Is free speech killing us? An op-ed from the New York Times answers “yes”

Well here we have an intersectionalist article: the intersection of New York Times wokeness with the intersection of New Yorker wokeness. For Andrew Marantz, who wrote this NYT opinion piece (if you read it, it looks like a Sunday Magazine piece), is a New Yorker staff writer whose bailiwick, according to his profile, is “technology, social media, the alt-right, and the press [and] comedy and pop culture”.
I read the piece several times, and am not sure what he’s getting at. First he notes that speech can be damaging, then admits that forms of damaging speech are already prohibited by the courts, then adds that he’s not in favor of ditching the First Amendment. He then complicates matters by claiming that “hate speech” on social media should be regulated), and then ends by implying that yes, perhaps the First Amendment itself should be modified by taking into account the Fourteenth Amendment—the amendment that guarantees all citizens will receive equal protection of the laws. In other words, he’s calling for revisiting the courts’ construal of the First Amendment. If you don’t think so, look at the title of his piece, though that title may have been confected by an editor.
Marant’s op-ed what they call a “hot mess” (see photo below), and suffers severely from not specifying what counts as “hate speech”, as well as a slipperiness as he tries to avoid saying explicitly what I think he really means. Click on the screenshot to read it:
Marantz begins, as is usual with these pieces, by saying that words can be harmful.
Having spent the past few years embedding as a reporter with the trolls and bigots and propagandists who are experts at converting fanatical memes into national policy, I no longer have any doubt that the brutality that germinates on the internet can leap into the world of flesh and blood.
The question is where this leaves us. Noxious speech is causing tangible harm. Yet this fact implies a question so uncomfortable that many of us go to great lengths to avoid asking it. Namely, what should we — the government, private companies or individual citizens — be doing about it?
Yes, they can be harmful if you consider “tangible harm” to encompass someone being offended, but they can also be harmful if they inspire violence, foster child abuse via promulgating child pornography, spread lies that damage a reputation, constitute personal harassment, or make false claims, as in advertising.
Fortunately, the courts have considered all these forms of harm, and have taken them into account as limiting freedom of speech—save that the only abrogated speech that leads to violence should be speech “directed to inciting or producing imminent lawless action” that is “likely to incite or produce such action”. (See here for a list of First Amendment exceptions.) I see this list as pretty comprehensive, but extending it to cover “hate speech”, a slippery concept that has been seen as including all kids of speech that we see as debatable but permissible—affirmative action, immigration, abortion, the use of pronouns, how transgender people should be classified in sports competitions, whether Israel should exist, and so on—is not something I favor.
But Marantz doesn’t discuss any of that tangible stuff. He simply makes dark noises about how free speech should be balanced against other rights:
Free speech is a bedrock value in this country. But it isn’t the only one. Like all values, it must be held in tension with others, such as equality, safety and robust democratic participation. Speech should be protected, all things being equal. But what about speech that’s designed to drive a woman out of her workplace or to bully a teenager into suicide or to drive a democracy toward totalitarianism? Navigating these trade-offs is thorny, as trade-offs among core principles always are. But that doesn’t mean we can avoid navigating them at all.
Earth to Mr. Marantz: driving a woman out of her workplace or bullying a teenager into suicide have ALREADY been ruled by the courts as limitations of free speech that violate other rights. As far as “driving a democracy toward totalitarianism”, does Marantz seriously think we should place limits on that kind of discussion? When I was at Williams College two days ago, I was asked by a student why, as a determinist, I should favor democracy as the best form of government, as people’s wills (and, I presume, votes) are so easily manipulated by others, distorting their own “free will”. I could have said, “Well, yes, sometimes a benevolent despotism might be better”. And even though I don’t agree with that, for of all imperfect forms of government, democracy is the least imperfect, Marantz implies that such a statement might be construed as “driving a democracy toward totalitarianism”. You could also characterize people campaigning from Trump as falling in that class. Give me a break! If our democracy can’t stand criticism and calls for authoritarianism, what kind of democracy is that?
Then Marantz pulls back a bit:
I am not calling for repealing the First Amendment, or even for banning speech I find offensive on private platforms. What I’m arguing against is paralysis. We can protect unpopular speech from government interference while also admitting that unchecked speech can expose us to real risks. And we can take steps to mitigate those risks.
He then offers some modifications, like Facebook hiring more “content moderators” and paying them better. Yes, that sounds good, but what content should be moderated? Marantz alludes to white supremacists, Alex Jones, and Milo Yiannopoulos. But companies already have the right to ban such people. Who doesn’t is the government, for that’s what the First Amendment is all about. Granted, I think that all universities, whether private or public, should adhere to the courts’ construal of the First Amendment, but remember that the First Amendment says this:
Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press. . .
Congress shall make no law. That says nothing about Facebook, Instagram, or even this website. And if that is all that Marantz is calling for—judicious examination of the speech policies of private entities—well, fine. I think that people should be careful about restricting speech, but private corporations and establishments have a right to do that, by and large. I, for one, have no problem with Milo Yiannopoulos having a Facebook account. After all, he’s never called for violence against people, and what violence has resulted from his words, as occurred in Berkeley, has come from those who have rioted in opposition to his appearances. In other words, the violence came from people opposed to free speech.
At the end Marantz hints, without saying so directly, that maybe the First Amendment needs to be reined in a bit. For example, he seems to agree with John Powell, a law professor at the University of California:
[Powell] thinks that some aspects of our current First Amendment jurisprudence — blanket protections of hate speech, for example — will also seem ridiculous in retrospect. “It’s simpler to think only about the First Amendment and to ignore, say, the 14th Amendment, which guarantees full citizenship and equal protection to all Americans, including those who are harmed by hate speech,” he said. “It’s simpler, but it’s also wrong.”
Okay, if Powell thinks that “hate speech” should be prohibited, and if Marantz agrees, what forms of hate speech should be banned? Who shall do the banning? And what do they mean by “harm”? Psychological harm? Hogwash! Physical harm? That’s already something that the courts have ruled on.At the very end Marantz’s mask slips a bit more:
I should confess: I used to agree with the guy I met in the coffee shop, the one who saw the First Amendment as an all-or-nothing dictate. This allowed me to reach conclusions with swift, simple authority. It also allowed me to ignore a lot, to pretend that anything that was invisible to me either wasn’t happening or didn’t matter.
In one of our conversations, Mr. Powell compared harmful speech to carbon pollution: People are allowed to drive cars. But the government can regulate greenhouse emissions, the private sector can transition to renewable energy sources, civic groups can promote public transportation and cities can build sea walls to prepare for rising ocean levels. We could choose to reduce all of that to a simple dictate: Everyone should be allowed to drive a car, and that’s that. But doing so wouldn’t stop the waters from rising around us.
And there is the implied call for more government regulation of speech. Why? Because “the waters are rising around us”, i.e., free speech as construed by the courts is harming America.
You know, if Marantz would be more upfront about what he meant, he’d be easier to analyze. But because he pretends that he’s in favor of the First Amendment and yet the same time that’s he’s not in favor of the current construal of the First Amendment, his argument is slippery. But of course if you must use code words like “harmed by hate speech” to change the Constitution, you can’t afford to be more explicit.
So much for clarity in writing,Marantz. Obfuscate! Obfuscate! They will figure it out soon enough. We have!
“I think that people should be careful about restricting speech, but private corporations and establishments have a right to do that, by and large.”
I would argue that, where they are near monopolies in their niche, with dominant market share, they should not have that right. It gives them too much influence on society, and it is generally accepted that companies with near monopolies should be regulated.
“The less government, the better” crowd wants more and more privatized, so that corporations and their ilk may more and more dominate flesh and blood human “resources” and “capital.” I find it hard to see why it’s OK that one should tolerate from private tyrannies what one would not tolerate from governments.
“I find it hard to see why it’s OK that one should tolerate from private tyrannies what one would not tolerate from governments.”
I like that! That’s an idea worth pondering.
I agree, they shouldn’t have that right. Free speech laws were made to protect speech in the public square, and places like Twitter and Facebook have become the de facto public square. No longer do we debate on street corners and through pamphlets. I think there has to be a limit to how big a social media company can be before it can limit speech that doesn’t violate the First Amendment.
I suspect he is getting things mixed up, free speech and big internet platform problems. It is something that many seem to be doing today and this causes all kinds of problems with issues on the platforms. But it is often their size and lack of proper controls and regulations that causes this. It is the wild west days of the internet with a few very rich people running the show. I will include one example to show what has happened in the country of Myanmar a few years back.
Marantz is quoted as writing: “I am not calling for repealing the First Amendment, or even for banning speech I find offensive on private platforms….. And we can take steps to mitigate those risks.”
My reading: He would love to get rid of the First Amendment,all of it, but is afraid to be that blunt. At least for now.
There is an authoritarian, catastrophizing streak running through much woke ideology (not just Trumpspeak). Here, for example, is Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley from Massachusetts at this year’s Netroots convention in Philadelphia dictating marching orders as to how ideology/politics must line up with identity :
“I don’t want to bring a chair to an old table. This is the time to shake the table. This is the time to redefine that table. Because if you’re going to come to this table, all of you who have aspirations of running for office… If you’re not prepared to come to that table and represent that voice, don’t come, because we don’t need any more brown faces that don’t want to be a brown voice.”
“We don’t need black faces that don’t want to be a black voice…We don’t need Muslims that don’t want to be a Muslim voice. We don’t need queers that don’t want to be a queer voice. If you’re worried about being marginalized and stereotyped, please don’t even show up because we need you to represent that voice.”
I am pretty much an absolutist on free-speech. But there is a crucial point to be made about the difference between free speech online and offline.
In ordinary, offline free-speech, when an idea is proposed there is a person behind it. Barring the exceptions like anonymous phone calls, etc, this is how free-speech has operated for the _entire span of human existence_ – someone puts their idea forward and we have some idea of who they are.
Crucially, if their ideas are egregious, horrific, then they will accrue social stigma. People will look at them differently. Maybe if their ideas are sufficiently extreme they will lose friends, even family. Perhaps they’ll lose their jobs.
This is how free-speech has worked since the dawn of time. These social consequences are the invisible guard-rails that have kept people from going too far – people have always known that they will be held responsible for what they say.
Online discourse, for the first time(that I can think of) in human history, does away with that on a massive scale. Someone can, with minimum effort, call for the death of politicians, celebrities and any public figure luckless enough to piss them off. They can do so over and over again.
And in all likelihood they will not receive any social consequences whatsoever. No-one will ever know what they said online. Therefore there is almost nothing constraining their behaviour at all.
This is unprecedented, and it’s a failure in the free-speech argument to ignore it.
There is a distinction between free-speech as it has always existed…and online speech, where no responsibility whatsoever need be taken for saying the most inflammatory, extreme, violent things.
I do not know what the solution is to extreme online speech, but to consider it as interchangeable with extreme speech that takes place in the real world, where the person speaking has to show their face and stand by their words, is a mistake.
Interesting comment, thanks. One could propose that “free speech” protections should only be available to those using their real identity.
I’m in agreement with that, provided that private corporate tyrannies are not allowed to fire someone for exercising their First Amendment rights.
There are myriad problems with making people post under their real identities. Corporate entities gaining even more data about people, harassment going through the roof (right now, you have to be “doxxed” to be harassed offline for speech you made online), employers monitoring employees’ speech, etc. There are so many problems that it’s not even close to worth it. Imagine if everything every one of us has said online since we were twelve years old was available to anyone and everyone. It would be utter chaos.
Back in the day, people often expressed speech in pamphlets under pseudonyms to avoid some of these very issues.
That was my proposition the first time I raised this issue here at WEIT – that there should be some kind of requirement that a person has a real identity before they’re allowed to post in those places that represent ‘the public square'(note that this requirement need not extend everywhere – there could be plenty of reasonable exceptions).
It did not go down very well; some commenters saw it as an attack on the right to anonymity.
But that’s another issue that ties into this: the assumption that being anonymous online is something close to a human right. I get annoyed with the idea that asking someone to put their real name to their comments would be some kind of appalling step too far.
Yeah, there is and has been.
Rather than wringing his hands over the things that are in his news feed, Marantz would do better to look at why we have free speech, and at what violence we would invite without free speech.
So says Marantz, quoting Prof. Powell. But I fail to see any application for the 14th Amendment here. Just as the 1st Amendment constrains only governmental action, so the 14th is limited to “state action.” Section 1 of that Amendment in relevant part provides:
The 14th Amendment might permit relief to the victim of “hate speech” perpetrated by a “state actor” (which is to say someone “acting under color of state law”) — speech by a cop, for example, addressing a citizen while on duty. I stress again, MIGHT. But it cannot be construed to provide any constraint whatsoever on the speech of private citizens vis-à-vis one another, which is what Marantz is advocating for here.
Even if the idea in your last paragraph was to stand up in court, it would have to be applied equally to hate speech against men, white people, etc. So it would negate the very purpose of what people like Marantz want, which is really unequal treatment under the law, where only certain groups are protected from offensive speech.
“Hot Mess” was the sobriquet of a stripper I represented a few times in various public-intoxication and disorderly conduct beefs. (Such state-court street crimes weren’t really in my wheelhouse, but she knew somebody who knew somebody who sent her to me).
She was the nicest, sweetest young woman when she was clean & sober. But once she got into the intoxicants, she was, well, “a hot mess.”
Still, she had to be pretty far in her cups before getting as incoherent as Martantz’s free-speech analysis. 🙂
““Hot Mess” was the sobriquet of a stripper I represented a few times in various public-intoxication and disorderly conduct beefs.”
Nice cover story Ken 😉
Ken typed out “ex-girlfriend,” thought better of it, hit backspace a few times, and replaced it with “stripper” 😛
Ever since the “American Left” (I cringe as I write this) has abandoned the slogan of “free speech” and allowed it being hypocritically appropriated by the Right Wing, it has become a matter of identity to be against it. But I argue that’s more a pose than a substantial demand for change.
There’s that rule in American politics I’ve learned and which shines as bright as an aurora over the Atlantic and it’s this: when Republicans declare they love horizontally striped shirts, everyone on the (so-called) American “Left“ must find reasons why they hate that. And if they adopt vertically striped fashion, it‘s likewise an eternal rule in US politics that the American Right must declare this as “unamerican”, communist, socialist or possibly satanic. But what people see as an identity has little to do anything else.
In reality, Right Wingers are as much against certain speech as are the (so-called) Left. But free speech is now marked as a right wing issue, largely detached from reality. While Christians feel persecuted and lose sleep over Satan corrupting their children through pop culture, we mostly see the social media-addicted Woke making authoritarian demands. Because their complaining is highly visible and branded as “political correctness”, the Right could adopt whatever is the opposite fashion. Now both tribes make American political terraforming: whenever someone says they’re in favour of freedom of speech, they’re now considered of the Red Tribe. If someone virtue signals problems with freedom of speech, they hoist blue colours on their mast.
In the end it’s effectively propaganda. It doesn’t mean anything. I suspect that‘s the reason these discussions never materialized into something concrete. Woke people are like a new breed of conservatives, and like the old version, most of what they do is virtue signalling and propaganda. What‘s “american” or “unamerican” for one side is “progressive” or “alt right” for the other. But it’s all Ersatz theatre, or perhaps more typically American: wrestling. It makes up in spectacle for actual democratic participation, which is not a feature of US politics.
The Left has ceded free speech to the Right only by default. The Right saw the Left abandoning it and saw an opportunity.
But, with regard to the rest of what you said, it’s like I wrote the other day: during the Clinton administration, the Dems liked Russia (oh Yeltsin, that lovable drunken buffoon!). Then, during the W. administration, W. liked Putin (remember, he “looked into his soul” during their five minutes of conversation and saw a good man!), so the Dems hated Russia and Republicans liked Russia. Then Obama came into office and the Dems felt Russia wasn’t so bad again, while the Republicans saw them as a threat. Now Trump is in the White House and he likes Putin, so the Republicans love Russia and the Dems hate Russia. Of course, the politics of Russia changed over that time (e.g. the move from Yeltsin to Putin, Putin to Medvedev — but not really — and then Medvedev back to Putin), but it’s a good example of how tribalism often seems to dictate the Parties’ policies more than logic.
One thing Trump is very good at is getting the Democrats to defend things based on tribalism. He gets them to defend the worst of people like Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib and “The Gang” by saying how much he hates them. He pulls this trick all the time, but the Dems never seem to catch on, or they think it’s better to simply oppose anything Trump says and does than to ever agree with him. That’s like handing a strategic gift to your enemy.
This seems like a gross mischaracterization of history. In the 90s both Dems and Reps had hopes of Russia becoming just another European country and gradually becoming more democratic and capitalistic over time. While that never happened, Putin’s election removed all doubt. Many Reps had to be laughing at Bush’s “looked into his soul” comment.
As far as Omar and Rashida Tlaib and “The Gang” are concerned, I think a lot of Dems have issues with the things they’ve said, myself included. The difference is that the Dems attack or support them based on their ideas and statements. Trump, on the other hand, is clearly trying to make them the face of the Democratic Party. If he disagrees with what they stand for, it’s purely incidental.
I said myself that the Russia thing was basically a broad mischaracterization in order to make a point (though if Reps were snickering about W.’s comment, I sure don’t remember it). The point was that positions often shift on party and/or tribal lines rather than logical/principled ones.
Anyway, regarding “The Gang”: Nancy Pelosi and the top Dems were trying to rein them in and publicly denouncing many things they said…until Trump came out and denounced them. Then they felt they had to come to their defense. It was a brilliant move by Trump, as it was right in the midst of Omar and Tlaib’s antisemitic controversies.
“I see this list as pretty comprehensive, but extending it to cover “hate speech”, a slippery concept that has been seen as including all kids of speech that we see as debatable but permissible—affirmative action, immigration, abortion, the use of pronouns, how transgender people should be classified in sports competitions, whether Israel should exist, and so on—is not something I favor.”
You hit the nail of the point I make every time this comes up right on the head. Not only is “hate speech” a stupid, slippery, “I know it when I see it” BS categorization, but many legitimate policy positions or even the questioning of woke policy positions is now classified as “hate speech.” To live in a society where you can neither hold positions counter to nor even debate the policies of a certain governmental and societal group is to live in a totalitarian dystopia.
The article is just sloppy and loathsome.
“… the noxious speech prevalent on those platforms [would] metastasize into physical violence.”
This always irks me. Social media is just a communications medium. Its anonymity causes people to say things they might not normally say but the author has lost sight that there are real people saying these things (at least for the most part).
“I no longer have any doubt that the brutality that germinates on the internet can leap into the world of flesh and blood.”
The author conveniently forgets that it still takes someone to move from words to physical violence to cause real harm.
“We talked about how bewildering it was to be alive at a time when viral ideas can slide so precipitously into terror.”
That’s always been the case. We just have more powerful modes of communication these days.
“admitting that unchecked speech can expose us to real risks”
Again, speech alone doesn’t create real risks with few exceptions.
He refers to a person who had a cross burned on his lawn calls it a free speech issue.
I’m with the guy in the coffee shop.