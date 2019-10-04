Identify the creature!

Biologist and naturalist Piotr Naskrecki posted this photo on his website; it’s a creature he found on the deck of his house in Costa Rica. (Photo reproduced here with permission.)

Do you know what it is? Answer at 11 a.m. Chicago time.

 

19 Comments

  1. David Coxill
    Posted October 4, 2019 at 8:14 am | Permalink

    Is it a Frog ?

  2. Michael Fisher
    Posted October 4, 2019 at 8:15 am | Permalink

    Hmm looks hairy, so my best guess is some sort of spider trying to look like something else. Scale would maybe help.

  3. darrelle
    Posted October 4, 2019 at 8:27 am | Permalink

    That is obviously a spider-frog. Or is it a frog-spider?

  4. darrelle
    Posted October 4, 2019 at 8:28 am | Permalink

    More seriously, my guess is it is a moth.

    • Michael Fisher
      Posted October 4, 2019 at 8:36 am | Permalink

      That works for me! I hadn’t realised how hairy moths could be:

      • darrelle
        Posted October 4, 2019 at 8:40 am | Permalink

        Wow, that’s a very cool looking one there. Moths are often as beautiful, or more so, as butterflies.

    • Michael Fisher
      Posted October 4, 2019 at 8:42 am | Permalink

      Confirmed moth. I found a very similar moth photo by Alex Wilde, Phobetron hipparchia that shows bird dropping mimicry. Cordillera de Talamanca mountain range, Caribbean Slopes, Costa Rica:

      moth 2

    • jeremy pereira
      Posted October 4, 2019 at 8:43 am | Permalink

      +1 A moth that looks like a frog.

    • Michael Fisher
      Posted October 4, 2019 at 8:47 am | Permalink

      And one of similar colouration with same binomial AKA Monkey Slug Moth it seems:

    • Geoff Toscano
      Posted October 4, 2019 at 8:50 am | Permalink

      I’d never have guessed moth in a month of Sundays but appears you’re right!

      • Jenny Haniver
        Posted October 4, 2019 at 9:45 am | Permalink

        Yep Michael Fisher nailed it. I wouldn’t have guessed correctly in a months of Sundays, and it is the Phobetron hipparchia as John P Friel specifies below.

        I’m blown away.

        After the identification I did a general Google image search for Costa Rican moths just for the heck of it, an activity I recommend, because I found myself oohing and aahing over them. Incredible markings and colors.

        • Jenny Haniver
          Posted October 4, 2019 at 9:47 am | Permalink

          But why named after Hipparchia, the Greek woman mathematician, philosopher martyr?

          • Jenny Haniver
            Posted October 4, 2019 at 9:56 am | Permalink

            WRONG. I was thinking of Hypatia. Hipparchia was a Cynic, wife of Crates. Today, you might call them street people or homeless bums. But I dig the Cynics and so should not have mis-identified the name. I also dig Hipparchia. I haven’t yet had my cofeve but it’s still better than looking at wombat butts in the a.m.

            • Michael Fisher
              Posted October 4, 2019 at 10:08 am | Permalink

              I suspect the use of Hipparchia in the binomial stems from the namer’s love of literature – leading him to use classical Greek references in his naming of nearly 100 butterfly/moth taxa:

              “Pieter Cramer (21 May 1721 (baptized) – 28 September 1776), was a wealthy Dutch merchant in linen and Spanish wool, remembered as an entomologist. Cramer was the director of the Zealand Society, a scientific society located in Flushing, and a member of Concordia et Libertate, based in Amsterdam. This literary and patriotic society, where Cramer gave lectures on minerals, commissioned and/or financed the publishing of his book De uitlandsche Kapellen, on foreign (exotic) butterflies, occurring in three parts of the world Asia, Africa and America”

              MORE HERE

  5. John P. Friel
    Posted October 4, 2019 at 8:33 am | Permalink

    Phobetron hipparchia https://www.inaturalist.org/taxa/479975-Phobetron-hipparchia

  6. cicely berglund
    Posted October 4, 2019 at 8:46 am | Permalink

    A frog hopper-hemipteran. They, as a group, seem to have an endless capacity for bizarre transmogrifications.

  7. BJ
    Posted October 4, 2019 at 8:57 am | Permalink

    The Pride Frog?

  8. Charles Sawicki
    Posted October 4, 2019 at 9:03 am | Permalink

    Neat moth!

  9. rickflick
    Posted October 4, 2019 at 11:33 am | Permalink

    I was right.

