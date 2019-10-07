American journalist detained by Customs and Border Patrol until he admitted that he writes “propaganda”

Last Thursday, Ben Watson, a journalist for the national-security news site Defense One, was detained at Washington D.C.’s Dulles Airport by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP). He was detained simply because he was a journalist and therefore supposedly wrote “propaganda”. You can read the story by clicking on the links at the Washington Post and Defense One below (the latter story is by Watson himself).
Learning that Watson was a journalist, the passport screener engaged in the conversation with Watson below (from Watson’s report):
CBP officer, holding Watson’s passport: “What do you do?”
Watson: “Journalism.”
CBP officer: “So you write propaganda, right?”
Watson: “No.”
CBP officer: “You’re a journalist?”
Watson: “Yes.”
CBP officer: “You write propaganda, right?”
Watson: “No. I am in journalism. Covering national security. And homeland security. And with many of the same skills I used in the U.S. Army as a public affairs officer. Some would argue that’s propaganda.”
CBP officer: “You’re a journalist?”
Watson: “Yes.”
CBP officer: “You write propaganda, right?”
Watson waited five seconds. Then: “For the purposes of expediting this conversation, yes.”
CBP officer, a fourth time: “You write propaganda, right?”
Watson, again: “For the purposes of expediting this conversation, yes.”
CBP officer: “Here you go.”
At that point, the CBP officer handed back the passport.
CBP is investigating the incident and Watson has filed a civil rights complaint with the Department of Homeland Security.
Now one could say, as I thought when I first read this, that this is just an oddball CBP employee who has absorbed a dose of Trumpism, but the detention of journalists appears to be more pervasive than I thought. As the Washington Post reports:
A growing list of journalists say they have been startled by government officials’ harassment in a country that prizes freedom of the press. The encounters are raising fears that hostile rhetoric led by President Trump and his allies are damaging reporters’ ability to do their job unhindered.
This spring, the World Press Freedom Index called journalists’ treatment in the United States “problematic” for the first time in its 17 years of assessments — and singled out “President Trump’s anti-press rhetoric and continuing threats to journalists” as driving the deteriorating conditions. The U.S. ranking on the index has fallen for the past three years.
Journalists have had reporting run-ins with border agents for years, too.
In 2016, a Canadian photographer on his way to cover protests in the United States was detained for more than six hours. Ed Ou said airport officers took away his cellphones after he refused to unlock them, saying he needed to protect his sources. When Ou got the devices back, he suspected tampering and potential data copying.
As Andrea Peterson reported in The Post:If Ou had already been inside the U.S. border, law enforcement officers would have needed a warrant to search his smartphones to comply with a 2014 Supreme Court ruling. But the journalist learned the hard way that the same rules don’t apply at the border, where the government claims the right to search electronic devices without a warrant or any suspicion of wrongdoing.
Several other journalists have described difficulties getting through airports in 2019.
In February, CBP apologized to a BuzzFeed journalist questioned at a New York airport about his news organization’s coverage of Trump and special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s investigation. A few months later, a freelancer said he was detained by CBP officials for hours at an airport in Texas.
Then, in August, British journalist James Dyer described an “unsettling experience” as he flew into California to cover a Disney event. The film and TV writer said a CBP officer at Los Angeles International Airport called him a member of the “fake news media” and asked if he had worked for CNN or MSNBC, two frequent targets of Trump’s criticism.
“He aggressively told me that journalists are liars and are attacking their democracy,” Dyer wrote in a viral tweet thread.
He said he was allowed to move on after explaining that he was just trying to write about Star Wars.
And some more anecdotal evidence via Twitter:
Things have come to a pretty pass in America when border patrol agents harass journalists. This did not, as far as I know, happen on such a scale before Trump was elected, and is clearly a byproduct of the Chief Moron’s constant war with the media and cries about “fake news.” Just one more reason to impeach him and remove him from office. As for the officer above, he should be disciplined and told that he’d be fired if he ever did anything like that again.
h/t: Ken
That is very concerning. What would the CBP officer ask if they learned the traveler worked for Fox News?
Fox, of course, is the outlet that most closely resembles a pure propaganda source. Though there are cracks in the dam showing there, too. Shep Smith has always been a straight journalist and has done a bang-up, no-bullshit job on Donald Trump. Chris Wallace, too. And Judge Andrew Napolitano, the Fox legal analyst who’s been known to push a conspiracy theory or two, has been spot-on in calling out Donald Trump’s high crimes and misdemeanors.
It’s the solid block of prime-time opinion commentators that unrelentingly pushes the propaganda line. But even there, Tucker Carlson (along with co-founder Neil Patel) recently penned an editorial in their e-rag, The Daily Caller, calling Trump’s shake-down phone call with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy indefensible (though stopping short of saying it’s impeachment-worthy). Guess we’ll just have to wait’n’see if ol’ Tucker has the nads to break with the teevee party line by coming out and saying the same to the regular viewers of his weeknight White Power Hour.
I saw this reporter interviewed yesterday. Can’t remember who and what channel but it was probably CNN on a morning show. He also said many other journalists had reported harassment by customs. This is what happens when you have a moron running the country. You hear some saying Trump still has 40 percent or whatever they think of base support but all the latest polling data says no, it is about 24%. Even if he avoids impeachment, it is likely he will get buried in the next election.
Trump’s fascism is as fake as everything else about him — he’s far to stupid hold any kind of philosophy and wouldn’t know how to implement it if he could. He can only look wistfully at what his superiors in other countries do (like to Warmbier and Khashoggi), and wonder why he doesn’t get to do that too.
But the fascism of border guards and ICE agents and god knows who else in state service is genuine grassroots fascism whose life cycle is just beginning.
Your last paragraph is a sad truth. Any American who doesn’t understand the depth of support for the emerging authoritarian, anti-intellectual culture has been blind to their surroundings for at least forty years.
Which is the tone that is intended to be detected.
Why aren’t the Trumpistas lauding Margaret Atwood and George Orwell to the rafters for the excellent instruction manuals they have written?
They can’t read?
Frankly, I would say that anyone’s employment is none of passport control’s damn business. But this is indeed very disturbing.
That is very, very scary. This is the scariest part of Trump’s support: the extent to which his supporters are employed – embedded – in the police, army, immigration, passport control, etc. and are willing to abuse them in order to intimidate the rest of America.
What happens if/when he gets impeached, or voted out by a small margin? And then he starts ranting about ‘civil war’?
“…the police, army, immigration, passport control, etc.”
And of equal or greater importance, school boards.
Yes, this incident is reflective of how Trump has inculcated his cult with distrust and disdain of American institutions, such as the press. This is a major tactic of populists and fascists — to create instability in society, which can only be rectified by the strongman. Even after Trump leaves (whenever that may be) the damage he has done to democracy will linger long after. As I have said several times before, the Trump cultists do not believe in democracy. What they want is their anxieties that were heightened by a changing country due to demographics be alleviated by any means possible.
Trump’s musings about civil war are not to be taken lightly. At the Lawfare site Mary B. McCord warns that the right-wing militias are taken them seriously.
https://www.lawfareblog.com/armed-militias-are-taking-trumps-civil-war-tweets-seriously
I wonder why WaPo ran this in their Arts and Entertainment section?
Do we know that the official was a Trumpist?
Accusing a defence journalist of writing propaganda sounds like the sort of thing a leftist could say just as easily as a rightist.
The official didn’t say ‘are you a defense journalist?’. He or she just said ‘are you a journalist?’.
Why this constant reach for excuses?
I was wondering the same, and read some Defense One stories to try to absorb their tone, and possible bias.
If any are there, they are pretty subtle about it.
Regardless, if the conversation was related accurately, it represents very unprofessional behavior by the agent.
Since the story is “— says —-“, I plan to withhold outrage until some results of the investigation are revealed. Not that I have any particular doubts, but many such single sourced stories have turned out to be more complicated of late.
Considering the personality traits that likely get selected for by desiring to and becoming a CBP officer, combined with the documented slide in the average cognitive function of US citizens and our rapidly degrading political process, it’s not a surprise. The Idiocracy is upon us.