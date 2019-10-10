A diplomatic and a spelling mistake by Trump

I won’t belabor the stupidity of the U.S. tacitly allowing Turkey to start killing Kurds—once our allies against ISIS. What we’ve done is allow Turkey to invade Syria under the misguided notion that they’ll do our dirty work for us. But the misconceptions are that our standing aside won’t damage the Kurds much as well as the fact that our real “dirty work” would be not only to destroy the remnants of ISIS, but also to isolate Bashar al-Assad, a demon leader if ever there was one.

Regardless, even the GOP is calling out Trump on this one, and he’s trying to deflect attention from that by tweeting out that the US has taken into custody (in some non-US location) several ISIS militants from Kurdish-run prison camps, including two British ISIS fighters known as “the Beatles”—presumably because they have Liverpudlian accents. In the meantime, we’re bombing Kurdish civilians, causing many to flee for their lives. As I said earlier today, I wish Hitchens were around to excoriate Trump for turning on our former allies. Hitchens was, of course, a big fan of the Kurds.

And here’s the deflection. Doesn’t Trump know that the spelling of the music group, and of the band of militants, was “the Beatles”?

In case the Kurds or Turkey lose control, the United States has already taken the 2 ISIS militants tied to beheadings in Syria, known as the Beetles, out of that country and into a secure location controlled by the U.S. They are the worst of the worst! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 10, 2019

How can you grow up in America and not know the spelling of the world’s greatest rock group? If I were Trump, and mired as deep in the doo-doo as he is now, I’d hire somebody to vet what I put out on social media. And, of course, I wouldn’t have pulled that boneheaded move with Turkey and Syria.

h/t: Simon