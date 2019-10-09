Nobel Prize in Chemistry goes to three who developed lithium ion batteries

From the Swedish Academy of Sciences, we have today’s Prize announcement (click on screenshot to go to page giving the details):

And the tweets:

Lithium-ion batteries have revolutionised our lives and are used in everything from mobile phones to laptops and electric vehicles. Through their work, this year’s Chemistry Laureates have laid the foundation of a wireless, fossil fuel-free society.#NobelPrize pic.twitter.com/KXVfXlUT4B — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 9, 2019

The winners get only about $300,000 each, but of course the cachet exceeds that by far. Still, that’s probably about two years’ salary for these guys. The Swedish Academy should ante up more!

Here’s the official announcement, which will be live and is coming up: