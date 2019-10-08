Photos of readers

Send in your photos, or I’ll run out!
Today’s photo is of reader Michael Day, who sent two pictures and the indented captions:
I’ve attached a couple of pictures of me doing what I love to do; fly fishing and kayaking (and kayak-fishing). In one of the pictures I’m holding a spotted bass that I caught in the Middle Oconee River, just down the road from my house in Oconee County, Georgia (near Athens, GA).
The other picture was taken by my son as we paddled our kayaks through the marshes surrounding Jekyll Island, GA.
Nice fish. Bet it gets even bigger in the telling when you’re having a beer with your buddies. 🙂
Thank you Michael. Interesting river system [I looked it up]. I guess you have to know your sandbars & other obstructions:
For fishing do you need a tether/anchor or do you find a shady spot with no flow?
For the fish in the posted picture, I was wading in the river, which has some access points at bridges, etc.
I have kayaked the North Oconee/Oconee Rivers recently–in the past few weeks–and the water is extremely low (GA is in a state-wide drought). I got stuck multiple time on rocks and sandbars. Generally, the Oconee River system is perfect for “float-fishing”, and you can just fish while you float, or “beach” the kayak and fish from a sandbar.
Nice hobby. Fishing with artificial bait is the challenge that makes it a sport.
Is that ‘ne, by chance, a Tilley hat, Mr Day ? !
Blue
it certainly is–with the widest brim they make!
Beautiful scenery, and those are very fun activities. I enjoy getting out in my much smaller and not-as-good kayak.