Tuesday: Hili dialogue

It’s Tuesday, October 7, 2019, and we’re still 24 days away from Halloween. Yet skeletons, pumpkins, Halloween candy, and all the accoutrements of the ghoulish holiday are already on offer on the stores. And oy, it’s National Fluffernutter Day, a particularly noxious American sandwich consisting of peanut butter and marshmallow spread. Wikipedia has a long article on fluffernutters, which apparently made their appearance during World War I! Here’s the components:

Botany Pond is becoming the equivalent of a singles bar for ducks: yesterday there were thirteen, including four drakes and nine hens. And one of the hens was my beloved Honey, who looks to be in good shape. Here she is:

It’s also Alvin C. York Day, celebrating the day in 1918 that York earned his Medal of Honor, killing 28 German soldiers (including six who were charging him with bayonets, and then taking 132 prisoners single-handedly (they surrendered in the face of York’s marksmanship). Born in poverty in a Tennessee log cabin, York became an expert sharpshooter by hunting food for his family. His exploits were revisited in the 1941 movie Sergeant York, with Gary Cooper (who nabbed a best actor Oscar) in the title role. The entire movie is on YouTube. Here’s York in 1919:

The trailer. When I was a kid, this and Yankee Doodle Dandy were two of my favorite films:

It’s also Columbus Day, but it’s largely been renamed Indigenous Peoples’ Day, National Kick-Butt Day, World Octopus Day, International Lesbian Day, and National Pierogi Day (blatant cultural appropriation).

Stuff that happened on this day in history includes:

1645 – Jeanne Mance open the first lay hospital in North America.

1871 – The Great Chicago Fire and the much deadlier Peshtigo Fire break out.

While about 300 people died in the Chicago fire, between 1500 and 2500 people died in the Peshtigo Fire, which destroyed more than a million acres of land in Wisconsin and Michigan.

1918 – World War I: Corporal Alvin C. York kills 28 German soldiers and captures 132, winning the Medal of Honor. [See above.]

1921 – KDKA in Pittsburgh’s Forbes Field conducts the first live broadcast of a football game.

1944 – World War II: Captain Bobbie Brown earns a Medal of Honor for his actions during the Battle of Crucifix Hill, just outside Aachen.

1956 – The New York Yankees’s Don Larsen pitches the only perfect game in a World Series.

Larsen is still alive at 90, and every baseball maven knows the fact above. Here’s the end of that perfect game (a game in which no player reaches first base). As Wikipedia reports,

Larsen started Game 5 for the Yankees. Larsen’s opponent in the game was Brooklyn’s Sal Maglie. Larsen needed just 97 pitches to complete the perfect game, and only one Dodger batter (Pee Wee Reese in the first inning) was able to get a 3-ball count. In 1998, Larsen recalled, “I had great control. I never had that kind of control in my life.” Brooklyn’s Maglie gave up only two runs on five hits. Mickey Mantle’s fourth-inning home run broke the scoreless tie. The Yankees added an insurance run in the sixth. After Roy Campanella grounded out to Billy Martin for the second out of the 9th inning, Larsen faced pinch hitter Dale Mitchell, a .311 career hitter. Throwing fastballs, Larsen got ahead in the count at 1–2. On his 97th pitch, a called third strike by home plate umpire Babe Pinelli, Larsen caught Mitchell looking for the 27th and last out. After the pitch, catcher Yogi Berra leaped into Larsen’s arms in celebration, setting up the “everlasting image”. Larsen’s unparalleled game earned him the World Series Most Valuable Player Award and Babe Ruth Award.

And here’s the video of the game’s end, with the famous scene of Berra leaping into Larsen’s arms.

1967 – Guerrilla leader Che Guevara and his men are captured in Bolivia. [Che was executed the next day.]

1978 – Australia’s Ken Warby sets the current world water speed record of 317.60 mph at Blowering Dam, Australia.

1982 – Cats opens on Broadway and runs for nearly 18 years before closing on September 10, 2000.

2014 – Thomas Eric Duncan, the first person in the United States to be diagnosed with Ebola, dies.

Notables born on October 7 include:

1895 – Zog I of Albania (d. 1961).

The name King Zog I cracks me up, but the dude was a dictator. Look at this martinet!:

Speaking of dictators,

1895 – Juan Perón, Argentinian general and politician, 29th President of Argentina (d. 1974)

1941 – Jesse Jackson, American minister and activist

1943 – Chevy Chase, American comedian, actor, and screenwriter

1949 – Sigourney Weaver, American actress and producer

1970 – Matt Damon, American actor, producer, and screenwriter

Those who croaked on this day include:

1793 – John Hancock, American merchant and politician, 1st Governor of Massachusetts (b. 1737)

1869 – Franklin Pierce, American general, lawyer, and politician, 14th President of the United States (b. 1804)

1944 – Wendell Willkie, American captain, lawyer, and politician (b. 1892)

1992 – Willy Brandt, German lawyer and politician, 4th Chancellor of Germany, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1913)

2015 – Paul Prudhomme, American chef and author (b. 1940)

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is, as usual, eating. “Dessert” for her is one of her favorite “cat sausages.”

Hili: This is a sustaining meal. A: And after that? Hili: After that a dessert.

In Polish:

Hili: To jest podtrzymujący posiłek.

Ja: A potem?

Hili: Potem deser.

Here’s a Halloween-themed cat cartoon by Mark Parisi that I posted last year:

Posted by Seth Andrews:

From reader Laurie Ann, who says “Two of Jerry’s mostest favouritest animals!” Indeed!

Well, PNAS finally took down the ridiculous soft-porn tweet showing a woman having an orgasm and advertising a study in RABBITS while implying it was done in humans. (h/t: Greg Mayer)

Recent tweets that went out from @PNASNews about the paper, “An experimental test of the ovulatory homolog model of female orgasm,” were inappropriate and offensive. We have taken the tweets down. We apologize and are reviewing the decision-making with those involved. — PNAS (@PNASNews) October 7, 2019

This tweet goes to a clickbaity but fascinating New York Times article about injuries to dinosaurs as seen in their bones.

“If SUE could get their head around to lick the wound, they would absolutely need a cone,” he said. Sure, good luck with that. https://t.co/b1E8nkT6la — Field Museum (@FieldMuseum) October 7, 2019

Two tweets from Heather Hastie. The first one is wonderful:

Reincarnation. You want proof? Here's your proof. 🔊 📹: Imgur user OldMadDad pic.twitter.com/t77mAkX5w0 — Paul Bronks (@SlenderSherbet) September 24, 2019

And this d*g is lucky he’s alive!

It would be fair to say that this was one of those occasions when Roger's ambition far exceeded his ability. 📹: https://t.co/xoCOyhXhaq pic.twitter.com/l59lwLHmdh — Paul Bronks (@SlenderSherbet) September 24, 2019

Tweets from Matthew. This one is lovely, at two species of cetacean are playing with each other:

A talking cat! Well, sort of, but very good. . . better than the retired Henri. Sound up!

If cats could talk… 😹 pic.twitter.com/ffqaWMfEyP — The Dodo (@dodo) October 7, 2019

75 years ago yesterday there was a revolt of Jewish prisoners at Auschwitz. This is the first of five tweets in a thread you should read:

7 October 1944 | Jewish prisoners of the Sonderkommando at the German Nazi Auschwitz II-Birkenau camp organized a revolt. They set crematorium IV on fire, causing serious damage, as well as attacked the SS men in the vicinity. 1/5 pic.twitter.com/TtmOsaoWKf — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) October 7, 2019

Also a nice tweet showing an amazing phenomenon:

For #MolluscMonday, here is a wonderful specimen from the Natural History Museum in London – a fish that got trapped inside an oyster and made into a pearl.#Mollusc #Osyter #Fish #Pearl 🌊 pic.twitter.com/vILPP7Juug — Kita M Williams (@SeaSpongeCake) October 7, 2019