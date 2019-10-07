October is the time of year that elk (Cervus canadensis) gather on my place for the rut. It’s also the start of elk hunting season. I don’t allow hunting, although I have in the past. I’m more interested in observing them and taking photos. This leads to a certain amount of contention. The elk herd is often clearly visible from the highway, and elk hunting is a religion in Idaho — both for trophy bulls and cows for the freezer. I get frequent hunting requests from my neighbors and from strangers, sometimes with sob stories about being disabled, having only months to live, you name it. The only effective policy is NO EXCEPTIONS. [JAC: Bravo for Stephen!]