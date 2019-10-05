Saturday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

I am cooling my heels in the Baltimore airport en route to Chicago, writing in advance to wish you a happy October 5, 2019, and a joyous National Apple Betty Day, a toothsome dessert better known as “Apple Brown Betty” or “Apple Crumble.” It’s also Do Something Nice Day, Global James Bond Day (don’t ask me why they picked October 5), National Get Funky Day, and World Teachers’ Day.
Stuff that happened on October 5 includes:
- 1905 – The Wright Brothers pilot the Wright Flyer III in a new world record flight of 24 miles in 39 minutes.
Here’s the plane. Wikipedia adds: “On October 5, 1905 Wilbur made a circling flight of 24 miles (38.9 km) in 39 minutes 23 seconds, over Huffman Prairie, longer than the total duration of all the flights of 1903 and 1904. Four days later, they wrote to the United States Secretary of War William Howard Taft, offering to sell the world’s first practical fixed-wing aircraft.”
- 1914 – World War I: An aircraft successfully destroys another aircraft with gunfire.
See here for the story. The successful plane was a French two-seater Voisin biplane, and the German plane, both of whose occupants were killed was an Aviatik biplane. Here’s the French plane. Note that the machine gun was in front of the propeller, so no synchronization of bullets with propeller was necessary.
- 1938 – In Nazi Germany, Jews’ passports are invalidated.
- 1943 – Ninety-eight American POWs are executed by Japanese forces on Wake Island.
- 1944 – The Provisional Government of the French Republic enfranchises women.
- 1970 – The Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) is founded.
- 1982 – Tylenol products are recalled after bottles in Chicago laced with cyanide cause seven deaths.
Notables born on this day include:
- 1829 – Chester A. Arthur, American general, lawyer, and politician, 21st President of the United States (d. 1886)
- 1864 – Louis Lumière, French director and producer (d. 1948)
- 1902 – Larry Fine, American comedian (d. 1975)
- 1902 – Ray Kroc, American businessman and philanthropist (d. 1984)
- 1926 – Willi Unsoeld, American mountaineer and educator (d. 1979)
- 1936 – Václav Havel, Czech poet, playwright, and politician, 1st President of the Czech Republic (d. 2011)
- 1943 – Steve Miller, American singer-songwriter and guitarist, worst rock and roll “artist” of our time [added by JAC]
- 1950 – Edward P. Jones, American novelist and short story writer
- 1951 – Bob Geldof, British singer-songwriter and actor
- 1958 – Neil deGrasse Tyson, American astrophysicist, cosmologist, and author
- 1959 – Maya Lin, American architect and sculptor, designed the Vietnam Veterans Memorial and Civil Rights Memorial
Those who crossed the Rainbow Bridge on this day include:
- 1813 – Tecumseh, American tribal leader (b. 1768) [JAC: Read the entry; the man was a great warrior and a great leader, and died in battle. His goal was to establish a pan-Native-American nation east of the Mississippi in league with the British.
- 1880 – Jacques Offenbach, German-French cellist and composer (b. 1819)
- 1941 – Louis Brandeis, American lawyer and jurist (b. 1856)
- 2004 – Rodney Dangerfield, American comedian, actor, producer, and screenwriter (b. 1921)
- 2004 – Maurice Wilkins, New Zealand-English physicist and biologist, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1916)
- 2011 – Bert Jansch, Scottish singer-songwriter and guitarist (b. 1943)
There aren’t many videos of Jansch, one of my musical heroes. Here he is performing Black Waterside:
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili isn’t hungry (mirabile dictu!), but she wants to be hungry. The reason: she just ate. Malgorzata reports: “Yes, I’m holding Hili and she just came from the kitchen after eating a huge meal with her favorite sausage. She just couldn’t fit another bite into her stomach.”
Hili: I’m starting to long for the moment when I will be hungry.Malgorzata: Aren’t you hungry yet?Hili: Perhaps not yet.
Hili: Zaczynam tęsknić do chwili kiedy będę głodna.
Małgorzata: A jeszcze nie jesteś głodna?
Hili: Chyba jeszcze nie.
It’s some kind of anniversary for Leon: either his adoption day or his birthday; I don’t know which. If you wish, send me greetings and I’ll forward them to his staff.
Leon: Such an important day and no wishes, no presents?
From Pictures in History via Stash Krod: a real hammerhead shark. As Stash said, “Nailed it!”:
An amazing Facebook post by my friend Moto. The caption recounts the early life of Hank Aaron, who is still with us and will be 86 next February 5. I can’t vouch for the truth of the narrative, but what I have checked out seems right.
And a motorcycle made from balloons, taken from the Amazing Things FB page (Caption: “ok this guy is an artist! the whole thing made of balloons https://www.facebook.com/sam.cremeens”)
Two tweets from reader Barry. First a photo taken in the Library of Congress cafeteria, of all places. We have a plant in there!
Barry thinks this is a marmoset, but I’m sure it’s not. I believe it’s a sugar glider. What say you?
Two tweets from Heather Hastie. First, a miscreant tortoise, now with music:
And a real Chinese lucky cat. I suspect the owner is offstage giving cues, though.
From Matthew: Teddy, the vociferous porcupine, noms pumpkin. Sound up to hear both the nomming and Teddy’s lovely voice.
A goose and his staff go shopping at Wal-Mart. A lovely relationship, though the staff’s narration is a bit annoying;
This kauri tree lived for about 1500 years, long enough to document a near reversal of the Earth’s magnetic poles. Click on the link to read more:
What Matthew calls an “oldie but goldie” from Doonebury. It’s of course from the Nixon era, but it’s strangely relevant today:
Happy anniversary Leon for whichever one it is and many more to follow.
After the unsuccessful conversation the other day concerning the plane crash in Connecticut I thought it must be appropriate to reconstruct some exact replica of the WWI planes from France and Germany and then provide rides to willing passengers. Seems like a great idea.
Sopwith Camel please.
Yes sir. I thought the planes described in the post would be best and we would only go up on windy days as that provides a more thrilling ride.
Even replica aircraft can come unstuck ,no pun intended .A Swedish man built a replica Ryan Spirit of St Louis ,the wing came off it at a air show .
Some people with buckets of money have bought replica WW2 fighters ,such as the Spitfire and FW190 .
I do not argue that people cannot buy or fix up or reproduce any plane they want. Never came close to saying that. The EAA, Experimental Aircraft Association is a fine organization. My father was a member and built several experimental planes. My concern is using such an airplane as a WWII bomber to haul passengers. Get it? End of story. When people cannot even comprehend what I am saying and know almost nothing about it, how do we even connect.
Just read this today and thought others might be interested in how to deal with sexual harassment. Elizabeth Warren knows how.
https://www.politico.com/news/2019/10/04/warren-staffer-inappropriate-behavior-campaign-2020-028583
Happy whatever day Leon!
Tarsier, I’d say. Note the huge eyes and powerful jump.
Yes! I do think it’s a sugar glider (not a marmoset)!
LEON!
Best Wishes of the day … whichever day that IS. You should also know that I am always and ever applauding you, even on ordinary, nothing-special days. Revel on, Leon!
(BTW, whatever happened to that white, earless cat? I miss him.)
By the statistic ‘Offensive WAR’, Hank Aaron is is the fifth best hitter in the history of the game, behind only Ruth, Cobb, Bonds & Mays.
‘WAR’ is an interesting statistic because it adjusts for era and home ballpark.
I agree wholeheartedly with your assessment of Steve Miller. How he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame boggles my mind.
On a brighter note, my best wishes to Leon on his birthday/anniversary! Hope he gets some tasty noms for the occasion!
Bert Jansch reminds me of Tim Buckley a little, not just in terms of guitar-playing, but vocally too.
Yes, the goose owner was very annoying. And it should be the goose that’s annoying, otherwise a video about a goose is not doing its job.
One last plug for a video game that gets geese RIGHT: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9LL2AtHo1gk
This game captures the nature of geese better than any video ever could – they are vicious, trolling bastards, who want to ruin your day.
We had geese when I was a kid, I know whereof I speak.
Happy celebration day to Leon! Glad he’s well.
I say that tiny mammal is a Senegal bush baby or similar type of galago. They don’t glide but they sure can leap and that one looks like it’s about ready to do so.
The sugar gliders have stripes on their head and they glide, as per their name. Bush babies jump. For verification here’s a video of another one doing its jump. As pets they seem to be very intelligent and playful.
Rodney Dangerfield is on record as an atheist- he says it in his Howard Stern interview.
But he still got no respect!
Another American pop-culture icon I only know about because of The Simpsons 🙂
I loved his turn as Mr Burns’s son. Completely crazy idea, but as with everything they did at that show when it was in its prime, they pulled it off.
Happy birthday, Leon! I hope you have a mild winter.
I didn’t know Maya Lin created the Civil Rights Memorial as well as the Vietnam memorial. It contains names and events of the civil rights movement in granite.
“A film of water flows over the base of the cone, which contains the 41 names included. It is possible to touch the smooth film of water and to alter it temporarily, which quickly returns to smoothness.”
I recall the controversy over the Vietnam Memorial: “Lin believes that if the competition had not been “blind”, with designs submitted by name instead of number, she “never would have won”. She received harassment after her ethnicity was revealed. Lin defended her design in front of the US Congress, and eventually, a compromise was reached. The Three Soldiers, a bronze statue of a group of soldiers and an American flag, was placed off to one side of her design. This was placed here after veterans and political figures were unhappy with Lin’s design for the memorial.”
Let us not forget that the great Denis Diderot was born on October 5, 1713.
A new book “Diderot and the Art of Thinking Freely,” by Andrew S. Curran that I haven’t yet read but intend to. I heard a great interview with Curran but can’t locate the link now. Other interviews online
A review: https://lareviewofbooks.org/article/remaining-rogue-on-andrew-s-currans-diderot-and-the-art-of-thinking-freely/.
James Bond famously loved Apple Betty, the station chief in Monaco.