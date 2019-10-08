Should schools ban the works of those accused of sexual harassment?

I suppose we should have seen this coming—especially after the novel Huckleberry Finn has been repeatedly removed from secondary-school courses for use of the “n word” and the book’s depiction of Jim—but it’s becoming more pervasive. And now this movement to remove works of art from classroom teaching, as recounted in the New York Times article below, is centered not on racism but on sexual harassment and abuse. That is, college professors are now removing from their syllabi works by men who have been accused of sexual malfeasance. I say “accused” because most of the authors and artists cited haven’t been proven to be sexual harassers, which in my view means that they should be considered innocent until proven guilty. (Some, like Roman Polanski, however, are clearly guilty.)
But these days an accusation is equivalent to a conviction, and so people like Woody Allen and Neil deGrasse Tyson are the subjects of discussions about banning, even though neither has been convincingly (to me) shown to be sexual harassers. (I’ve read a lot about the Woody Allen accusations and counter-accusations, and I still have no firm judgment about whether or not he was a pedophile).
There are thus several questions here. Should those accused of sexual malfeasance, but not proven to be guilty, still be removed from syllabi? And what about those who committed other crimes, like murder or assault (William Burroughs, after all, shot his wife in an ill-conceived William Tell incident, and Norman Mailer stabbed his wife, nearly killing her)? Why is it just sexual harassment, and not other crimes, that mandate removal from syllabi? Or should we stop teaching anyone accused of a serious crime?
Finally, as you might have guessed, I don’t think that even conviction for a crime makes a cut-and-dried case for removing someone from a syllabus. I find it hard to fathom a coherent argument for that, save the misguided one that teaching that work somehow ‘normalizes’ a crime or abusive behavior.
If you’re worried about that normalization, though, I consider it perfectly fine to read a work of art and then have a discussion about the artist’s personal life, and whether that affects one’s evaluation of the work. It might even be good to read a work cognizant of how it was colored by the artist’s life or ideology; but remember that calling attention to such things is sociology and social justice rather than literature, painting, cinema, and so on.
In my view, works of art can often stand on their own without any biographical addenda, and be valuable and teachable even if the artist was a bad person—as so many of them were. I find it hard, in fact, to downgrade a work of art if I know the artist was guilty of any crime or was accused of sexual harassment. (It goes without saying that sexual harassment or assault is inexcusable and execrable, but we are talking about the value of art.)
At any rate, read the article (click on screenshot below). I’ll give a few excerpts (indented; my own comments are flush left):
Here’s the kind of banning that has taken place:
Two years after the #MeToo movement exploded from a social media phenomenon to a national reckoning over harassment and gender discrimination, toppling powerful figures in nearly every industry, many continue to grapple with how to treat the work of men accused of sexual abuse. The issue is especially thorny in high school and college classrooms, where young people can form deep attachments to the writers and artists whose works help shape their worldviews.
Questions have swirled on campus about what to do with certain cultural mainstays: Roman Polanski’s “Rosemary’s Baby,” Chuck Close’s “Big Self-Portrait,” even Neil deGrasse Tyson’s books on astrophysics. Should they be canceled — banished from public engagement like some of their creators? Or should they continue to be studied, only with frank discussions about abuse and harassment?
One might consider studying the works without “frank discussions about abuse and harassment”. Seriously, when reading the physics books of Neil deGrasse Tyson, do we need to drag in the accusations of sexual malfeasance against him—accusations that were not substantiated by several investigations? What would be the purpose of that in a physics class? Remember, Tyson was exonerated. And even if he wasn’t, do we need to ban him? Does that provide the optimal outcome: taking his contributions to science education away from the public?
There’s more:
Savanah Lyon, a theater major at the University of California, San Diego, who graduated in June, racked up more than 20,000 signatures on a petition last year calling on her school to cancel its longstanding “The Films of Woody Allen” course, after allegations that the filmmaker assaulted his adopted daughter. (Mr. Allen has consistently denied the claims.)
For Ms. Lyon, the question of whether to stop studying the works seemed a no-brainer. But the school’s academic senate rejected the petition in a statement, citing concerns about free speech.
Canceling a course because its materials are controversial or seen as morally problematic, the senate said, “would undermine both the value of free inquiry and the associated rights of faculty to engage in such inquiry by choosing their course content.”
Ms. Lyon was unmoved. “When you teach works like Woody Allen’s you’re normalizing and romanticizing the culture of abuse he was part of,” she said, noting the parallels between accusations against Mr. Allen and the relationships his characters have with younger women in films like “Manhattan.” “It’s not censorship to be selective when you choose the art you teach.”
Note that the putative cancellation is based on unproven allegations. On what grounds do we cancel a course on Allen’s films, then? Because an allegation is the same as a conviction? The UCSD Senate did the right thing; have a look at their statement at the link.
As for Savanah Lyon, she is trying to ban works of art because she assumes without evidence that Allen is guilty. Teaching his films is not “normalizing and romanticizing the culture of abuse he was part of”, since there’s no proof he was part of the “culture of abuse.” In Manhattan, Woody Allen dates a 17-year-old, which, though not age-appropriate, is legal (below 17, sex is considered statutory rape). You can talk about whether such relationships are appropriate, and I have no objection to that, but I do object to banning the movie because it shows legal relationships with age differences.
Here’s another case:
Nadia Celis, an associate professor of literature at Bowdoin College, had her “Teaching the Caribbean” class upended when the author Junot Díaz was accused of harassment and unwanted sexual contact with at least two women last year. M.I.T., where Mr. Díaz teaches, cleared him of misconduct after an investigation found no evidence of his wrongdoing, but the accusations prompted intense debate in the literary world.
News reports of the allegations spread the same week Professor Celis’s class was discussing Mr. Díaz’s novel “The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao.” She had planned for her students to discuss the novel’s themes, including toxic masculinity and abuse of power. Suddenly, she said, it seemed those subjects had come to life.
Her students were disheartened. Professor Celis had previously brought Mr. Díaz to campus to address students on navigating professional success as a man of color. Now she felt torn about using his most famous book — and still has not made up her mind about whether to assign it this year.
“I’m convinced that teaching the mind of male domination is important,” Professor Celis said. “But now I’m teaching against the book.”
Again, we have not just an accusation, but an accusation that was overturned by an investigation. That’s apparently not enough to keep your book from being removed from class.
As for Roman Polanski, yes, he admitted he was guilty of statutory rape, and then fled America to avoid jail. Should we then ban Chinatown and The Pianist from film classes? Not in my book.
David Foster Wallace has also been removed from the class syllabus of Amy Hungerford, dean of humanities at Yale, for accusations of abusive behavior toward women. There are allegations against him, of course, but I’m not aware that were substantiated in an investigation. And, at any rate, Wallace was a lifelong depressive who, after repeated hospitalizations, drug treatments, and electroshock therapy, killed himself. He wasn’t “normal” by any means.
In the end, I find myself agreeing with two professors quoted at the end of the article:
And so my answer to the NYT article’s title question is a qualified “Yes!”
Uh-oh. Bang go Plato and Muhammad.
&… Hallelujah! – the bible!
Another “firm no.”
My answer is also no. The ignorance surrounding sexual harassment seems to have no end in this society. This is kind of like wiping out the history of our first several presidents because they were slave owners.
“below 17, sex is considered statutory rape” – I thought that ‘children’ could get married at a lower age in the USA?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Marriage_age_in_the_United_States
What about Jerry Lee Lewis who married a girl of thirteen?
Confused!
I believe it depends on the state. Also, sexual harassment is not rape. That would be sexual assault.
We teach books, not authors. We would soon run out of books to teach if we inquired too deeply into the character of the authors. That said, I don’t see why these particular books ought to be part of a standard high school curriculum. I don’t think they were written for high school students, and the case that they are so obviously meritorious or important that they should be taught to high school students anyway seems thin to me.
Wars involve all too much murder, racism & rape to be taught…!
I’ll be looking forward to the creation of a full listing of banned thinkers so I may add them to my course syllabi.
Or perhaps my next course proposal will be for a course on banned thinkers, where we’ll explore/evaluate their works on the merits of their work.
Let’s admit that banning these thinkers will make them even more popular among the new class of anti-conformists that will surely follow the current generation.
I 1) Think this is ridiculous and 2) Think it’s inevitable pendulum swinging from a time when these same circles seemed to fawn over vile behavior, because it was Sew Artistic or whatever. I think postmodern nihilism got the better of some people and now they seem to long for an environment where they can be un-ironically shocked and outraged about things again, hence the sudden Puritanism.
I think it’s positive that people are not lionizing Roman Polanski as a victim of oppression at this point (as they seemed to a decade or so ago.) That is just a return of common sense and decency, to my mind. That said, I think they’ve taken it way too far and are now getting into censoring Galileo type territory.
Jerry, at the end of your post, you meant to highlight the “two professors quoted at the end of the article”, but you’ve duplicated the Nadia Celis quote instead.
Thanks for drawing our attention to this controversy.
Yeah, I fixed that (see above), thanks.
If we go with this policy, all it takes is one accusation to completely destroy a person’s (OK, a man’s) life. Something 5% of people are psychopaths. It scares the hell out of me that my nephew is going to grow up and possibly live in a world where someone who wants his job, or someone he broke up with, who someone who simply doesn’t like him simply has to accuse him of something terrible and likely take his job, his reputation, and possibly his friends and his private life from him.
Read this article to see how scary this is. A famous author had his life’s work destroyed, his job revoked, and ended up in a mental hospital because of false accusations: https://quillette.com/2018/06/21/a-literary-inquisition-how-novelist-steven-galloway-was-smeared-as-a-rapist-even-as-the-case-against-him-collapsed/
It’s a long article, but not only was he falsely accused, there was also a cover-up by the accusers and those adjudicating the case to keep the case going despite knowing it was false.
I’m reminded of Shakespeare: ‘The evil that men do lives after them; The good is oft interred with their bones.’
I’m for celebrating their good and condemning their evil – lest we forget.
There was a fine example of this in an earlier post this morning. Two people (perfectly justifiably) got a half-share of a Nobel for their major achievements in locating and characterising exoplanets in the last 20 years. And an astrophysicist who I’d never heard of, who did no doubt sterling work in the 1970s, and some interesting stuff since.
But, the leading light of the other exoplanet hunting technique? He’s not mentioned at all, becoming all the more glaringly obvious by his absence if you know anything about the topic of exoplanets. Nope, it looks as if Geoff Marcy has become an unperson.
A person’s other pursuits play some role when deciding whether a particular work is useful in certain contexts. I am against promoting Jesus’ teachings, even the ostensibly good ones, because the Bible is such an amoral, nasty piece of text. Nobody should pretend otherwise by cherrypicking some out-of-context bits, which might make the other stuff acceptable.
I also don’t think we should use the landscape art of the famous artist A. Hitler as examples of such art, if there’s other comparable art to choose from (there is).
That does not mean that such works should be banned. There’s a place for them, but just not in certain contexts.
In my view, it’s not always that easy to decide and comes down to many specifics. “Huckleberry Finn” is important art. Hiding away the past does a disservice to education. You don’t remove Shakespeare from the classroom because it comes out from archeological findings he was a bit of a knob.
But for not so significant art, I’d say “tough luck”. Is it unfair that people get “re-evaluated” because of hearsay? Absolutely. I also want the world to be fair. But it isn’t. So, yeah, too bad for these millionaires, and everyone who is evaluated based on BS, hearsay and superficial reasons.
Context is certainly important. While I would support, defend, and even attend, an elective class devoted to the problematic aspects of Taming of the Shrew and Merchant of Venice, I would stand with Jewish or female students and their parents who thought that, for a general Shakespeare unit in high school English, studying two plays, it would be a good idea to choose two different ones.
I totally disagree. These plays could be used as material for a discussion of changes in attitudes since the time of Shakespeare.
I don’t think we do disagree. I’m all in favor of a discussion like the one you suggest. I said as much. But if you’re planning the general Shakespeare unit, picking two plays for a general introduction, rather than a discussion of specific issues, like changes of attitude since Shakespeare’s day, there is no good reason to select those two plays in particular.
But you will run into problems with most of Shakespeare’s plays, so … then what?
For example, Macbeth and Hamlet are violent (and involve mistreatment of women, etc.); Romeo and Juliet involves violence and teenaged sex, Othello is about a black man (thus ticking off those who insist that non-minorities shouldn’t write about minorities), The Tempest has been said to be racist re: Caliban, …
I am not saying the policy is totally nonsensical, but it does seem to be fraught with difficulty.
Yes indeed. In fact, Shylock’s speech in Merchant of Venice –
I am a Jew. Hath
not a Jew eyes? hath not a Jew hands, organs,
dimensions, senses, affections, passions? fed with the same food, hurt with the same weapons, subject to the same diseases, healed by the same means, warmed and cooled by the same winter and summer, as a Christian is? If you prick us, do we not bleed? if you tickle us, do we not laugh? if you poison us, do we not die? and if you wrong us, shall we not
revenge? –
is probably the most remarkable expressions of our common humanity to be found anywhere, and could be extended to any racial group.
More controversially, the French novelist Louis-Ferdinand Céline was probably one of the most remarkable writers of the last century, both as a prose stylist and as a novelist. He was also a rabid antisemite and Nazi collaborator, and in fact never renounced or expressed any kind of regret for his antisemitism after World War II.
It is the complexity of this kind of paradox, the coexistence of beauty and ugliness in the same person, that young adults (and children, though I would not recommend Céline as an introduction) need to learn about. Great art, as Jerry says, may not be “another way of knowing”, but I know of no better way of introducing young people to moral complexity, of developing empathy, of entering into “other minds”. In this increasingly black-and-white world, that is important.
This really doesn’t come down to either yes or no. Polanski anally raped a thirteen year old girl after drugging her, and just recently a film awards festival gave his latest film, a kind of reflexive, self-pityingly allegorical recap of the Dreyfus affair, a standing ovation.
He has never been punished for his crime and has continued to make huge sums of money and live a jet-setting life, all while whining about his ‘mistreatment’ by the bourgeois, prudish* Americans.
His works might be considered great(I’m not much of a fan) but it’s the constant reinforcement of his stature as an artist that has given him so much latitude and allowed him to justify his skipping out on justice. The argument that he is a ‘misunderstood genius’ and jailing him would deprive the world of great art was frequently wheeled out to defend his buggering off every time the law turned up. There is an argument that by teaching his work and compounding his reputation as a great artist you(however inadvertently and indirectly) help shield this man from the consequences of his actions.
And you cannot entirely separate an artist’s work from their actions. We tolerate a certain amount of bad behaviour, and we tolerate more of it the more talented the artist, but there is a point beyond which that snaps, and we say ‘no’. If anyone thinks there isn’t such a point I reckon they haven’t thought about it hard enough. Should we teach Leni Riefenstahl’s Triumph of the Will? What about her other films? I’m sure they have been taught, because they are technically impressive. But should we?
It’s frustrating, but sometimes there isn’t a blanket answer. Sometimes as an educator you just have to look at the artist involved and make a decision based on your conscience.
*I always thought describing his critics as ‘prudish’ took a lot of chutzpah.
+1, Mr Sorrell – Till. I utterly concur.
Yes, I really think that Riefenstahl’s films should be seen, both as superb examples of propaganda and for their innovative filming methods. I’ve watched them several times. I’m not worried about people watching them becoming Nazis.
And I’m not sure if you can’t separate an artist’s work from his/her actions. If you saw, for example, Chinatown without knowing anything about the director, wouldn’t you think it was a great movie on its own? It is. You CAN very often separate the work from the artist, so long as you are not determined to conflate them.
Every time I watch one of Polanski’s better films, I separate the art from the artist. There’s nothing wrong with enjoying a brilliant piece of art made by someone who did something terrible. When I watch Chinatown, I’m not thinking about Polanski, but about how much I love that damn movie!
Man is Chinatown amazing. I’m sorry. I just had to say it again.
Conceivably, one might rationalize Polanski’s movies pre-sexual assault (when he was innocent) and post-sexual assault (guilty). Therefore… enjoy Chinatown without self-reproach.
Polanski is a special case because his crime is clear, brutal and against a child. I have never seen a Polanski film because I do not want him to benefit in any way from actions.
If someone is convicted of a serious enough crime, it is proper to try to ban them. If they are not convicted or the crime is not serious, it is a different story.
Should marching bands stop playing Gary Glitter’s Rock & Roll part 2? (some have)
LOL I had this conversation with someone recently, only it was over goal songs in hockey. My team’s used to be that song, but they got rid of it because it was Glitter’s. I want it back. It’s too damn good.
Good one! A lot of schools would have to ditch this mainstay if the control freaks had their way.
And I guess the movie Joker is getting grief about using Glitter’s song.
That movie is getting grief for anything certain critics can find because those critics have to justify the idiotic things they said about it before they even saw it.
Turns out it’s not a movie justifying white nationalism or “incel terrorism.” It’s more about the important of mental health!
If it is desirable to ban works by those toppled by #MeToo accusations then it ought the be the case those who make false claims and topple innocent persons are banned too.
Bringing up Neil Degrasse Tyson as an example case just shows how pathetic and weak such a position is. It is absurd.
I strongly feel that we have to separate the person and the work. Some pretty disgusting humans have done important art of scientific work. In the classroom it can be worth mentioning that the person’s whole life isn’t as admirable as the work, but don’t throw out the work.
No, people are either pure or impure, and any work by an impure person is an infectious agent polluting the precious bodily fluids of our young.
No, burn the impure, and burn their impure books so that we retain our purity of essence. Otherwise, fascism wins.
I suppose this bodes ill for the works of the Marquis de Sade? 🙂
And for every other work of Transgressive Lit — from the Decadent poets to Celine’s Death on the Installment Plan to Henry Miller’s Tropic of Cancer to Jean Genet to Lolita?
Christ, might as well fire up the furnaces to 451 degrees Fahrenheit right now.
This simply reaffirms my belief in a strict church-state wall of separation between politics and aesthetics.
Why would transgressive lit be banned from a course in transgressive lit?
Because many of them lived transgressive lifestyles — they wrote what they knew, so to speak. (Well, maybe not so much Nabokov, but the others.)
I stress again, I’m opposed to any such banning.
I think it would depend on the pedagogical points the professor wants to demonstrate. If the course relates author biography to literary themes, then it would seem to be a factor. It would also depend on the age and intellectual background of the students. If they have been prepared by a background that gives them a wide enough context then sure, leave it all in. If they are younger and less experienced and view instructors and authors as role models and authority figures, then it’s worth considering alternatives.
Reading Mark Twain does normalize the n-word within its own context, but reading a brief passage rather than the whole novel would not risk normalizing the n-word for a 14-year-old looking for validation of racist sentiments inherited from racist parents. The main point is what is the main point? Do we assign Mark Twain to demonstrate language of the 19th century or for some other reason? (a: some other reason)
Toscanini is purported to have said that tradition is the last bad performance. Just because an author or film maker has traditionally been part of a curriculum doesn’t mean they can’t be jettisoned without loss to the student. It all depends on the author, student, & context.
I think it matters what the class is about in more general terms. I do think that *careful* explorations of intellectual history marred by horrible behaviour is warrented (e.g., Heidegger) but blanket dismissal is not. However, in the art-and-literature case I find it hard to say “yes”, as I do not regard the art normally to have any *content* – even in the literature case – because one has to be careful of the pathetic fallacy. In fact, discussions of the latter are very important to literature classes and how does one *do* that without examples?
I think putting emphasis on “preparing” young people for horrors or offense or other such things is detrimental. I think mental hardship is a key in the development of a mature mind.
I went on a class trip to the Holocaust Museum when I was 12. Nobody prepared me. I knew what the Holocaust was and I knew several of my ancestors died in it, but the teachers didn’t bother to prepare us for what we were going to see. They wanted us to be shocked, to be fearful, to see what humanity can do without any previous understanding. To see the train cars and to step inside them, to see the pile of shoes from those shot and gassed, to see the video testimony…
It was horrifying and I can’t forget it to this day, but I’m terribly grateful for the experience.
Actually, I just realized I was 10 when I went on that trip.
Least it wasn’t as bad as how Mailer’s anti-hero protagonist, Stephan Rojack, starts off Mailer’s subsequent novel An American Dream — by buggering his maid and defenestrating his strangled wife.
Burn all the Picasso’s! That guy was an a-hole so let’s remove him from art history. Not.
Also, *accused*? Definitely not. Maybe brief teachers so that they can be aware of the controversies or pending court actions, but to take banning action on a mere accusation … definitely not!
I always fear that what starts in the humanities will eventually creep into the sciences.