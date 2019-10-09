Wednesday: Hili dialogue

Good morning on Hump Day: Wednesday, October 9, 2019, and National Moldy Cheese Day (they mean cheese like Stilton and Roquefort, not cheddar that has gone off). It’s also International Beer and Pizza Day, Nautilus Night (celebrating the cephalopod), World Post Day (celebrating the formation of the Universal Postal Union in 1874), and National Pet Obesity Awareness Day. No “plus sized” cats!

It’s Yom Kippur, the Jewish Day of Atonement, which ends this evening.

Stuff that happened on October 9 includes:

1446 – The hangul alphabet is published in Korea.

1604 – Supernova 1604 is sighted, the most recent supernova to be observed within the Milky Way.

Here’s the modern remnant of that supernova, which apparently was visible in 1604 for three weeks during the day, and was by far the brightest star in the sky back then:

1874 – A international postal union is created by the Treaty of Bern.

This could be said to have started the modern era of communications, since it standardized postal services throughout Europe and Russia, facilitating the international exchange of mail.

1919 – The Cincinnati Reds win the World Series, resulting in the Black Sox Scandal.

Many players on the Chicago White Sox conspired to throw the series for cash payments, and they lost in eight games (the World Series was nine games back then). Eight players were then tried for conspiracy to defraud, but were acquitted. But the new Commissioner of Baseball, Judge Kenesaw Mountain Landis, banned all eight from baseball. (Needless to say, the team didn’t recover for years.) Here are the eight:

1936 – Boulder Dam (later Hoover Dam) begins to generate electricity and transmit it to Los Angeles.

1967 – A day after his capture, Ernesto “Che” Guevara is executed for attempting to incite a revolution in Bolivia.

1986 – The Phantom of the Opera , eventually the second longest running musical in London, opens at Her Majesty’s Theatre.

, eventually the second longest running musical in London, opens at Her Majesty’s Theatre. 2006 – North Korea conducts its first nuclear test.

Notables born on this day include:

1852 – Hermann Emil Fischer, German chemist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1919)

1873 – Charles Rudolph Walgreen, American pharmacist and businessman, founded Walgreens (d. 1939)

1890 – Aimee Semple McPherson, Canadian-American evangelist, founded the International Church of the Foursquare Gospel (d. 1944)

1907 – Horst Wessel, German SA officer (d. 1930)

1922 – Philip “Fyvush” Finkel, American actor (d. 2016)

1934 – Jill Ker Conway, Australian historian and author (d. 2018)

1948 – Jackson Browne, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1975 – Sean Lennon, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, producer, and actor

1996 – Bella Hadid, American model

Notables who perished on October 9 were few, and include:

1967 – Che Guevara, Argentinian-Cuban physician, politician and guerrilla leader (b. 1928)

1967 – Joseph Pilates, German-American fitness trainer, developed Pilates (b. 1883)

1987 – Clare Boothe Luce, American author, playwright, and diplomat, United States Ambassador to Italy (b. 1903)

The rest of the tweets come from Matthew. First, a boiling methane sea in Siberia! Sadly, this may be a sign of the permafrost thawing, i.e., global warming.

The Arctic methane time bomb. Sea boiling with methane in Siberia – “no one has ever recorded anything like this before” https://t.co/rWYHfa83Ve #ArcticWarming — The Ice Age (@Jamie_Woodward_) October 8, 2019

From the Auschwitz site. I guess I agree that they should teach about the Holocaust, but even if they didn’t, and you haven’t picked it up from your culture, it’s pretty embarrassing. 2/3 of Millennials don’t know what Auschwitz was? Seriously?

"Two-thirds of American millennials don’t know what #Auschwitz was. Only 12 states mandate Holocaust #education in secondary schools. All 50 should. Massachusetts has the chance to become the 13th. It shouldn’t miss that opportunity." https://t.co/Ta0kVZWHOt — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) October 8, 2019

This is something that every organismal geneticist knows–or should know–but people still make the mistake that heritability within populations says something meaningful about differences between populations, even when those populations have different environments:

Lewontin's example: A trait can be 100% heritable in group A, 100% heritable in group B, yet the difference between A and B is 100% environmental. pic.twitter.com/O01RbsAUZc — Dr. Mansa Keita (@rasmansa) October 8, 2019

Of this Matthew simply says “Amazing!”. And it is—if the researchers are right. Having scanned the evidence, I’m not sure I’m fully convinced of where this neutrino came from.

A single neutrino…detected in the ice at the south pole…traced to a galaxy 3.8 billion light years away…where a black hole shot out two jets..that collided, spewing out neutrinos. That's some astonishing scientific detective work! https://t.co/u4RH389jvG pic.twitter.com/7GoXXAss9f — Corey S. Powell (@coreyspowell) October 7, 2019