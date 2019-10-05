Saturday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

I am cooling my heels in the Baltimore airport en route to Chicago, writing in advance to wish you a happy October 5, 2019, and a joyous National Apple Betty Day, a toothsome dessert better known as “Apple Brown Betty” or “Apple Crumble.” It’s also Do Something Nice Day, Global James Bond Day (don’t ask me why they picked October 5), National Get Funky Day, and World Teachers’ Day.

Stuff that happened on October 5 includes:

1905 – The Wright Brothers pilot the Wright Flyer III in a new world record flight of 24 miles in 39 minutes.

Here’s the plane. Wikipedia adds: “On October 5, 1905 Wilbur made a circling flight of 24 miles (38.9 km) in 39 minutes 23 seconds, over Huffman Prairie, longer than the total duration of all the flights of 1903 and 1904. Four days later, they wrote to the United States Secretary of War William Howard Taft, offering to sell the world’s first practical fixed-wing aircraft.”

1914 – World War I: An aircraft successfully destroys another aircraft with gunfire.

See here for the story. The successful plane was a French two-seater Voisin biplane, and the German plane, both of whose occupants were killed was an Aviatik biplane. Here’s the French plane. Note that the machine gun was in front of the propeller, so no synchronization of bullets with propeller was necessary.

1938 – In Nazi Germany, Jews’ passports are invalidated.

1943 – Ninety-eight American POWs are executed by Japanese forces on Wake Island.

1944 – The Provisional Government of the French Republic enfranchises women.

1970 – The Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) is founded.

1982 – Tylenol products are recalled after bottles in Chicago laced with cyanide cause seven deaths.

Notables born on this day include:

1829 – Chester A. Arthur, American general, lawyer, and politician, 21st President of the United States (d. 1886)

1864 – Louis Lumière, French director and producer (d. 1948)

1902 – Larry Fine, American comedian (d. 1975)

1902 – Ray Kroc, American businessman and philanthropist (d. 1984)

1926 – Willi Unsoeld, American mountaineer and educator (d. 1979)

1936 – Václav Havel, Czech poet, playwright, and politician, 1st President of the Czech Republic (d. 2011)

1943 – Steve Miller, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1950 – Edward P. Jones, American novelist and short story writer

1951 – Bob Geldof, British singer-songwriter and actor

1958 – Neil deGrasse Tyson, American astrophysicist, cosmologist, and author

1959 – Maya Lin, American architect and sculptor, designed the Vietnam Veterans Memorial and Civil Rights Memorial

Those who crossed the Rainbow Bridge on this day include:

1813 – Tecumseh, American tribal leader (b. 1768)

1880 – Jacques Offenbach, German-French cellist and composer (b. 1819)

1941 – Louis Brandeis, American lawyer and jurist (b. 1856)

2004 – Rodney Dangerfield, American comedian, actor, producer, and screenwriter (b. 1921)

2004 – Maurice Wilkins, New Zealand-English physicist and biologist, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1916)

2011 – Bert Jansch, Scottish singer-songwriter and guitarist (b. 1943)

There aren’t many videos of Jansch, one of my musical heroes. Here he is performing Black Waterside:

From Pictures in History via Stash Krod: a real hammerhead shark. As Stash said, “Nailed it!”:

An amazing Facebook post by my friend Moto. The caption recounts the early life of Hank Aaron, who is still with us and will be 86 next February 5. I can’t vouch for the truth of the narrative, but what I have checked out seems right.

And a motorcycle made from balloons, taken from the Amazing Things FB page (Caption: “ok this guy is an artist! the whole thing made of balloons : https://www.facebook.com/sam.cremeens”)

This is funny as hell and I love it, but it's borderline improper. So I propose they add the note: "Peach mint must end in removal." https://t.co/EDks00unrp — Tim Spalding (@librarythingtim) October 4, 2019

What Matthew calls an “oldie but goldie” from Doonebury. It’s of course from the Nixon era, but it’s strangely relevant today: