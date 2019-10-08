Tuesday: Hili dialogue

It’s Tuesday, October 7, 2019, and we’re still 24 days away from Halloween. Yet skeletons, pumpkins, Halloween candy, and all the accoutrements of the ghoulish holiday are already on offer on the stores. And oy, it’s National Fluffernutter Day, a particularly noxious American sandwich consisting of peanut butter and marshmallow spread. Wikipedia has a long article on fluffernutters, which apparently made their appearance during World War I! Here’s the components:
Botany Pond is becoming the equivalent of a singles bar for ducks: yesterday there were thirteen, including four drakes and nine hens. And one of the hens was my beloved Honey, who looks to be in good shape. Here she is:
It’s also Alvin C. York Day, celebrating the day in 1918 that York earned his Medal of Honor, killing 28 German soldiers (including six who were charging him with bayonets, and then taking 132 prisoners single-handedly (they surrendered in the face of York’s marksmanship). Born in poverty in a Tennessee log cabin, York became an expert sharpshooter by hunting food for his family. His exploits were revisited in the 1941 movie Sergeant York, with Gary Cooper (who nabbed a best actor Oscar) in the title role. The entire movie is on YouTube. Here’s York in 1919:
The trailer. When I was a kid, this and Yankee Doodle Dandy were two of my favorite films:
It’s also Columbus Day, but it’s largely been renamed Indigenous Peoples’ Day, National Kick-Butt Day, World Octopus Day, International Lesbian Day, and National Pierogi Day (blatant cultural appropriation).
Stuff that happened on this day in history includes:
- 1645 – Jeanne Mance open the first lay hospital in North America.
- 1871 – The Great Chicago Fire and the much deadlier Peshtigo Fire break out.
While about 300 people died in the Chicago fire, between 1500 and 2500 people died in the Peshtigo Fire, which destroyed more than a million acres of land in Wisconsin and Michigan.
- 1918 – World War I: Corporal Alvin C. York kills 28 German soldiers and captures 132, winning the Medal of Honor. [See above.]
- 1921 – KDKA in Pittsburgh’s Forbes Field conducts the first live broadcast of a football game.
- 1944 – World War II: Captain Bobbie Brown earns a Medal of Honor for his actions during the Battle of Crucifix Hill, just outside Aachen.
- 1956 – The New York Yankees’s Don Larsen pitches the only perfect game in a World Series.
Larsen is still alive at 90, and every baseball maven knows the fact above. Here’s the end of that perfect game (a game in which no player reaches first base). As Wikipedia reports,
Larsen started Game 5 for the Yankees. Larsen’s opponent in the game was Brooklyn’s Sal Maglie. Larsen needed just 97 pitches to complete the perfect game, and only one Dodger batter (Pee Wee Reese in the first inning) was able to get a 3-ball count. In 1998, Larsen recalled, “I had great control. I never had that kind of control in my life.” Brooklyn’s Maglie gave up only two runs on five hits. Mickey Mantle’s fourth-inning home run broke the scoreless tie. The Yankees added an insurance run in the sixth. After Roy Campanella grounded out to Billy Martin for the second out of the 9th inning, Larsen faced pinch hitter Dale Mitchell, a .311 career hitter. Throwing fastballs, Larsen got ahead in the count at 1–2. On his 97th pitch, a called third strike by home plate umpire Babe Pinelli, Larsen caught Mitchell looking for the 27th and last out. After the pitch, catcher Yogi Berra leaped into Larsen’s arms in celebration, setting up the “everlasting image”. Larsen’s unparalleled game earned him the World Series Most Valuable Player Award and Babe Ruth Award.
And here’s the video of the game’s end, with the famous scene of Berra leaping into Larsen’s arms.
- 1967 – Guerrilla leader Che Guevara and his men are captured in Bolivia. [Che was executed the next day.]
- 1978 – Australia’s Ken Warby sets the current world water speed record of 317.60 mph at Blowering Dam, Australia.
- 1982 – Cats opens on Broadway and runs for nearly 18 years before closing on September 10, 2000.
- 2014 – Thomas Eric Duncan, the first person in the United States to be diagnosed with Ebola, dies.
Notables born on October 7 include:
- 1895 – Zog I of Albania (d. 1961).
The name King Zog I cracks me up, but the dude was a dictator. Look at this martinet!:
Speaking of dictators,
- 1895 – Juan Perón, Argentinian general and politician, 29th President of Argentina (d. 1974)
- 1941 – Jesse Jackson, American minister and activist
- 1943 – Chevy Chase, American comedian, actor, and screenwriter
- 1949 – Sigourney Weaver, American actress and producer
- 1970 – Matt Damon, American actor, producer, and screenwriter
Those who croaked on this day include:
- 1793 – John Hancock, American merchant and politician, 1st Governor of Massachusetts (b. 1737)
- 1869 – Franklin Pierce, American general, lawyer, and politician, 14th President of the United States (b. 1804)
- 1944 – Wendell Willkie, American captain, lawyer, and politician (b. 1892)
- 1992 – Willy Brandt, German lawyer and politician, 4th Chancellor of Germany, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1913)
- 2015 – Paul Prudhomme, American chef and author (b. 1940)
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is, as usual, eating. “Dessert” for her is one of her favorite “cat sausages.”
Hili: This is a sustaining meal.A: And after that?Hili: After that a dessert.
Hili: To jest podtrzymujący posiłek.
Ja: A potem?
Hili: Potem deser.
Here’s a Halloween-themed cat cartoon by Mark Parisi that I posted last year:
Posted by Seth Andrews:
From reader Laurie Ann, who says “Two of Jerry’s mostest favouritest animals!” Indeed!
Well, PNAS finally took down the ridiculous soft-porn tweet showing a woman having an orgasm and advertising a study in RABBITS while implying it was done in humans. (h/t: Greg Mayer)
This tweet goes to a clickbaity but fascinating New York Times article about injuries to dinosaurs as seen in their bones.
Two tweets from Heather Hastie. The first one is wonderful:
And this d*g is lucky he’s alive!
Tweets from Matthew. This one is lovely, at two species of cetacean are playing with each other:
A talking cat! Well, sort of, but very good. . . better than the retired Henri. Sound up!
75 years ago yesterday there was a revolt of Jewish prisoners at Auschwitz. This is the first of five tweets in a thread you should read:
Also a nice tweet showing an amazing phenomenon:
EXOPLANETS!
Fluffernutters …oog. On a happier note, it’s also National Pierogi Day. Those I’ll gladly sink my teeth into.
I never knew what a fluffernutter was before now – it’s bad enough to combine peanut butter with marshmallow, but then you realise that it could only exist if someone had invented the obscenity that is marshmallow spread.
I don’t care if either Ken or Michael Fisher tell me that it was actually invented in the Gambia or something – it is an archetypally American food creation. Something that probably passed through Elvis in his final hours.
Sometimes you guys get it very right(see Ben and Jerry’s, or PB and J sandwiches) but sometimes you get it very wrong indeed.
Anybody have the deleted tw337 of the orgasm? Also – are we sure it’s really soft porn and not … what’s the other kind?
Asking for a friend.
^^^^this is a joke – for humor only, I don’t really want that tw337!
Think about the rifle Alvin York was using in WWII. No fancy semi-automatic M-16 look alike with 20 round clips. I guess today every 20 year old idiot wants to be like Sgt. York only in the school yard or shopping mall. Just as the founders had wanted.
Re. King Zog – my favourite king/dictator was always this guy:
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/worldnews/africaandindianocean/gabon/5472994/Gabons-president-Omar-Bongo-Ondimba-dies-aged-73.html
I remember seeing a newspaper photo of him at his desk in that white suit, looking like a villain in a Roger Moore James Bond film, and then the caption said his name was Omar Bongo.
I found it so funny I cut out the picture and the caption and pinned it on the fridge for years, and used to point it out to friends and family, who probably thought I was being vaguely racist.
In my great and unmatched wisdom, I say that the Fluffernutter is the greatest sandwich of all. I had them for lunch at least 2 days a week in elementary school. They have, I’m sure, given me the mental acuity I possess today.
Quite the mustache and caudillo-style uniform on Zog (or “the Zogster” or “el Zogerino,” if you’re not into the whole brevity thing).