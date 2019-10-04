Here’s the creature!

Did you guess what the Mystery Creatures was? It was found by Peter Naskrecki on the deck of his house in Costa Rica. Answer below the photo:
This is an adult male moth, the “monkey slug” Phobetron hipparchia. The caterpillar is equally weird.
I thought it might be roadkill. Very odd indeed. That god, what a sense of humor. erp!