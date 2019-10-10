Thursday: Hili dialogue

The week is flying by: it’s now Thursday, October 10, 2019: National Tic Tac Day, celebrating the mint people use to freshen their breath.

It’s also National Angel Food Cake Day (nobody makes that delicious cake any more), World Porridge Day, Squid and Cuttlefish Day, National Love Your Hair Day (what about bald guys?), National Depression Screening Day, and World Day Against the Death Penalty.

And Tony Eales tells us that it’s International Jumping Spider Day, and thoughtfully provides us with a photo he took:

News of the Day: In a stunningly stupid and cruel move, President Trump told American soldiers not to interfere as Turkey bombed the Kurds in Syria, Kurds who were our allies against ISIS. I wonder what Hitchens would say about that were he alive? Well, I know what he’d say, but would like to hear him say it.

Stuff that happened on October 10 includes:

1845 – In Annapolis, Maryland, the Naval School (later the United States Naval Academy) opens with 50 students.

1846 – Triton, the largest moon of the planet Neptune, is discovered by English astronomer William Lassell.

1871 – Chicago burns after a barn accident. The fire lasts from October 8–10.

This is the famous “great Chicago fire” that burned 3.3 mi² of the center city, killed 300 people, and left 100,000 homeless. It may indeed have started with a fire in the O’Leary’s barn, but we don’t know if that involved a cow kicking over a lantern.

1913 – U.S. President Wilson triggers the explosion of the Gamboa Dike, completing major construction on the Panama Canal.

Here’s the explosion of the Dike, filling the last dry portion of the Canal, the Culebra Cut. The Canal opened in August of next year.

1957 – U.S. President Eisenhower apologizes to Ghanaian finance minister Gbedemah after he is refused service in a Delaware restaurant.

1973 – U.S. Vice President Spiro Agnew resigns after being charged with evasion of federal income tax.

Here’s his resignation (he died in 1997)

Notables born on this day include:

1731 – Henry Cavendish, French-English chemist, physicist, and philosopher (d. 1810)

1900 – Helen Hayes, American actress (d. 1993)

1901 – Alberto Giacometti, Swiss sculptor and painter (d. 1966)

1917 – Thelonious Monk, American pianist and composer (d. 1982)

1930 – Harold Pinter, English playwright, screenwriter, director Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2008)

1941 – Peter Coyote, American actor, director, and screenwriter [JAC: He’s the narrator of Ken Burns’s “Country Music” series]

1954 – Rekha, Indian actress

1958 – Tanya Tucker, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1959 – Julia Sweeney, American actress, comedian, producer, and screenwriter

1963 – Daniel Pearl, American-Israeli journalist (d. 2002)

1974 – Dale Earnhardt, Jr., American race car driver and actor

Here’s Giacometti’s “Le Chat” (“The Cat”) which sold last year for £12.6 million:

Those who died on October 10 include:

1659 – Abel Tasman, Dutch merchant and explorer (b. 1603)

1911 – Jack Daniel, American businessman, founded Jack Daniel’s (b. 1849)

1913 – Adolphus Busch, German-American brewer and businessman, co-founded Anheuser-Busch (b. 1839)

1963 – Édith Piaf, French singer-songwriter and actress (b. 1915)

1985 – Yul Brynner, Russian actor (b. 1920)

1985 – Orson Welles, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter (b. 1915)

2005 – Wayne C. Booth, American educator and critic (b. 1921)

2013 – Scott Carpenter, American commander, pilot, and astronaut (b. 1925)

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is in the way:

A: We are going to dry walnuts on this table. Hili: Are you trying to tell me that I’m in your way again?

In Polish:

Ja: Na tym stole będziemy suszyć orzechy.

Hili: Chcesz powiedzieć, że znowu ci przeszkadzam?

From Travis Simpson via Fat Cat art, who says, “#cheezitchallenge So this is what happens when Chelsea and I are bored and our 🐱 is a heavy sleeper. 4 paws balancing cheezits is our new record… www.travissimpsonart.com”

Note the line of crackers on the tail and one carefully balanced on each paw. Is this a waste of Cheez-Its? You be the judge. But if it were my cat, I’d totally eat the Cheez-Its after the cat woke up. That’s how much I like them. (The white cheddar variety is best.)

Jimmy Carter still instantiates the way an ex-President should be. He was on the news last night sporting that big shiner, but still building houses.

And philosophy is born!

There’s a winner in Alaska’s Fat Bear Contest: Holly, weighing in at a hefty 1400 pounds. Check out the NPR story in the link below, and be sure to look at Holly’s “before” and “after” pictures.

I love this story. "It was very hard to get a good picture [of Holly] out of the water. Because she was a submarine for the entire month. She did not stop fishing, except to dig a belly hole big enough for her to sleep in." https://t.co/wK44YEVRI9 — Nikki Wentling (@nikkiwentling) October 9, 2019

Somebody lacked a bit of foresight!

Recalled pencils from a 90s anti-drug camping. pic.twitter.com/GX3LZ3Tssm — You Had One Job (@_youhadonejob1) October 9, 2019

From the Happy Cats Club via gravelinspector:

We have two sane cats. Pushed our luck getting a third. pic.twitter.com/GqtLogOByi — Happy Cats Club (@HappyCatsClub) October 5, 2019

Two tweets from Heather Hastie: Everyone‘s a critic!

And a sneaky cockatoo:

Tweets from Matthew. First, a tweet by Andreas Kay, who (as I posted yesterday) just died of brain cancer. What a loss! Without him, would you know of this fantastic creature?

Not very graceful, but gets the job done:

Crash Landing' – check out this echidna at Cradle Mountain 🦔 We suppose that's one way to jump off a tree stump 🤣 video: 'hainesy67' via YouTube pic.twitter.com/03U0VLZhUi — Tasmania Today (@today_tasmania) October 7, 2019

As Johnny Carson used to say, “I did not know that!”

When one becomes two! Anemones can reproduce via a process called pedal laceration. Basically, they tear themselves apart by walking in 2 different directions. #fintasticfacts pic.twitter.com/K3u3E0J9M0 — Tom "The Blowfish" Hird (@TheBlowfish) October 9, 2019