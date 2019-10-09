Photos (and video) of readers

Lori and Cameron Way of Colorado sent photos and a video of themselves with their cat. The caption:
Here we are, servicing one of our cats, Mr. Darcy. I let him use my face as a pillow, and my husband, Cameron, provides scratching services with his beard stubble. I also have an awesome video of this.
And here they are:
And the patented Stubble Scratch:
Don’t forget to send your photos in!
Such well trained staff Mr. Darcy! x
Yup, that video is awesome!
Lori’s cat is adorable and Cameron looks like Alexander Siddig (Doctor Bashir on Deep Space Nine) in that picture.
Dr. Bashir! That’s one we haven’t heard before, but yes, agreed!😻
You’re going to take all the hair off that cat. A very nice family of three. Cameron Way, that is a street somewhere?
Three? They told me they have FIVE CATS (six until recently).
It’s true. Jerry, if you ever need cat photos, we have enough to supply you for life!
Yes, there are a lot of streets called Cameron Way apparently: https://www.google.com/search?q=Cameron+Way&oq=Cameron+Way&aqs=chrome..69i57.7086j0j4&sourceid=silk&ie=UTF-8