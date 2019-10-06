Paul McCartney on how he wrote some of his hits

As usual, YouTube is a black hole, for when I watch one video, a bunch of other ones “recommended for you” pop up on the right side. And how well they know me! Yesterday this 27-minute video of Paul McCartney appeared, and I had no choice but to click on it.
It’s a fascinating soliloquy by McCartney on how he (with John Lennon, of course) wrote some of the biggest hits of his career, including mostly Beatles songs but a few solo songs. They include I Lost My Little Girl, Yesterday, I Saw Her Standing There, And I Love Her, Eleanor Rigby, A Day in the Life, Hey Jude, Helter Skelter, Blackbird, Let It Be, Hi Hi Hi, Here Today, Jet and I Don’t Know.
Since the Beatles are the greatest rock group of all time, and I brook no dissent on this issue, you might enjoy it, too. If you don’t like the Beatles, well, I don’t know what to say. . . .
Fun (peripheral) fact: Abbey Road tops charts again.
https://www.bbc.com/news/entertainment-arts-49931789
(Still my favorite album of all time.)
Thanks. I enjoyed that video!
Fascinating insight into creativity.
Never really got into knowing much about bands or the personal stuff. Just listened to the songs. I remember going to a drive-in on a motorcycle with another guy to see Hard Days Night. Not really the way to see a movie.
The studio in Nigeria that he mentioned was of course run by Ginger Baker — I can’t imagine two musicians of more dissimilar temperaments!
On BBC radio today Paul paid a handsome compliment to Ginger. One top musician to another.
I’ve been meaning to watch that, also from the AI pushing it into my list.
This was perfect timing- i needed to listen to Blackbird today. It is a gorgeous piece. It has something of a healing power The descending chromatic in the bass gives such rich territory to explore its expressive sound, just knowing after all those moods that come up, you are going to come right back to that ascending major part. The melody doesn’t work hard at all, it’s just there. Brad Mehldau’s old trio covered it in a mainstream way – nothing wacky :: https://youtu.be/57XN3yuhsE0
I know I am going off the rails but this song … perfect for that ending Sunday…thank you….
That you’re an ill-programmed Turing machine?