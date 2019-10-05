Photos of readers

Yes, here we have Stephen Barnard, who has sent us many wonderful photographs over the years. Except in his own photo, you can’t seem him very well! His caption is below, with his lovely environs behind:

September 25, 2014. I accidentally stood on a yellow jacket nest. (They nest in the ground.) They stung the bejesus out of me, got under my clothes, chased me full-speed 200 yards back to my house, and CAME IN WITH ME! I took great pleasure in killing them one by one. Here I’m out for revenge. Deets is in the background.

Don’t forget to send in “photos of readers” (i.e., you). Two max, and please make them interesting. For those of you who have sent them, never fear: they will be posted.

10 Comments

  1. DrBrydon
    Posted October 5, 2019 at 1:40 pm | Permalink

    Deets!!

    Reply
  2. rickflick
    Posted October 5, 2019 at 1:40 pm | Permalink

    Astronaut.

    Reply
  3. Randall Schenck
    Posted October 5, 2019 at 1:58 pm | Permalink

    Nasty business that. I’m guessing that is fuel oil or gas. I once used a large pan of gas and a pump sprayer to attack those critters. When they get mad, look out.

    Reply
    • rickflick
      Posted October 5, 2019 at 3:12 pm | Permalink

      I’ve tried attacking them at night using a red light. They are pretty docile under those conditions.

      Reply
  4. Liz
    Posted October 5, 2019 at 1:59 pm | Permalink

    Glad you were okay! Beautiful background.

    Reply
  5. Ken Kukec
    Posted October 5, 2019 at 2:21 pm | Permalink

    “I’ll be back.”

    Reply
    • Randall Schenck
      Posted October 5, 2019 at 2:31 pm | Permalink

      Watch it, that might just make them madder.

      Reply
  6. Nicolaas Stempels
    Posted October 5, 2019 at 2:56 pm | Permalink

    I guess killing them one by one is OK and satisfactory.
    But that red tank looks ominous. Revenge? poison? Burn them out? are you sure you want to do this? Is that worthy?

    I have half a dozen red stinger wasps under my roof. They are well behaved when we are too.

    Reply
    • Nicolaas Stempels
      Posted October 5, 2019 at 2:58 pm | Permalink

      half a dozen paper wasp nests

      Reply
  7. Blue
    Posted October 5, 2019 at 3:02 pm | Permalink

    HOLY CRUD, Mr Barnard ! .THAT. is just horrendous !

    Yeah, I am glad you are okay.
    But … … W H O O O O A ! Close call, Sir !

    Blue

    Reply

