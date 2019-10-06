Photos of readers

Today we have a lady and her canid (the asterisk in “d*g” is hers). Meet reader Lorraine:
Here is a photograph of myself with my d*g Ginger. She’s a Chihuahua mix and more like a cat than a d*g. She’s small, very independent and prefers to sleep in the sun all day. Quite the princess, she allows me to serve her breakfast and dinner wherever she happens to be. I have to say I adore her.
Ginger is really cute. Nice picture.
Thank you! 🙂
Lorraine
I really really love chihuahuas… Ginger looks especially dignified and sensible (and sweet, of course!).
She’s very smart, sweet and quiet, believe it or not. She rarely barks, which is unusual in chihuahuas. 🙂
Lorraine
Cute dog! I like dogs far more than cats, since they don’t spend their time killing wild animals. Our dog piglet loves rain and cold and wont come in out of heavy storms with 40 MPH winds. If there is lightning, we have to go out drag her into the house. Hopefully she will like winter, with below zero temperatures and snow since, 5 months of cold will soon be here.
Looks like a wonderful life you have with each other! Lucky Ginger to have you and lucky you to have her. Nice she gets to go to the beach too-
We go to Va Beach during the off season. Ginger loves the beach and most of the hotels are pet-friendly, thankfully. 🙂
Lorraine
Lovely photo of Ginger & Lorraine – a quiet pairing in a dramatic sky & sea. Ginger looks very comfy wrapped & coddled [dog coat] & tip of tongue out. Lucky to have each other.
I was happy that I clicked and zoomed in on Ginger. He is indeed sticking his tongue out as if in disdain. A very catlike thing to do. I thinks he’s a dog in the catbird’s seat.
LOL! Ginger is more like a cat than some cats I’ve had the privilege to serve. 😉
Lorraine
Wonderful picture. I love going to the beach in the off-season.
It really is the best time to go. D*gs aren’t allowed any other time at this beach and part of the attraction for me is to watch them running all out on the sand and chasing the water. Their joy makes me smile. 🙂
Lorraine
Very nice photo. Ginger and staff. I admit to having a dog or two in my past but just cats now.
Thank you! I’ve been very lucky to have lived with some amazing cats in my day, but this house is too small for a cat box. I do have a big backyard and small dogs, so clean up is much easier. 🙂
Lorraine
“I have to say I adore her.”
Who can blame you? What a cutie, and your descriptions of her personality adds to her charm.
In general terms, the photo is very pleasing. Perfect beach/surf/sky and subject.
( s o m e ) Atheists are d*g lovers, too, not ? A darling Ms Ginger be.
Thank you, Ms Lorraine, for sharing her and
.yourself. with us all.
Blue
It’s very much my pleasure. Thank you so much for your kind words. 🙂
Thanks for the beautiful photo of you and your nearest and dearest, Lorraine. ❤ It's very heartwarming.
Lovely pic. I like Ginger’s white markings.