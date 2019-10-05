Yes, here we have Stephen Barnard, who has sent us many wonderful photographs over the years. Except in his own photo, you can’t seem him very well! His caption is below, with his lovely environs behind:
September 25, 2014. I accidentally stood on a yellow jacket nest. (They nest in the ground.) They stung the bejesus out of me, got under my clothes, chased me full-speed 200 yards back to my house, and CAME IN WITH ME! I took great pleasure in killing them one by one. Here I’m out for revenge. Deets is in the background.
Don’t forget to send in “photos of readers” (i.e., you). Two max, and please make them interesting. For those of you who have sent them, never fear: they will be posted.
Deets!!
Astronaut.
Nasty business that. I’m guessing that is fuel oil or gas. I once used a large pan of gas and a pump sprayer to attack those critters. When they get mad, look out.
I’ve tried attacking them at night using a red light. They are pretty docile under those conditions.
Glad you were okay! Beautiful background.
“I’ll be back.”
Watch it, that might just make them madder.
I guess killing them one by one is OK and satisfactory.
But that red tank looks ominous. Revenge? poison? Burn them out? are you sure you want to do this? Is that worthy?
I have half a dozen red stinger wasps under my roof. They are well behaved when we are too.
half a dozen paper wasp nests
HOLY CRUD, Mr Barnard ! .THAT. is just horrendous !
Yeah, I am glad you are okay.
But … … W H O O O O A ! Close call, Sir !
Blue