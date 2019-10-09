Georgetown University protestors shut down talk by head of Homeland Security

Here’s another instance of deplatforming by the Left, which should be embarrassed since, in the last few years, far more speakers have been disinvited or deplatformed by the Left (traditionally the party of free speech) than by the Right (go back five years in FIRE’s disinvitation database, where the ratio for just this year is about 2:1).
Click on the screenshot to read the New York Times piece:
From the article above:
Kevin K. McAleenan, the acting secretary of homeland security, was forced offstage at Georgetown University’s law school by demonstrators who shut down his planned keynote address as they protested the Trump administration’s immigration policies.
Almost immediately after Mr. McAleenan was introduced to give a speech hosted by the Migration Policy Institute, nearly a dozen advocates and law students in the crowd stood up holding signs saying, “Stand with immigrants” and “Hate is not normal.” Standing at the lectern in front of the packed auditorium, Mr. McAleenan tried to start speaking but was drowned out by chants of: “When immigrants are under attack, what do we do? Stand up, fight back.”
The protesters also read the names of the migrants who have died after being detained at the border.
. . . On Monday, Doris Meissner, the director of United States immigration policy at the Migration Policy Institute and a former commissioner of the Immigration and Naturalization Service, pleaded with protesters to allow Mr. McAleenan to speak. She told them they were “robbing” other members of the audience who came to hear him. The demonstrators said that people at the border were being robbed of their lives.
Mr. McAleenan waited for the chants to quiet down and tried to speak at least three times. Visibly frustrated, he thanked Ms. Meissner before walking off the stage. Some people in the audience also expressed disappointment with the protesters. Mr. McAleenan was scheduled to take questions from attendees after his remarks.
“There are some very serious issues that we can talk about in candor in a real dialogue, or we can continue to shout,” Mr. McAleenan said. “I’d like to take our dialogue today above the politics and the daily news cycle and talk about the challenges and efforts that we’ve faced over the past year.”
Clearly, talk about immigration is considered “hate speech”, or at least speech that shouldn’t be heard. This is an embarrassment to Georgetown, which apparently had no security in place to quiet the protestors and prevent the de-platforming. Whatever you think about Trump’s immigration policy (and of course I think that much of it is reprehensible), McAleenan should have the chance to make his case. What kind of University is Georgetown? Clearly not The University of Chicago! Where were the administrators and security personnel?
Even more embarrassing is that students and faculty demanded McAleenan’s removal, and, when they didn’t get it, decided on mob action (my emphasis):
“It’s our belief that no institution should be elevating, normalizing or legitimizing any of the Trump immigration officials who are quite honestly carrying out policies that are rooted in the white nationalism that Donald Trump and Stephen Miller are so blatantly trying to institutionalize,” said Nicole Regalado, the campaign director at Credo Action, an advocacy organization, which helped organize the protest.
She said more than a dozen organizations sent the organizers of the event a letter requesting that Mr. McAleenan’s invitation be rescinded. About 350 Georgetown law students, faculty members and alumni also signed a separate petition asking for his removal.
Why on earth would a Trump official speaking about immigration policy “normalize” that policy? It expresses the administration’s policy, but to say that it has “normalized” those views implies that the audience is brainless, can’t think for itself, and will be swayed toward Trumpism if they simply hear an administration official speaking. This is patronizing: the deplatformers claim the right to determine what everyone should be allowed to hear. (And, of course, it’s only their views.) Have they not heard of free speech and then counterspeech? Do they not think that counterspeech is effective, so that they must quash free speech? The answer is, of course, “yes.”
“Normalizing”, like “nuance,” is a word you should be very wary of in discussions of free speech.
There was something like a manual that Obama is supposed to have issued as how to get attention at speeches – remember that? The Right was all over it. I can’t find this “manual” – all the links are about how to give a speech like Obama.
Because I think this is what the Right was saying Obama was promoting.
^^^ “this” meaning deplatforming, or doing stuff like interrupting Ted Cruz whole he is eating at a restaurant.
You’re thinking of Sal Alinsky’s Rules for Radicals.
Your correct in saying that the Right seized on to this and began using it as a model. Now we have this sort of behavior getting much worse
How many people has the head of homeland security deplatformed? Freedom of speech doesn’t mean anybody is forced to listen.
No, but it doesn’t give you a right to veto talks so that OTHER people can’t listen.
Probably a very poor choice to speak at the school or almost anywhere today. I think this guy is another acting director, nearly all of Trumps department heads are acting. I believe they showed this on the news the other day, pretty sad. Not saying the school was right but not a bit surprised it went the way it did.
I don’t think there’s anything wrong with opposing him being invited, and saying you disagree with the invitation in a letter, or giving your signature to a petition. But once he arrives, and his talk goes ahead, you shouldn’t have the right to stop other people from hearing him talk.
Protest, wave placards, all of that if you feel the need to. But do not censor. And if you go in, you listen and then make your point in Q and A.
Some small part of the liberal-left has just forgotten how to argue and debate. But we have the strongest arguments and we have consistently won debates throughout history. That should be our absolute forte. Too hard for some apparently.
That’s the most disappointing part of this – that some on my side – a minority but still – are losing the ability to _persuade_ their opponents.
Hectoring, wagging your finger, all that stuff only works if the people you’re talking to agree to be shamed by it. But in the real world that doesn’t work anymore. People will tell you that your bumph about white guilt is bullshit, and they’ll vote for a racist moron who agrees with them instead. All because we’ve forgotten that a necessary part of political progress is _persuasion._
Like “normalize” and “nuance” I think “de-platform” is another one of those loaded words that should be avoided in these kinds of discussions. Was he de-platformed, implying he had no agency in the decision and no other way to get his message out, or did he walk off the stage himself after deciding that it wasn’t worth trying to deliver his speech over the shouts of the protesters?
And regarding all the people in the audience who were disappointed that they couldn’t hear his speech, there must be many other ways they could familiarize themselves with his views. Being an acting director of a major government agency does provide Mr. McAleenan with many other avenues to deliver his message after all. And if these audience members were students who were interested in a discussion, surely a private guest lecture with the director could have been arranged.