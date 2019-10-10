Photos of readers

Jeff King came to visit me, but I was gone. It was nice of him to show up at my lab complex, and I’m sorry I missed him. But that at least provided a reader photo; Jeff’s notes are below, with a kind encomium:

As you know, I’ve been a loyal follower for years. On this momentous day several months ago while traveling from Shipshewana to Tucson, I surreptitiously found my way to the door of your inner sanctum. Thank you for persistently using rational thought to explore issues of the day.

11 Comments

  1. GBJames
    Posted October 10, 2019 at 2:33 pm | Permalink

    That carpet thing on the floor sure looks strange!

    • rickflick
      Posted October 10, 2019 at 4:14 pm | Permalink

      Bear?

      • Mark R.
        Posted October 10, 2019 at 4:28 pm | Permalink

        Fozzie bear I think…or maybe Rowlf the dog.

    • Heather Hastie
      Posted October 10, 2019 at 6:22 pm | Permalink

      It’s got me scratching my head too! Nice pic of you though Jeff. 🙂

  2. Blue
    Posted October 10, 2019 at 2:52 pm | Permalink

    Aaaaw, Mr King ! .That ‘ne. IS a lovely panegyric !

    Where the heck is Shipshewana ? ! and how is
    it properly stated out loud ? ! I know that
    I could look it up; I just like learning new
    – to – me pronunciations from out of the
    mouths or pens or keyboards of their users !

    Permanently you in Tucson now ? or was that
    trek a visit there ?

    Blue

  3. wonderer
    Posted October 10, 2019 at 3:33 pm | Permalink

    Shipshewana is in northern Indiana. Being from northern Indiana myself, I pronounce it ship-sheh-wana. (with “wana” pronounced like the name “Lana”)

  4. Randall Schenck
    Posted October 10, 2019 at 3:47 pm | Permalink

    This seems to be a deja vu here. I remember seeing this photo some time ago. Anyway, nice to see you again I think.

  5. Douglas Swartzendruber
    Posted October 10, 2019 at 3:58 pm | Permalink

    Shipshe? Really!! You likely know EDDS Supplies, my father Ed, Ellsworth and Steve Fanning, and all the crew at EDDS!

  6. Mark R.
    Posted October 10, 2019 at 4:31 pm | Permalink

    Yep, that looks like the door to any university office I’ve seen. I probably know what it smells like in that hallway too; the pleasant smell of books and a slight mustiness.

    Cool photo.

    • darwinwins
      Posted October 10, 2019 at 5:28 pm | Permalink

      Gee, I’ve been in universities most of my life, and never rated an office door with a notice “Door alarmed! Police will be called! Do not enter if red light is on!”

