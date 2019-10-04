Friday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

It’s Friday, October 4, 2019, and National Taquito Day (I doubt I’ve ever had one of these; what’s the point of a tiny taco?). It’s also Cinnamon Roll Day, World Animal Day, National Denim Day (I’m wearing jeans), National Vodka Day, and the beginning of World Space Week.

I’m writing most of this on Thursday morning, as tomorrow I leave early to travel to Albany and then fly back to Chicago—via Baltimore! Will any ducks be at Botany Pond when I return? Stay tuned.

As of Thursday night, there were three ducks swimming around: a lovely drake (probably not Ritz), an unknown hen, and . . . HONEY!!!! I hope to see her at least one more time before she heads down the Mississippi Flyway. Yesterday I have reports that Wounded Warrior, the injured hen, now seems to have completely recovered and is swimming normally and flying in and out of the pond. This makes me very happy.

Stuff that happened on October 4 includes:

1535 – The Coverdale Bible is printed, with translations into English by William Tyndale and Myles Coverdale.

This was the first translation of the entire Bible into modern English, and here’s the frontispiece:

1582 – The Gregorian Calendar is introduced by Pope Gregory XIII.

1853 – The Crimean War begins when the Ottoman Empire declares war on the Russian Empire.

1883 – First run of the Orient Express.

Here’s a poster from 1888 or 1889 advertising that luxury train, which went from London to Istanbul; the regular runs stopped in 1977 though there’s still an expensive tourist train that does the run from Paris to Istanbul:

1927 – Gutzon Borglum begins sculpting Mount Rushmore.

1936 – The British Union of Fascists and various anti-fascist organizations violently clash in the Battle of Cable Street.

This was a famous pushback by the British public against Oswald Mosley’s “black-shirt” British Union of Fascists, who were Nazi sympathizers. I suppose you could call the protestors the first Antifa, but I like them a lot more than today’s Antifa. Here’s a short film:

1991 – The Protocol on Environmental Protection to the Antarctic Treaty is opened for signature.

1997 – The second largest cash robbery in U.S. history occurs in North Carolina

The details of this one and and of the biggest cash robbery:

The Loomis Fargo Bank Robbery was a robbery of $17.3 million in cash from the Charlotte, North Carolina, regional office vault of Loomis, Fargo & Co. on the evening of October 4, 1997. . This robbery was the second-largest cash robbery on U.S. soil at the time, as only seven months earlier, on March 29, 1997 in Jacksonville, Florida, Phillip Noel Johnson stole $18.8 million from the Loomis Fargo armored vehicle he was driving.

The perpetrators of both robberies were caught and most of the money recovered.

2004 – SpaceShipOne wins the Ansari X Prize for private spaceflight.

wins the Ansari X Prize for private spaceflight. 2006 – WikiLeaks is launched.

Notables born on this day include:

1542 – Robert Bellarmine, Italian cardinal and saint (d. 1621)

1861 – Frederic Remington, American painter, sculptor, and illustrator (d. 1909)

1880 – Damon Runyon, American newspaperman and short story writer. (d. 1946)

1895 – Buster Keaton, American film actor, director, and producer (d. 1966)

1923 – Charlton Heston, American actor, director and gun rights activist (d. 2008)

1943 – H. Rap Brown, American activist

1976 – Alicia Silverstone, American actress, producer, and author

Those who passed on on October 4 include:

1669 – Rembrandt, Dutch painter and illustrator (b. 1606)

1904 – Carl Josef Bayer, Austrian chemist and academic (b. 1847)

1944 – Al Smith, American lawyer and politician, 42nd Governor of New York (b. 1873)

1947 – Max Planck, German physicist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1858)

1951 – Henrietta Lacks, American medical patient (b. 1920)

1970 – Janis Joplin, American singer-songwriter (b. 1943)

1974 – Anne Sexton, American poet and author (b. 1928)

1982 – Glenn Gould, Canadian pianist and conductor (b. 1932)

2004 – Gordon Cooper, American colonel, engineer, and astronaut (b. 1927)

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili shows an unsual (but bogus) empathy:

Hili: This chair is not comfortable. Sarah: So go on the bed. Hili: I will lie here a moment in solidarity with cats who don’t have access to soft beds.

In Polish:

Hili: To krzesło nie jest wygodne.

Sarah: To idź na łóżko.

Hili: Poleżę tu chwilę w ramach solidarności z kotami, które nie mają dostępu do miękkich łożek.

And in Wloclawek, Leon has clearly recovered from his illness:

Leon: Is supper ready yet?

Would you get a tattoo like this? They are lovely, but I think my body shall remain unmarked:

Stephanie Brown specializes in perfect tattoo replicas of John James Audubon's Birds of America prints on human skin. Watch her create her 26th replica at the Quill Festival on October 26th: https://t.co/555M7DhKwC pic.twitter.com/bCIhAQkSeI — Audubon California (@AudubonCA) September 30, 2019

Three tweets from Heather Hastie. Notice how the sneaky student hides the kitten from the teacher:

The only way to relieve stress in class pic.twitter.com/rR9nr5o3sZ — Awwwww (@AwwwwCats) September 23, 2019

A classic meme, this time with a bear:

"excuse me, do you have a moment to talk about our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ?" pic.twitter.com/Wv29LwIRJc — Paul Bronks (@SlenderSherbet) September 24, 2019

A VERY hungry bird!

When she says that she's not really hungry but might try a little bit of your food. 📹: Imgur user desertgodfather360 pic.twitter.com/irOLuMwrtt — Paul Bronks (@SlenderSherbet) September 25, 2019

Tweets from Matthew Cobb. The first is an interesting case of convergent evolution, and in species with bright colors. The “super black” plumage exaggerates the brightness of adjacent color patches.

Convergent evolution of super black plumage near bright color in 15 bird families by @WildlifeMcCoyhttps://t.co/ekSnmQG6wL — Simon Sin (@sywsin) October 1, 2019

Do you think this pig is blowing bubbles for the fun of it?

Such a pure thing to watch. 🐽💕 Animals should be respected and able to be as silly as they’d like. pic.twitter.com/Dt61pMKs7y — julie marie cappiello Ⓥ (@jmcappiello) October 2, 2019

This shows two things: Matthew has been feeling down, and there are dolphins swimming in the Potomac. I’m amazed (by the latter):

A bit of good news in a bleak world. https://t.co/34MAHaTapx — Matthew Cobb (@matthewcobb) October 2, 2019

The Tribune Tower, the world’s only Gothic skyscraper, was the former home of Chicago’s best newspaper, and my favorite building in the city. Now it’s being turned into luxury condos.

One of the great newspapers leaves one of the great buildings of Chicago. Inevitable as print media declines. I still regard a newspaper as a miracle – all that news, reporting, commentary, cartoons, obituaries and more, everyday, for less than a cup of coffee costs. https://t.co/u3BLCjYNUp — Festival of Ideas (@FestivalofIdeas) October 1, 2019

Here’s what the building looks like. Flying buttresses!