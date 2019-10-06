Babylon Bee mocks a NYT “free speech” op-ed

I don’t usually look at the Babylon Bee, a satire site that many have mistaken for “real news”, but maybe I should check it out more often. Today’s column, “Free speech is killing us,” is especially good, because it’s not only a satire of Andrew Marantz’s New York Times column that I discussed yesterday, but says what I think that Marantz, deep in his heart, would have wanted to say.
Just a small excerpt from the column, which you can see in its entirety by clicking on the screenshot:
Using “free speech” as a cop-out is intellectually dishonest and morally bankrupt. Yes, free speech is a glorious pastime of our wonderful, prosperous empire, but it’s not the only one. It must be held in tension with other values, such as equality, safety, good citizenship, worshiping me, and stamping out anyone who would be foolish enough to speak up against our utopia.
Look, I am not calling for repealing free speech entirely. What I’m arguing for is silencing those whose speech your majestic rulers—namely, me—find to be potentially seditious. Only when speech is carefully policed, with your betters determining what can be said and what cannot be said, can speech truly be “free.”
Anyone disagreeing with this op-ed is welcome to submit complaints directly to the office of Kim Jong Un and also report to the nearest labor camp.
h/t: Hos
Christian humor, like Christian rock, just doesn’t quite do it for me.
Cultural differences, I guess.
What makes you think it is Christian humour?
The clumsiness, naivety, and lack of wit.
Also, per wiki
Those attributes are not exclusive to Christian humour.
Seriously, is this some sort of Christian site? The “about us” section referenced Christianity, but it read to me as if they are satirising Christianity.
It is a Christian site, and satirizes aspects of Christianity as well as wider issues. Generally I find they have funny headlines and labored articles. In this case for example I think the adoption of the NYT headline but using Kim Jong-un is hilarious, and pointed.
If you read the original op-ed, perhaps you’d think (as I do), that this is a pretty good parody.
The Babylon Bee simply copies portions of Marantz’s article into a parody dictator’s op-ed. There’s no parallels or resonance established between Marantz’s point of view and the dictator’s, other than said copying of passages. I think it’s naive and clumsy. Artless.
But it’s all a matter of personal taste.
It oughtn’t be allowed.
I enjoy sites that satirize, mock or simply poke fun at religion. For the Mennonites and Jerked Over Amish, it’s the Daily Bonnet https://dailybonnet.com/
Slightly off topic, but on free speech in general – it seems to me that our intuitions about free speech in the US are at least partially tied to our intuitions about property rights. That someone has the right to speak as they choose when occupying their own land, for example, is about as sacred a principle as the right to own land itself. On the other hand, I think limits on free speech are much more likely to come from this area as well. For example, people have the right to spread all kinds of empirically false misinformation – until they are selling a physical product, in which case it’s illegal to make a false claim. If you are selling a more ethereal products such as a blog, book, or media personality, this is still, so far as I know, totally legal. You can say that chelation cures autism and Pizzagate was real and fluoride is a mind control agent of the government. As soon as you are selling a physical product that someone can physically own and keep in their home, however, we see it as common sense that of course you are not allowed to make empirically false claims about it. To my mind this line is a bit arbitrary unless, again, it is somewhat driven by property rights, in which case the introduction of a physical product that one pays for and claims ownership of is categorically different.
It remains to be seen if the far Left and the current emphasis on deplatforming will evolve into a significant new way of limiting free speech – as of now I would say no, as it gets a ton of attention and makes people quite angry. My guess is that free speech will be curtailed in some areas in the future (and opened up in others – look at how much more open our society is regarding free speech about sexuality compared to 100 years ago, for example,) not by the far Left but by lawsuits that use more property based language. The definition of libel being extended to ‘damaging a person’s brand’ with derogatory statements, for example, or social media platforms being sued for allowing an ‘unsafe environment’ (more akin to our intuitions about an actual physical environment, like a shop owner with rusty nails sticking out of a hand rail,) if a user becomes radicalized and violent on their site. That is my attempt at crystal ball gazing, at least. We are, unfortunately, a country that tends to settle matters via lawsuit.
“. If you are selling a more ethereal products such as a blog, book, or media personality, this is still, so far as I know, totally legal.”
Or if you’re Gwyneth Paltrow!
She’s already had to pay a settlement after being sued for false advertising. (My guess is that at this point Goop product descriptions are worded very carefully – I think there are all kinds of legal distinctions about what constitutes a health claim and what doesn’t.) But, that’s only because she sells physical products. If she was a “wellness guru” or something like that, getting paid for things like podcasts, I don’t think that would apply (I won’t swear to that, though, I’d have to ask a lawyer)
I hadn’t heard about that, but check out this hilarious video for just some of her products and the claims they make:
The Babylon Bee may be run by Christians, but the satire is very good. I’ve been an atheist for 45 years, but I’ll give the devils their due when they deserve it. They have satirized the Left, the Right, and even Christians at times.