Andrew Sullivan’s latest column, and the Harvard affirmative-action decision

I’m greatly enjoying Andrew Sullivan’s Friday’s columns in New York Magazine—a refreshing online contrast to the cringe-making wokeness that pervades the paper magazine (I got a subscription with frequent-flyer miles in a program I never use, and I’m not going to renew). The latest column, as always, takes up three topics. This week’s include (as you can tell by the title), an epic damnation of Trump, a criticism of the judge’s decision in the Harvard affirmative-action case, and a religiously-tinged piece praising Brandt Jean, whose brother Botham was killed by Dallas police officer Amber Guyger, just convicted for the murder.

Sullivan is lacrymose about the displays of “grace” when Brandt hugged Amber after she was sentenced, and when the judge herself came down from behind the bench to join in the mass hugging and give Guyger the judge’s Bible. While I agree that Brandt Jean was remarkably and admirably forgiving, the judge should have stayed out of it. And I don’t think you need to drag religion into the issue, but Sullivan’s Catholicism bubbles to the surface as he pronounces, “Christ’s demands of us are extreme.” When will this otherwise sensible man let go of his superstitions?

But I want to concentrate on the Harvard decision, since I went there and because it’s a bellwether case about affirmative action in American colleges. First, though a few words from Sullivan on Trump.

I’m starting to come around to the view that it’s a no-brainer not only to impeach him in the House, but also to convict him in the Senate. Trump’s violations of the Constitution and of the law are not only obvious, but Trump even seems proud of them, and continues to engage in even more politicization of the election by calling on China for aid. And now we have a second whistleblower in the Ukraine/Biden mess. Re Trump’s admission that he leaned on foreign governments to smear his opponent, Sullivan says this:

Far from faithfully executing the laws, this president is openly breaking them — in full view of the world, and in flagrant violation of his oath of office. It is as if Nixon held a press conference and began it by saying, “Yes, I’m a crook. And the American people deserve to know it. But McGovern would have been a terrible president and so it was entirely worthwhile. Sure, I committed a high crime in tampering with the last election. But sometimes high crimes are necessary to save the country from the Democrats.” Nixon, for all his profound flaws, would never have said such a thing. His cover-up was, in a way, a tribute to the rule of law the way hypocrisy is often a tribute to virtue. He had some reverence for the Constitution, even as he betrayed it. He had some sense of responsibility for the wider system of government, and for his own political party, even as he struggled to save himself. Nixon committed high crimes — but, unlike Trump, he didn’t celebrate or publicize them or declare them legal and simply dare the body politic to take him down.

Why is Trump doing himself in this way? Sullivan’s theory, which is his, is this:

Why would a president say such things? And in public? My view, for what it’s worth, is that Trump’s pathological narcissism overrides reality on a minute-by-minute basis, and that because of this, the very idea of the rule of law, which makes no distinction between the really stable geniuses and everybody else, is impossible for Trump to understand. It’s designed as a neutral check on any individual’s desire to do whatever he wants — and a “neutral check” is, quite simply, beyond Trump’s comprehension. Looking at his long and abysmal business career, the rule of law was always, always an object of scorn, something only suckers cared about and lawyers were paid to circumvent. For Trump, the law is something to break, avoid or pay off. And as president, he clearly believes he is above it.

Well, that’s as good a theory as any. But regardless of Trump’s motivations (the man is an unstable moron), it’s time to impeach him, and quickly. Any Republicans who think he didn’t do anything wrong deserve to be voted out of office themselves, and held accountable for defending the indefensible. And I no longer worry that impeachment proceedings will help Trump get re-elected. His bad deeds, which are becoming more public and numerous, have almost guaranteed (in my view) that he won’t be re-elected no matter what happens.

*********

As you know about the Harvard case, as I wrote recently, judge Allison Burroughs ruled almost completely in Harvard’s favor, saying that although the school may have discriminated against Asian-Americans to beef up the number of Hispanic and African-American students, it was not malicious discrimination. (I disagreed, since Harvard admitted that the Asian-American students had lower “personality scores”.) But in the main I think that we still need affirmative action because diversity in college—diversity of ethnicity, national background, socioeconomic status, ideology, and so on—is an inherent good. And with respect to Hispanics and blacks, this is a way to compensate for systematic (but not systemic) racism.

When affirmative action began when I was younger, it was always labeled as a temporary measure: a procedure to put in place until there were enough role models that we no longer needed to give advantage to people in college admissions based on their skin color. Sullivan argues—and he has a point—that it’s no longer temporary: identity politics and cries of systemic discrimination (see the NYT’s “1619 Project”) have all but ensured that it will be permanent:

. . . . to combat racial discrimination, you need to practice racial discrimination — but as a temporary measure, you can justify it if the goal is eventual color-blindness in admissions. That’s the point of the judge’s terms — “at least for now,” “one day,” “we are not there yet.” And as law professor Melissa Murray notes, that’s just an update on Sandra Day O’Connor’s 2003 view that the policy is only constitutional if it is temporary: “25 years from now, the use of racial preferences will no longer be necessary.” So in nine years we can get rid of this bias? Except, if Harvard has its way, we won’t. Increasingly, the popular rationale for the discrimination is as Murray described it in the New York Times this week, “an appropriate remedy for longtime systemic, state-sanctioned oppression.” Harvard has long since stopped pretending — at least when it doesn’t have to defend its practices in court — that it believes in bringing about a society “beyond race.” In the last decade, the emphasis is on racial oppression as a permanent structural force built into America’s DNA. Affirmative action is thereby a form of open-ended resistance to “white supremacy.” All students, far from getting beyond race, are required to be constantly conscious of it even in a casual conversation. Diversity programs are increasingly not about getting past race; they are about insisting on its eternal centrality to everything in America.

And Sullivan decries Harvard’s solution of “punishing” Asians to foster diversity:

Perhaps the discrimination could still be justified by the legacy of an overwhelmingly white student body for a very long time, an attempt to level the playing field retroactively so that non-white minorities can do better. Fine. So why go after Asian-Americans — a non-white minority — who have nothing whatsoever to do with that? Why punish one minority group in order to protect others? Many Asian-American students are children of immigrants, without inherited wealth or privilege, and, as an ethnic group, were subject to brutal discrimination in this country for centuries. Japanese-Americans were actually locked up in internment camps in living memory. And they’re the ones you’re discriminating against for the purpose of racial justice?

Here Sullivan considers Asian-Americans to be “people of color” (POC), which many people think they are (they are, for instance, considered POCs at Williams College, and preferentially hired). This baffles me. Yes, Asian-Americans were oppressed at one time, but I cannot buy into the idea that they still are, despite many claims to the contrary (there may be some discrimination in the entertainment industry). They achieve and score higher than many other groups—to the extent that Harvard has to enact policies to keep their numbers down. Maybe their skins aren’t “white”, but “People of Color” long ago stopped referring to pigmentation and has instead become a euphemism for “past discrimination”. People can’t on say on one hand (as they often do in HuffPost) that Asian-Americans are ubiquitously oppressed minorities, and on the other hand favor policies to deny them college entrance because their scores are higher than those of other groups.

The whole notion of “people of color” confuses me now. Does it mean pigmentation, or oppression? Is Linda Sarsour a person of color? She’s whiter than I am. Maybe she’s a POC because she’s of Palestinian descent, but in that case why are Jews not people of color, since they are the subject of many more hate crimes, per capita, than Muslims? Are Hispanics people of color, or only the ones from Latin America? (Remember, people from Spain are considered Hispanics too.) There are many South Americans, of largely or wholly Spanish descent, who experience favoritism during the hiring or admissions process. It would help if some college would be explicit about whom they consider to be “people of color”, and explain why. But it’ll be a cold day in July when we see that.

But I digress.

If semi-permanent affirmative action is what’s in store, and it looks increasingly likely, then proponents of affirmative action need to specify at what point we no longer need to rely on race-based admissions. Or they must offer other solutions (I have no idea what they might be) for rectifying racial imbalance in colleges. Sullivan offers a solution, but I don’t think it’s a good one:

An alternative option for expanding racial diversity is sitting in plain sight though. It wouldn’t rest on a neo-Marxist view of America; nor be a paradoxical liberal attempt to create a temporary exception for color-blindness in order to get to color-blindness in the future. That option is simply to end policies that rig the admissions process to benefit the super-rich and super-privileged. I’m talking about legacy admissions. Yes, almost all of these students are white, but the criterion for choosing not to admit them is not their race, but simple fairness. No one should get an unearned advantage, by race or by class and connections and heredity. And one of the benefits of subjecting Harvard to discovery in this trial was the revelation that a whopping 43 percent of white students at Harvard are legacy and special admissions, i.e. there because they’re athletes, legacies, Dean’s List, or children of faculty. Of those, 70 percent would not be there on merit alone. If you ended this affirmative action for the super-rich and connected, you’d free up almost a full third of admissions. It’s win-win! More fairness and more racial balance. And there are no constitutional issues involved in Harvard actually using academic merit as the core criterion for admission. What better way to attack “white supremacy” than ending a program that gives extra advantages to the already privileged and not-so-smart? What about it, Harvard? Time to check your own privilege, methinks, before you tell anyone else to check theirs.

I agree that legacy admissions are unwise, as are athletic admissions, but colleges, hungry for donors and sports dollars (Harvard doesn’t make much money from athletics) are unlikely to follow Sullivan’s advice. Still, it’s good advice—except for one thing. If you eliminate both race-based admissions and legacy admissions, and go to a straight meritocracy, how are you going to ensure diversity? You can’t—not if you rely on test scores alone and don’t take ethnicity into account. And eliminating the 43% of white students who are “special admissions” means that you have to ask, “Okay, what do we fill that lacuna with?” If you say “merit-based admissions”, then you’re back to a less diverse college. If you say “race-based admissions,” then you’re practicing the affirmative action that Sullivan dislikes.

So I don’t see that as a solution to the diversity issue, though I think it’s a solution to some brands of unfairness. But maybe I’m not understanding what Sullivan is saying. In that case, enlighten me.