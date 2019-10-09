Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ the Trinity

I’m back from the dentist, and all is well. I even had a doughnut to celebrate. Now we have today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “obtuse”. It’s about the Trinity, an concept that I have yet to grasp despite having imbibed a pretty stiff dose of Sophisticated Theology®.
As for who the “she” refers to, I suspect it’s the barmaid. What Mo doesn’t realize is that the Trinity resembles Certs Breath Mints: “It’s three, three—three gods in one!”
Ho-ho! Showing your age with that Certs commercial line – who remembers that? (I do.)
So many g*ds and so little time.
By the way, speaking of another subject, A 6 part documentary called, The Origins Of Hate, will be shown on the Discovery Channel starting October 13th at 10 o’clock eastern. Steven Spielberg is very much involved in this one. Not sure if it is a once a week or how they are doing it. Start the DVR
After we settle which one god, then we can move onto whose story about that god. Pretty soon there’ll be only one human left, at most. Voila! Peace at last.
Well… Ozone molecule is made up of 3 Oxygen atoms! Glucose molecule is made up of C6H12O6 — 3 different types of atoms! Examples of 3 in 1: 3 Atoms in 1 Molecule. 🙂
No, not certs, its all one substance.
Probably more like Sybil or Eve, one substance, three personas.
Really, its an adaptation of Plotinus’s One, Intellect and Soul, representing three forms of unity (pure unity, unity of a continuum – corresponding to consciousness, and unity of a plurality – or the world soul for the Hegelian).
Of course, straight up Plotinus leads to the Arian heresy, so its an non-hierarchical version of Plotinus. But your discerning Neo-Platonists (like Newton) were heretics for this reason.
The real problem is that Jesus was embodied, and the Holy Spirit was embodied in the Church (but not really an agent in the same way), but the Father obviously was the Creator, so Jesus couldn’t be equated with the Father, and the Church couldn’t be equated with Jesus. . . combined with the requirement that the number of Gods could not exceed one, and the aspects could not be “more divine” than the other aspects. Its the fundamental conceptual problem with postulating an incarnate Supreme Being.
Its kind of like intersectionality, every sacred being is oppressed, you’re not supposed to say one group is more oppressed/sacred than the other, but everyone is different but the same through sacralizing power of oppression/white supremacy. Again, its the theological problem of an incarnate Supreme Being. Some things just take a committee to parse out, but you’ll see, intersectionality will wind up dovetailing with liberation theology, because its just pseudo-Christian pseudo-Marxism repackaged for a secular age.
On the atheist reductionist front, it bears noticing that wherever you find a hierarchy, you find evidence of the divine. (I don’t mean evidence for the existence of God, I mean you find people committed to a common ideal, a higher good, and a god, of course, is an ideal with a face and a purported lineage, essentially idealism for the mass market.)
The hierarchy is to say this is better than that in that its more pure or just or beautiful or truthful or clear. It’s closer to God, so to speak. Evolution is true, ID is not true, you are positing a hierarchical relationship between two sets of ideas.
Since any “real” hierarchy is a set of relationships between things, and reductionism denies the existence of the reality of relationships between things (because then the whole could not be reduced to the parts), you lose any way to conceptualize hierarchy. In this sense, it is a tool for de-sacralization of the world.
But in reality, the world of human experience is loaded with hierarchies and competing hierarchies, whether they are socially constructed or natural or illusions or whatever. If you want to spot the religion, identify the hierarchy.