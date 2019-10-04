Pinker on free speech and academic freedom

Here’s a short Big Think talk by Steve Pinker, much demonized by the success-hating Pharyngula crowd as well as those who make their living by prognosticating the demise and degradation of humanity or our lack of social progress. Here Steve advances the well-known arguments for both free speech and academic freedom, which is simply free speech (as well as freedom of inquiry, the right to pursue what interests you) in a university setting. The arguments may not be new, but in this generation need to be repeated endlessly, for many young people and Leftists are beginning to mutter darkly that free speech is overrated.

And so Steve’s rationael for free speech is worth hearing again:

“We just don’t know any route to knowledge other than what Karl Popper called ‘conjecture and refutation’: throwing an idea out there and seeing if it withstands attempts to falsify it.”

This of course refers pretty explicitly to empirical assertions, i.e., science construed broadly, but can also apply to philosophical claims that are either self-contradictory or contain hidden and erroneous assumptions that can be dispelled (i.e., the Euthyphro argument for a god-given morality).

One cannot falsify ideas that cannot be tested by observation of experiment. These include moral claims, which I view as ultimately subjective. But if your moral (or social) claims depend on assertions of fact, or are claimed to have certain consequences, those claims are subject to empirical examination, testing and falsification.

But of course there are other reasons to encourage free speech besides the empirical clash of ideas being tested against reality: these other reasons include the exposure of peoples’ ideas as a way to judge a person’s mettle, to hear points of view that may change your mind even on subjects with no clearcut objective “truths” (e.g. the quality of a novel), and to help people understand each other’s points of view.

At 2:30 Pinker argues, correctly, why it’s especially important for universities to adopt free speech because they are “idea factories”, even if those ideas make you uncomfortable.

At the end, Steve describes those aspects of speech (libel, incitement to imminent violence, and so on) in which it’s necessary to circumscribe speech. Tomorrow I’ll analyze an article whose author argues that those limits should indeed be tightened more narrowly than how American courts have construed the First Amendment.

h/t: Michael