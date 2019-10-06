Photos of readers

Today we have a lady and her canid (the asterisk in “d*g” is hers). Meet reader Lorraine:

Here is a photograph of myself with my d*g Ginger. She’s a Chihuahua mix and more like a cat than a d*g. She’s small, very independent and prefers to sleep in the sun all day. Quite the princess, she allows me to serve her breakfast and dinner wherever she happens to be. I have to say I adore her.


  1. John O'Neall
    Posted October 6, 2019 at 2:34 pm | Permalink

    Ginger is really cute. Nice picture.

    • scruffycookie
      Posted October 6, 2019 at 5:51 pm | Permalink

      Thank you! 🙂
      Lorraine

  2. Yakaru
    Posted October 6, 2019 at 2:43 pm | Permalink

    I really really love chihuahuas… Ginger looks especially dignified and sensible (and sweet, of course!).

    • scruffycookie
      Posted October 6, 2019 at 4:30 pm | Permalink

      She’s very smart, sweet and quiet, believe it or not. She rarely barks, which is unusual in chihuahuas. 🙂

      Lorraine

  3. Charles Sawicki
    Posted October 6, 2019 at 2:43 pm | Permalink

    Cute dog! I like dogs far more than cats, since they don’t spend their time killing wild animals. Our dog piglet loves rain and cold and wont come in out of heavy storms with 40 MPH winds. If there is lightning, we have to go out drag her into the house. Hopefully she will like winter, with below zero temperatures and snow since, 5 months of cold will soon be here.

  4. Debbie Coplan
    Posted October 6, 2019 at 2:53 pm | Permalink

    Looks like a wonderful life you have with each other! Lucky Ginger to have you and lucky you to have her. Nice she gets to go to the beach too-

    • scruffycookie
      Posted October 6, 2019 at 4:25 pm | Permalink

      We go to Va Beach during the off season. Ginger loves the beach and most of the hotels are pet-friendly, thankfully. 🙂

      Lorraine

  5. Michael Fisher
    Posted October 6, 2019 at 2:55 pm | Permalink

    Lovely photo of Ginger & Lorraine – a quiet pairing in a dramatic sky & sea. Ginger looks very comfy wrapped & coddled [dog coat] & tip of tongue out. Lucky to have each other.

    • rickflick
      Posted October 6, 2019 at 3:26 pm | Permalink

      I was happy that I clicked and zoomed in on Ginger. He is indeed sticking his tongue out as if in disdain. A very catlike thing to do. I thinks he’s a dog in the catbird’s seat.

      • scruffycookie
        Posted October 6, 2019 at 4:26 pm | Permalink

        LOL! Ginger is more like a cat than some cats I’ve had the privilege to serve. 😉
        Lorraine

  6. Liz
    Posted October 6, 2019 at 3:32 pm | Permalink

    Wonderful picture. I love going to the beach in the off-season.

    • scruffycookie
      Posted October 6, 2019 at 4:28 pm | Permalink

      It really is the best time to go. D*gs aren’t allowed any other time at this beach and part of the attraction for me is to watch them running all out on the sand and chasing the water. Their joy makes me smile. 🙂
      Lorraine

  7. Randall Schenck
    Posted October 6, 2019 at 4:50 pm | Permalink

    Very nice photo. Ginger and staff. I admit to having a dog or two in my past but just cats now.

    • scruffycookie
      Posted October 6, 2019 at 5:02 pm | Permalink

      Thank you! I’ve been very lucky to have lived with some amazing cats in my day, but this house is too small for a cat box. I do have a big backyard and small dogs, so clean up is much easier. 🙂
      Lorraine

  8. Mark R.
    Posted October 6, 2019 at 5:21 pm | Permalink

    “I have to say I adore her.”

    Who can blame you? What a cutie, and your descriptions of her personality adds to her charm.

    In general terms, the photo is very pleasing. Perfect beach/surf/sky and subject.

  9. Blue
    Posted October 6, 2019 at 5:38 pm | Permalink

    ( s o m e ) Atheists are d*g lovers, too, not ? A darling Ms Ginger be.

    Thank you, Ms Lorraine, for sharing her and
    .yourself. with us all.

    Blue

    • scruffycookie
      Posted October 6, 2019 at 5:51 pm | Permalink

      It’s very much my pleasure. Thank you so much for your kind words. 🙂

  10. Smokedpaprika
    Posted October 6, 2019 at 5:56 pm | Permalink

    Thanks for the beautiful photo of you and your nearest and dearest, Lorraine. ❤ It's very heartwarming.

  11. merilee
    Posted October 6, 2019 at 6:52 pm | Permalink

    Lovely pic. I like Ginger’s white markings.

