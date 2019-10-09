Photos (and video) of readers

Lori and Cameron Way of Colorado sent photos and a video of themselves with their cat. The caption:

Here we are, servicing one of our cats, Mr. Darcy.  I let him use my face as a pillow, and my husband, Cameron, provides scratching services with his beard stubble.  I also have an awesome video of this.

And here they are:

And the patented Stubble Scratch:

Don’t forget to send your photos in!

8 Comments

  Michael Fisher
    Posted October 9, 2019 at 2:44 pm

    Such well trained staff Mr. Darcy! x

    Reply
  Steve Gerrard
    Posted October 9, 2019 at 2:48 pm

    Yup, that video is awesome!

    Reply
  BJ
    Posted October 9, 2019 at 2:51 pm

    Lori’s cat is adorable and Cameron looks like Alexander Siddig (Doctor Bashir on Deep Space Nine) in that picture.

    Reply
    Lori Way
      Posted October 9, 2019 at 5:16 pm

      Dr. Bashir! That’s one we haven’t heard before, but yes, agreed!😻

      Reply
  Randall Schenck
    Posted October 9, 2019 at 3:03 pm

    You’re going to take all the hair off that cat. A very nice family of three. Cameron Way, that is a street somewhere?

    Reply

