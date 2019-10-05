Photos of readers

Yes, here we have Stephen Barnard, who has sent us many wonderful photographs over the years. Except in his own photo, you can’t seem him very well! His caption is below, with his lovely environs behind:

September 25, 2014. I accidentally stood on a yellow jacket nest. (They nest in the ground.) They stung the bejesus out of me, got under my clothes, chased me full-speed 200 yards back to my house, and CAME IN WITH ME! I took great pleasure in killing them one by one. Here I’m out for revenge. Deets is in the background.

