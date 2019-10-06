Today we have insect photos from two readers, whose captions are indented. The first is from David Fuqua, who, I’m pleased to hear, learned some new biology when looking up what he photographed:

Here is what I learned about common milkweed bugs from Wikipedia. The large milkweed bug (Oncopeltus fasciatus), is a hemipteran (true bug) of the family Lygaeidae. These bugs feed on milkweed plants. The plant shown in the pictures may be common milkweed (Asclepias syriaca), but I’m not sure. These bugs feed on the the milkweed seed by injecting saliva into the seed then sucking up the juice. Juveniles of the species are hemimetabolous (new word for me), meaning they grow in stages called instars (also new word). These pictures show groups of adults and juveniles clustered on seed pods, presumably sharing a meal. Photos taken recently in Elkhart County, Indiana.

[JAC: These are pretty clearly aposematic (warningly colored), as milkweed sap is toxic to predators and is sequestered in the bugs’ bodies. In fact, the bugs are colored with the same orange and black palette as are Monarch butterflies, whose caterpillars also feed on milkweed and are likewise unpalatable to predators. This may thus be a case of Müllerian mimicry, in which unpalatable species evolve to resemble one another’s colors and patterns.]

Reader Lorraine contributed some wasp photos taken by a friend (posted with permission):

These images were taken by my friend Doug Hayes when he was doing some work in our yard a few weekends ago. He noticed the wasp going back and forth many times behind a leaf. He decided to photograph it with his phone when the wasp came out with the caterpillar. After researching the wasp, this is what he found out. “ A Four-toothed Mason Wasp (Monobia quadridens) snags a leaf-roller caterpillar. The wasp paralyzes the caterpillar and carries it back to her nest. She will seal several caterpillars into a cell of her nest, along with a fertilized egg. When the eggs hatch, the wasp larvae feed on the still living caterpillars.” These were taken in Richmond, VA. I hope your readers will enjoy seeing these!