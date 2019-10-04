Pinker on free speech and academic freedom

Here’s a short Big Think talk by Steve Pinker, much demonized by the success-hating Pharyngula crowd as well as those who make their living by prognosticating the demise and degradation of humanity or our lack of social progress. Here Steve advances the well-known arguments for both free speech and academic freedom, which is simply free speech (as well as freedom of inquiry, the right to pursue what interests you) in a university setting. The arguments may not be new, but in this generation need to be repeated endlessly, for many young people and Leftists are beginning to mutter darkly that free speech is overrated.
And so Steve’s rationael for free speech is worth hearing again:
“We just don’t know any route to knowledge other than what Karl Popper called ‘conjecture and refutation’: throwing an idea out there and seeing if it withstands attempts to falsify it.”
This of course refers pretty explicitly to empirical assertions, i.e., science construed broadly, but can also apply to philosophical claims that are either self-contradictory or contain hidden and erroneous assumptions that can be dispelled (i.e., the Euthyphro argument for a god-given morality).
One cannot falsify ideas that cannot be tested by observation of experiment. These include moral claims, which I view as ultimately subjective. But if your moral (or social) claims depend on assertions of fact, or are claimed to have certain consequences, those claims are subject to empirical examination, testing and falsification.
But of course there are other reasons to encourage free speech besides the empirical clash of ideas being tested against reality: these other reasons include the exposure of peoples’ ideas as a way to judge a person’s mettle, to hear points of view that may change your mind even on subjects with no clearcut objective “truths” (e.g. the quality of a novel), and to help people understand each other’s points of view.
At 2:30 Pinker argues, correctly, why it’s especially important for universities to adopt free speech because they are “idea factories”, even if those ideas make you uncomfortable.
At the end, Steve describes those aspects of speech (libel, incitement to imminent violence, and so on) in which it’s necessary to circumscribe speech. Tomorrow I’ll analyze an article whose author argues that those limits should indeed be tightened more narrowly than how American courts have construed the First Amendment.
h/t: Michael
It is hard to imagine how people could disagree with Pinker on this. That said, I know one angle they will exploit. At the very end, Pinker talks about “very carefully justified exceptions” to free speech. They will undoubtedly suggest that these exceptions should be expanded to include their favorite beefs.
Of course, those exceptions should be allowed to be freely expressed and evaluated for merit. That’s free speech. 😎
I was actually just going to comment that while I support free speech, I very much understand the perspective of people who have grown weary of defending it, even to the point of questioning its relative worth in the grand scheme of things.
Pinker describes the best possible outcome regarding free speech – a tidy process wherein bad ideas are countered by good ones, and everybody wins. He does not go into scenarios where all the free speech in the world doesn’t keep people from being mightily convinced by terrible arguments once exposed to them, and so we end up with the re-introduction of preventable childhood diseases due to anti-vaxxers, for example. He doesn’t talk about the dynamics of Twitter mobs, where the loudest, most extreme voices are amplified by their sheer zealousness, and more fair minded people become too exhausted or too appalled to engage this mob mentality for long. He does not describe the charming cultist of various stripes, whose charm and subjective appeal far outweigh the objective empirical evidence in many people’s eyes.
Again, I think the long term benefits of free speech are great enough that they are worth fighting for. That said, I totally understand how a tired parent might really just want anti-vaxxers to be censored away, because you really don’t feel inspired about waiting decades for the free market of ideas to ultimately, eventually, some day prevail when it’s your kid who might get sick in the foreseeable future. I have empathy for those who have moments of wanting to throw their hands up at the tremendous patience and perseverance upholding free speech takes. (I should add, however, that I very much applaud Pinker’s example in being a genial and extremely patient example of practicing what he preaches. He does not seem shaken by even the most bad faith or ridiculous criticism and continues to discuss his arguments in a way that shows true faith in the process of free speech. I can’t say that I would be nearly as equanimous if it were me, but again, I applaud him for practicing what he preaches.)
” … for many young people and Leftists are beginning to mutter darkly that free speech is overrated.”
Or indeed to proclaim it loudly!
Very good points on why freedom of speech is essential in modern society and that any restriction creates great harm. Just look at the current destruction within our own democracy with restricted speech very much a part of this trend. We have heard nothing but crickets from an entire party in Washington politics for 3 years. It is all wrapped up in fear and this is the most successful in restricting speech. It is how dictators are born with just the simple fear of talking or saying what you think.