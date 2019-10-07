Monday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

It’s another damn Monday: October 7, 2019, and school at the University of Chicago has been in session for a week. Yesterday there were eleven ducks in Botany Pond: four drakes and seven hens, all jockeying for mates. They were so frenetic that I couldn’t descry whether one of them was Honey. I have ordered more duck chow in case they decide to hang around for a while. And once again I am disappointed at the tepid response to my science post, though I realize that many readers don’t think they have anything to add.

It’s National Frappe Day (what New Englanders call a milkshake), Blue Shirt Day® (to highlight bullying; does this really accomplish anything?), National Flower Day, National Inner Beauty Day, and World Architecture Day.

Stuff that happened on October 7 includes:

1868 – Cornell University holds opening day ceremonies; initial student enrollment is 412, the highest at any American university to that date.

1916 – Georgia Tech defeats Cumberland University 222–0 in the most lopsided college football game in American history.

Here’s the scoreboard for that game, and Wikipedia’s note on lopsided American football games (there hasn’t been another 100+ score in over 50 years):

Since World War II, only a handful of schools have topped 100 points in a college football game. The modern-era record for most points scored against a college opponent is 106 by Fort Valley State of Georgia against Knoxville College in 1969. In the previous year Houston defeated Tulsa 100–6 to set the NCAA record in major college football. In 1949 the University of Wyoming defeated University of Northern Colorado 103–0. The Division III football scoring record was set in 1968 when North Park University defeated North Central College 104–32, using ten passing touchdowns along the way.

1949 – The communist German Democratic Republic (East Germany) is formed.

1958 – The U.S. manned space-flight project is renamed Project Mercury.

1959 – The Soviet probe Luna 3 transmits the first-ever photographs of the far side of the Moon.

Here’s the first image of the “dark side” of the moon from Luna 3, with the caption “The first image returned by Luna 3 showed the far side of the Moon was very different from the near side, most noticeably in its lack of lunar maria (the dark areas).”

1985 – Four men from the Palestine Liberation Front hijack the MS Achille Lauro off the coast of Egypt.

off the coast of Egypt. 1988 – A hunter discovers three gray whales trapped under the ice near Alaska; the situation becomes a multinational effort to free the whales.

1996 – Fox News Channel begins broadcasting.

1998 – Matthew Shepard, a gay student at the University of Wyoming, is found tied to a fence after being savagely beaten by two young adults in Laramie, Wyoming.

I still remember this brutal assault. Shepard lived six days (in a coma) after the assault; both of his assailants are serving life terms in prison. And here’s Shepard, an unwilling martyr to homophobia:

2001 – The U.S. invasion of Afghanistan begins with an air assault and covert operations on the ground. [JAC: We’re still there, with no signs of leaving.]

Notables born on this day include:

1885 – Niels Bohr, Danish physicist and philosopher, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1962)

1900 – Heinrich Himmler, German commander and politician (d. 1945)

1923 – Irma Grese, German SS officer (d. 1945)

Grese, a vicious woman who was a guard at the Ravensbück and Auschwitz concentration camps, was hanged under British law for war crimes. At 22, she was the youngest woman executed under British law in the 20th century. She was as the “Hyena of Auschwitz” because of her brutal behavior, and you can read more about her here. A photo (and boy, does she look mean!):

1931 – Desmond Tutu, South African archbishop and activist, Nobel Prize laureate

1934 – Ulrike Meinhof, German far-left terrorist, co-founder of the Red Army Faction, journalist (d. 1976)

1939 – Harry Kroto, English chemist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2016)

1952 – Vladimir Putin, Russian colonel and politician, 4th President of Russia

1955 – Yo-Yo Ma, French-American cellist and educator

1964 – Dan Savage, American LGBT rights activist, journalist and television producer

1975 – Tim Minchin, English-Australian comedian, actor, and singer

Those who died on this day include:

1849 – Edgar Allan Poe, American short story writer, poet, and critic (b. 1809)

1925 – Christy Mathewson, American baseball player and manager (b. 1880)

1992 – Allan Bloom, American philosopher and educator (b. 1930)

2009 – Irving Penn, American photographer (b. 1917)

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is asking about the library. (I’m told that she can read, but prefers not to!)

Hili: What is in these books? A: Mainly words, some wise, some beautiful, and some not worth returning to.

In Polish:

Hili: Co jest w tych książkach?

Ja: Głównie słowa, jedne mądre, inne piękne i jeszcze są takie, do których nie warto wracać.

And in nearby Wloclawek, Leon rests and philosophizes:

Leon: I am where my pillow is.

Bored Panda has a really nice post of interesting and amazing teachers. Here are a few photos from it (h/t: Su):

From someone’s physics teacher:

Caption: “After Not Taking Attendance All Quarter, My Teacher Assistant Was Out Of Town On Exam Day. This Was The Last Question”

“My biology professor was wearing an awesome tie yesterday.” Indeed!!

From reader gravelinspector, a history lesson imparted by the Ohio State University marching band.

.@OhioState's band gave us a quick history lesson 🚀🌑 pic.twitter.com/tm415Qptsq — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 6, 2019

Three animal tweets from Heather Hastie. First, imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. But who’s imitating who?

😎 I can do that! 😻 I can, too! pic.twitter.com/VrPmdx7SX9 — Awwwww (@AwwwwCats) September 23, 2019

Cats taking over dog beds are now an Official Internet Thing™:

"not wishing to be pedantic but it CLEARLY says 'woof' on the cushion, John" 📸: @realjohnandre pic.twitter.com/T20iuVtNz2 — Paul Bronks (@SlenderSherbet) September 23, 2019

I love this one!

The Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences goes all soft porn with a racy picture; but the study cited is ONLY IN RABBITS! Matthew calls out PNAS:

IN RABBITS NOT IN SOFT PORN. Jesus. What fool @PNASNews signed off on this? https://t.co/OOB9dsfPzS — Matthew Cobb (@matthewcobb) October 6, 2019

Three more tweets from Matthew. First, where physics equipment goes to die:

The weird, colourful garden where CERN's obsolete particle detectors enjoy their quiet retirement pic.twitter.com/K17iBCeGR7 — Paul Halpern (@phalpern) October 4, 2019

I have no words for this one, except that it’s in India:

A rat broke into an ATM, shredded $18000 and then died. Thereby creating the single greatest work of satirical performance art this millennium. pic.twitter.com/2tRb6h5Uml — Aventura "Ghoula" Obscura 👻 👻 👻 (@AventuraObscura) October 5, 2019

And another fantastic find by Dr. Cobb:

When you finally figure out why your floor is always wet pic.twitter.com/JAFz2f2rJ1 — Mr. Meowgi (@Mr_Meowwwgi) October 5, 2019