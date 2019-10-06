Photos of readers

Today we have a lady and her canid (the asterisk in “d*g” is hers). Meet reader Lorraine:

Here is a photograph of myself with my d*g Ginger. She’s a Chihuahua mix and more like a cat than a d*g. She’s small, very independent and prefers to sleep in the sun all day. Quite the princess, she allows me to serve her breakfast and dinner wherever she happens to be. I have to say I adore her.