrial centra in the range of missiles – like “Gaza envelope” is in the range of missiles from Gaza? Settlements, no matter how you interpret the law, whether they are legal or not, is the last problem on the road to peace.
That’s whataboutery. Settlements are a huge impediment, not because of their physical impact but because of their symbolic power. They are a signal of contempt for the other side.
They are obviously not as horrific and violent as the things that Palestinians do to signal their contempt, but they’re still a giant, raised finger in the air towards those Palestinians who might be looking for some signal that the Israeli administration is acting in good faith and looking for a peaceful solution.
Whateaboutery? If the side you are supposed to make peace with time after time rejects your peace proposals, time after time rejects your good will gestures (release of prisoners – many with blood on their hands, freezing construction inside settlements for months so that your opponent possibly will deign to come to the negotiation table, removal of not only your army but of all Jewish residents from Gaza, helping with your opponents agriculture, industry, medical care etc.) and your opponent answers with call to murder Jews (Million martyrs march on Jerusalem! “Pay-for slay” scheme etc) and telling your people that becoming a martyr by killing Jews is the highest aspiration a Palestinian can have, you still think that the greatest obstacle for peace are “settlements” and everything else is “whataboutery”? Interesting.
“you still think that the greatest obstacle for peace are “settlements” and everything else is “whataboutery”? Interesting”
Of course I didn’t say anything like that, in fact I was very careful not to.
And you don’t seem to see how much of a signal of contempt building new settlements is. Surely you at least agree that they’re an impediment to the peace process, no?
Or is the current Israel administration completely, uniquely, spotlessly blameless for the failure of any kind of peaceful solution?
This post is not about Israel but about Bernie Sanders. But I will answer your question. I do not judge politician according to their being “completely, uniquely, spotlessly blameless” about anything but about their effectivity. It’s easy from the comfort of an armchair sitting thousands of miles away to apportion blame and to say what should’ve been done. I don’t know what more Israel could’ve done to achieve peace with Palestinians. I know that after Second Intifada where over a thousand Israelis were killed and many more gravely injured Netanyahu (and others) managed to stop the carnage. I know that the he inherited the disastrous situation in Gaza and that he tried to manage this impossible situation as best he could. I know that for many years he had an unofficial stop on settlements, hoping that it would give some chance for negotiations with Palestinians. When it didn’t he lately gave a green light to growth. So, yes, Nethanyahu was effective in the most important area a Prime minister of any country has to be effective: in giving as much security to his citizens as possible. He is not a magician. He cannot charm Abbas to come to the negotiation table and be ready to compromise. BTW, not so long time ago Abbas bragged that his position didn’t change since the day he became president and that he never agreed to any comprimise and never will agree. Try to negotiate with such a person when the initial position was to destroy the Jewish state by flooding it with millions descendants of 1948 refugees.
“(I’m pretty sure that by November of next year she’ll have “modified” her view on eliminating all private healthcare in favor of mandatory government healthcare for all.)”
Warren understands the basics of negotiating and bargaining: you don’t start off at the spot you want to end up.
Yeah, you need some room to negotiate down to a “public option,” which is the near-ineluctable next step, I think.
I’m pretty sure Liz understands that at least as well as anyone else.
sub.
Quite frankly, if Sanders is the Democratic nominee, I will simply not vote.
That’s what the Orange Draft Dodger is hoping for.
Yep.
Seriously? It’s none of my business, but Sanders would have to appoint someone a hell of a lot worse than Sarsour and this prick to get me to essentially cast a vote for Trump.
Sanders seems to have some daft, dodgy moments but given a choice between him and Trump I’d crawl over broken glass to vote for him.
Can’t you allow us to vote in your elections by the way? You are ‘leaders of the free world’, shouldn’t we get a say too*? 🙂
*Only half joking.
One vote out of 140 million isn’t going to make a difference, so I vote because I *want* to support someone, no other reason. If there is no one I want to support, I don’t vote. Selfish you say? Yes, but my vote is spit in the ocean in determining the outcome, so why not?
So why not?
Because you are not the only person who finds some reason to not vote out of spite. Too many people do that, in fact, which is why people like Trump get elected.
All you need to do is look at voting turnout stats to confirm this. If every Democrat, for example, who stayed home because they didn’t like Hillary had instead gone to the polls, held their nose, and voted, Trump would not be President.
Please – won’t go to the polls, hold your nose, and vote to help keep Republicans out of office?
Sorry – Please – won’t you go to the polls, hold your nose, and vote to help keep Republicans out of office?
If you do, I will bake you cookies and send them to you. 🙂
It’s your country, so I guess you can do what you want with it.
But I had a conversation right here, on WEIT, with a self-proclaimed anarchist who used literally the exact argument you use to justify not voting.
My response was that there’s a value to voting, beyond just that single check in ballot. It’s symbolic. There are ethical considerations, questions of principles, and I cannot see any way in which Sanders ends up being in the same universe of awfulness as Trump.
And Sanders has appointed a couple of nasty ideologues, sure, but think of the people Trump’s appointed, the people he’s had in his admin or campaign who’ve gone to jail – the people he’s let OUT of jail on pardons, like Dinesh D’Souza – think of the effect this guy has had not just on America but on everywhere else in the western world, including my own country, where we have a rancid little mini-me version of him running around shamelessly trolling the concept of decency in just the same way Trump does…think of all that, and then compare him to Sanders.
Of course there is value to voting. I get value from voting for someone I support. I usually support that person in other ways too. I can’t be shamed into voting for someone I neither support nor like.
For example, if I were in your country (I am assuming you live in the UK) I would happily support and vote for Jo Swinson. There is no force on earth that would get me to vote for Corbyn, Brexit or not.
…Also, as much as you might want it not to be the case, not voting for the Democratic candidate IS effectively some portion of a vote for Trump.
For that reason alone I’d hold my nose and vote for pretty much anyone else if I were American.
Sitting out the election (or voting for a third-party candidate) is equivalent to casting half a vote for Trump.
There isn’t a Democrat alive — and almost no Republicans — who are so bad they’d warrant doing that. And we don’t need to consider policy positions to come to that conclusion — just character, competence, temperament, and over-all fitness for office.
The man is a mendacious menace.
As I explain above, that argument makes no sense. My single vote cannot defeat Trump. It’s like thinking you’ll win the lottery. Also, I live in a state that will go overwhelming against Trump anyway. If I lived in Wisconsin, I might think differently, but not much. So, no, I won’t get off my butt to vote for that old fool.
However, I think that such an attitude is malignant and capable of metastasizing to others. Gotta go with KK, and hopefully most of the other 61,000+ denizens of this site – get out and vote for anybody other than Trump, and also vote every Trump-enabling Republican out of office. Follow Colorado’s lead of 2018 – every top elected position is filled with a Democrat.
I would hope you still vote, and leave the presidential block blank if you must. There will be lots of other races down ballot where your vote will matter.
Of course. There are local and state candidates I support. I wish election rules allowed one to vote AGAINST a candidate. I would love to vote against Trump without being forced to vote for someone I don’t support.
From your avatar, I surmise you live in Washington. I do too. They send you a ballot in the mail. If you won’t vote in a state where it’s easier to vote than pay a bill, I’ll just say, must be nice to have such privilege.
Bernie was never gonna be the Democratic Party presidential nominee anyway. But now it’s time for him to take up residence with the other alter kockers on a park bench feeding the pigeons.
I seriously doubt any doctor’s advice to a 78-year-old who’s just survived a heart attack is to spend the next year engaged in noshing on state-fair food, non-stop travel, and the unrelenting day-to-day stress of a national campaign.
I wish The Bern (whom I voted for in the 2016 Democratic primary, too) a long and happy life and five more years as Vermont’s senior senator. But it’s time for him to bid adieu to his presidential aspirations.
Agreed. But I’d say the same for Biden. He can sit on the park bench with Bernie and reminisce about the old times.
I genuinely wonder what’s going on in Bernie’s head that would prompt him to make Sarsour and Amer Zahar his surrogates.
I agree that Bernie should pack it in for no other reason than his age and health. But, I doubt that he will do this barring a heart attack that doesn’t allow him to get out of bed. Bernie is an ideologue of the Left and is very unlikely to change his views on policy. He will be cheered on by his Trump-like cult and will probably stay in the race right through the Democratic convention. I agree with many of his views such as the need to rein in big business and reduce income inequality. But, he is no longer the person to carry on the fight. By the way, I also thing Biden is too old to be president. Barring a surprise emergence of another candidate to challenge her, things look promising for Elizabeth Warren. I think she will be able to withstand the incessant attacks of the right wing and be able to give as good as she gets.
Agree with that. However, I believe they could run a flower plant against this cretin at this time and win. Once removed from office one way or the other, the legal system will have a field day. The southern district of New York seems to be the center of justice at this time.
“However, I believe they could run a flower plant against this cretin at this time and win.”
I’m thinking you saw this video Randall, in which Norm Ornstein wonders the same thing, at 5:30:
“I seriously doubt any doctor’s advice to a 78-year-old who’s just survived a heart attack is to spend the next year engaged in noshing on state-fair food, non-stop travel, and the unrelenting day-to-day stress of a national campaign.”
Maybe he should hire the imperishable Harold Bornstein to be his private doc.
…that was meant to reply to Ken’s comment above. Annoying that I keep doing that.
Apologies in advance for my ignorance, as a Brit with an imperfect understanding of US electoral party politics. Doesn’t Sanders sit as an independent in Congress? How does he run for the Dems’ nomination?
Any person can attempt to get the nomination of a particular party for a particular office. The person need not declare membership in that party.
Very disappointing. It will be interesting to see if this gets wider comment. As for Warren, I’m becoming more optimistic that she’d do all right against Trump. She’s been on point responding to criticism and is making an effort to engage with African Americans, a needed demographic. Also entertaining is her response to recent pro-Trump goons claiming she had a “cougar” tryst with an ex-marine. Worth a google …
Bernie seems to have been pulled into the pop-Left orbit in which Israel, and everything about it, is deemed “colonialist” and “conservative”. This outlook depends on a use of words that George Orwell would have recognized. For example, in this form of Newspeak, the presence of Jews in Judea and in Jerusalem is termed “colonialism”. A country with 13 Palestinian Arab members of the parliament and two Palestinian Arab members of the Supreme Court, at different times, is described as practicing “Apartheid”. And a society in which socialist, worker-owned cooperatives, the kibbutzim, comprise a larger part of the economy than in any other country on earth (9% of Israel’s industrial output and 40% of its agriculture, according to Wiki), is deemed “conservative”, if not a version of the “alt-Right”.
This idiosyncratic misuse of words brings us to the Gibson’s v. Oberlin case, in which the critical issue was Oberlin’s defamation of a local business as “racist”, which was shown to be false. Maybe the college continues to contest the case in the hope of safeguarding the privilege of pop-Left communicants, such as its Dean of Students, to use terms like “racist”, “fascist”, and who knows what other slanders, against anyone they choose, regardless of fact.