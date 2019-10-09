Nobel Prize in Chemistry goes to three who developed lithium ion batteries

From the Swedish Academy of Sciences, we have today’s Prize announcement (click on screenshot to go to page giving the details):
The winners get only about $300,000 each, but of course the cachet exceeds that by far. Still, that’s probably about two years’ salary for these guys. The Swedish Academy should ante up more!
Awesome!
A rare industry-based laureate. I think the last one was for electrospray ionization mass spec.
Can we blame these guys for vaping?
A fascinating element … … lithium.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lithium
It must be quite quirkily dangerous to work with
inside one’s laboratory. Yes ?
Blue
For a moment I thought it rather odd to give the award for this. But actually, it makes great and practical sense.
Any ideas about the Peace Prize? I heard it will be announced Friday.
The products discussed are all consumer goods – I wonder if large commercial or government/military vehicles will ever be li-ion battery based.
Im pleased to report li-ion battery snow throwers, lawn mowers, and leaf blowers work well. One mower I used was shown in the slide.
John Goodenough got his Ph.D. from the University of Chicago in 1952. There is a great article on him at his website –
https://news.uchicago.edu/story/john-b-goodenough-shares-nobel-prize-invention-lithium-ion-battery
Goodenough was an Army meteorologist during WWII. He entered UofC in a program for returning veterans. He and the other vets were told by co-Manhattan Project leader John A. Simpson – “Don’t you know anyone who’s done anything important in physics has already done it by your age?”
Simpson was wrong. And Goodenough, at age 97, still works in his lab.
Not sure if this is sad news or something that should be celebrated – He was married to Irene Wiseman, a graduate student in history who he met and married at the University of Chicago, until her death in 2016.
There is an interview/story in the UofC Alumni Magazine from 2016.
https://mag.uchicago.edu/science-medicine/his-current-quest
From that article – “I have learned to be open to surprises, not have preconceived ideas or close your mind from listening to what might work.”
Hope I can be that sharp and have that attitude AND make it to 97.