Sunday: Hili dialogue

Good morning on Sunday, October 6, 2019. It’s National Noodle Day, Garlic Lovers’ Day, National German American Day (see below), and National Plus Size Appreciation Day. It’s also the third day of World Space Week, and National Badger Day (yes, there are badgers in the U.S.; one is below):

The sad news today is that the great drummer Ginger Baker has died at age 80. The BBC obituary is here.

Ginger Baker passed away peacefully in hospital this morning.

Stuff that happened on October 6 includes:

1600 – Euridice , the earliest surviving opera, receives its première performance, beginning the Baroque period.

, the earliest surviving opera, receives its première performance, beginning the Baroque period. 1683 – Immigrant families found Germantown, Pennsylvania in the first major immigration of German people to America. [This is the origin of German American Day, though Wikipedia says that 13 German families landed in Philadelphia on this day and only later founded Germantown.]

1910 – Eleftherios Venizelos is elected prime minister of Greece for the first of seven times.

1927 – Opening of The Jazz Singer, the first prominent “talkie” movie.

Here’s Al Jolson singing in that iconic first full-length “talkie”. Jolson played Jakie Rabinowitz, a Jewish boy destined to be a cantor (a singer in the synagogue), but who abandons that fate to become a popular singer, to his parents’ great dismay.

1943 – World War II: Thirteen civilians are burnt alive by a paramilitary group in Crete.

1981 – Egyptian President Anwar Sadat is murdered by Islamic extremists.

2007 – Jason Lewis completes the first human-powered circumnavigation of the Earth.

In 2010 a really bad thing happened:

2010 – Instagram, a mainstream photo-sharing application, is founded.

And so we have “influencers”, a word and a position I despise.

Notables born on this day include:

1820 – Jenny Lind, Swedish soprano and actress (d. 1887)

1846 – George Westinghouse, American engineer and businessman, founded the Westinghouse Air Brake Company (d. 1914)

1900 – Willy Merkl, German mountaineer (d. 1934)

Merkl died trying to climb Nanga Parbat in the Himalayas. Forced to take refuge during a nine-day blizzard, he and his colleagues perished of starvation and cold. The mountain, shown below, wasn’t climbed until 1953, when Hermann Buhl made a dangerous solo ascent and had to spend the night out on the mountain because he summited too late. By the time of Buhl’s success, 31 people, including Merkl, had died trying to climb the peak.

This view, which resembles that you can see in Nepal (Nanga Parbat is in Pakistan), shows you why I love the Himalayas. The incongruous sight of these stupendous peaks rising up to the sky from a verdant pasture fills me with awe. To me, there is no more beautiful sight on the planet.

More people born on this day:

1914 – Thor Heyerdahl, Norwegian ethnographer and explorer (d. 2002)

1939 – Melvyn Bragg, English journalist, author, and academic

Those who “fell asleep” on October 6 include:

1536 – William Tyndale, English Protestant Bible translator (b. c. 1494)

1892 – Alfred, Lord Tennyson, English poet (b. 1809)

1989 – Bette Davis, American actress (b. 1908)

2012 – J. J. C. Smart, English-Australian philosopher and academic (b. 1920)

2018 – Montserrat Caballé, Spanish soprano (b. 1933)

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili pretends to listen to Sarah:

Sarah: Did you hear what I said? Hili: Yes, I’m listening all the time.

From Saving West Virginia Wildlife Farm:

A sweet picture from Tail Love:

From Sad and Useless Humor via reader William:

From reader gravelinspector. The translation of the Japanese is (via the Google translator is “This is a superb pendulum display! It is difficult to adjust this. It was a very craftsmanship. Nagoya City Science Museum Science Festival for Youth, NGK Science Site”

Gravelinspector’s explanation, which of course is above my pay grade, is this:

Before the step-change (stick moved) a couple of the balls have several cm at several Hz noise. After the step change, the dominant frequency of the system slowly increases, and the energy of the step change is re-partitioned into the spectrum of noise frequencies. I don’t know the maths of Fourier’s theorem well enough (that you can describe any waveform as a sum of sine wave components), but I see that happening here. (The different balls are also communicating with each other, interacting, by vibrating the frame, which has its own resonances. That’s part of what is going on here.)

Two tweets from Heather Hastie. The first shows the flehmen response of a cat sniffing feet:

Cat butler!

Tweets from Matthew. First, a spider evolving to mimic a warningly colored ladybird beetle: a case of Batesian mimicry:

Ladybirds emit noxious chemicals which make them a terrible lunch for predators. Makes sense for spiders to look like them! https://t.co/7Z3wcvi1wf pic.twitter.com/XbEgxQ40kP — Nicky Bay (@singaporemacro) October 5, 2019

Matthew says, “Yes this is a joke,” and of course it has to be, but you can fool some of the people on the internet all of the time.

A bird with a never-changing and lovely greeting ritual (read the link; they spend hours a day maintaining their pile of dirt that is their nest and egg incubator):

These malleefowl have formed an enduring pair bond – they invest extraordinary effort in maintaining their giant dirt pile, and always take the time to greet each other with gusto. https://t.co/J3PXnv10uU#CameraTraps #RelationshipGoals pic.twitter.com/HJhhU1oNUy — ESA Frontiers (@ESAFrontiers) October 3, 2019

Shark Bay, a highly saline environment in west Australia, is famous for being one of the few places on Earth where stromatolites (one of the earliest known forms of life, made by cyanobacteria) are still living. It’s also a World Heritage Site with tons of great animals, including dolphins who protect their noses with sponges while foraging on the bottom.

Here’s a video of the sponge-using dolphins, passed on from generation to generation via cultural inheritance: