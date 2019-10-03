Thursday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

It’s Thursday, October 3, 2019, and as you read this I will be in Williamstown, Massachusetts, scheduled to give a talk at the extremely woke Williams College. But I’m avoiding all politics there, limiting my discussions to biology and free will. Posting will be very light today and tomorrow.
It’s also National Soft Taco Day (cultural appropriation), National Boyfriend Day, National Kale Day (Jebus, I hate that stuff, and that’s not good because it’s good for you), and National Butterfly and Hummingbird Day. Finally, Wikipedia tells us that “On social media: [it’s] ‘Mean Girls Day’, a widespread phenomenon in celebration of the film Mean Girls. Why they’d celebrate that is a mystery.
Stuff that happened on October 3 includes:
- 42 BC – Triumvirs Mark Antony and Octavian fight a decisive battle with Caesar’s assassins Brutus and Cassius.
- 1283 – Dafydd ap Gruffydd, prince of Gwynedd in Wales, is the first nobleman to be executed by hanging, drawing and quartering.
Perhaps you’re familiar with this gruesome method of execution from the film Braveheart, for it’s the way William Wallace was executed. Apparently the prince of Gwynedd was the first prominent person in recorded history to be executed this way. Wikipedia tells us how it went:
On 30 September [1283], Dafydd ap Gruffudd, Prince of Wales, was condemned to death, the first person known to have been tried and executed for what from that time onwards would be described as high treason against the King. Edward ensured that Dafydd’s death was to be slow and agonising, and also historic; he became the first prominent person in recorded history to have been hanged, drawn and quartered, preceded by a number of minor knights earlier in the thirteenth century. Dafydd was dragged through the streets of Shrewsbury attached to a horse’s tail then hanged alive, revived, then disembowelled and his entrails burned before him for “his sacrilege in committing his crimes in the week of Christ’s passion”, and then his body cut into four-quarters “for plotting the king’s death”. Geoffrey of Shrewsbury was paid 20 shillings for carrying out the gruesome act on 3 October 1283.
- 1789 – George Washington proclaims a Thanksgiving Day for that year.
- 1932 – Iraq gains independence from the United Kingdom.
- 1952 – The United Kingdom successfully tests a nuclear weapon to become the world’s third nuclear power.
- 1957 – The California State Superior Court rules that the book Howl and Other Poems is not obscene.
- 1981 – The hunger strike at the Maze Prison in Northern Ireland ends after seven months and ten deaths. [JAC: The dead included Bobby Sands.]
- 1990 – The German Democratic Republic is abolished and becomes part of the Federal Republic of Germany.
Notables born on this day include:
- 1858 – Eleonora Duse, Italian-American actress (d. 1924)
- 1900 – Thomas Wolfe, American novelist (d. 1938)
Wolfe is one of my favorite writers. Here’s a photo (he died at only 38):
- 1916 – James Herriot, English veterinarian and author (d. 1995)
- 1925 – Gore Vidal, American novelist, screenwriter, and critic (d. 2012)
- 1941 – Chubby Checker, American singer-songwriter
- 1949 – Lindsey Buckingham, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer
- 1954 – Stevie Ray Vaughan, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer (d. 1990)
I discovered Fleetwood Mac only relatively late, well after they’d passed their peak. And now I marvel about how great they were, and what a good guitarist Buckingham was. Here he shows off his skills in a 2008 acoustic rendition of “Big Love” (beginning of clip to 3:45). It’s a good specimen of three-finger picking, and I’m especially impressed at how he plays a complicated melody at the same time singing with extreme soulfulness:
Those who snuffed it on October 3 include:
- 1656 – Myles Standish, English captain (b. 1584)
- 1867 – Elias Howe, American engineer, invented the sewing machine (b. 1819)
- 1967 – Woody Guthrie, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (b. 1912)
Woody Guthrie died of Huntington’s Disease at age 55—a disease that also killed his mother and two of his daughters—after a long period of decline. Only two videos survive of him performing live. This is one of them, in which Guthrie performs “John Henry” with Sonny Terry and Brownie McGhee:
His famous guitar had a label: “This machine kills fascists”:
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili laments the cold weather, which has already curtailed her nocturnal roaming:
Hili: Nuts are starting to fall off the trees.A: So what?Hili: It bodes ill; winter will come.
Hili: Orzechy zaczynają spadać.
Ja: No to co?
Hili: To źle wróży, będzie zima.
And in nearby Wloclawek, Leon has been sick, but he’s recovering now.
Leon: Perhaps it’s time to end being ill.
From gravelinspector: the Quacktress is still peddling woo at her site:
A tweet from God about evolution:
From Barry: A dragonfly that thinks it’s a sexpot:
Two tweets from Heather Hastie. In the first one, a cat pwns a Robo-Vac:
And a tweet (via Ann German) responding to one of Trump’s tweets that said simply, “PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT”:
Three tweets from Matthew. This first one shows that ducks don’t always like the rain:
Matthew said this tweet is going to make me feel old. It doesn’t—it makes me feel proud. “Spill the tea” will be one entry on a future “Words and phrases I despise” post. And “retweet” is old hat.
A cryptic moggie:
I don’t think kale is special- maybe they measured more vitamin A on one day, but big deal – lettuce has vitamin A, lots of leafy foods have it. Plus, they have vitamin A pills.
I’ll still eat kale but I don’t think it is special nutritionally.
Kale is by far the best source of lutein and zeaxanthin, which protect against Macular disease. (Spinach is also very good).
By how much?
I think there are other, more enjoyable foods that have all those nutrients. So that a pinch of crummy kale could be as good as a handful of tomatoes.
https://cookwithkathy.files.wordpress.com/2017/07/lutein1.jpg?w=468&zoom=2
My mother used to grow Kale (Boerekool = ‘peasant cabbage’). We ate it with mashed potatoes and the juice of the accompanying cutlets or mince. Very, very nice.
I bet.
In my view, the discussion about kale is mostly about kale as a main component, and its merit as a food on its own. When heavy, flavorful things are layered on top, that’s another story….
Kind of like carrots vs. carrot cake. Not at all the same.
Can I have your receipt for kale cake? 😉
Now that’s an idea!
Coming soon to Trader Joe’s
(Im joking – but am I right? They could be expected to make that)
I look forward to it being as tasty as this cabbage recipe, from
http://discworld.imaginary.com/lpc/links/cabbage/recipies/boiledc.html
Ankh Morpork boiled cabbage
This recipe is a favourite of all Ankh Morporkians, living as they do in the middle of the biggest cabbage growing district of Discworld.
Ingredients
Cabbage
Water
Directions
Put the water in a pot and boil over a fire until it is boiling hot. Make sure that all the water does not evaporate, it will be needed for the next step.
Take the cabbage, rip the outside leaves off and feed them to the dog or the snails. Rip off a few of the succulent leaves from the inside of the cabbage. Wash the newly ripped leaves in some water (be sure not to use the boiling water at this point). Place the washed and ripped leaved into the boiling water. Boil for as many hours as is needed to completely remove all taste from the cabbage. Salt to taste.
Get better soon Leon.
Another born on this day, Stevie Ray Vaughn was a pretty good guitarist and songwriter. Died too soon in a helicopter crash. Speaking of crashes a B-17 WWII airplane crashed yesterday killing at least 7 of the 13 people on board. Not a good idea providing rides is this very old airplane and I think the results needs no further explanation. If you want a safe ride find some old guy with a J-3.
At this point we do not know what the cause of the B17 accident was, so it’s probably premature to draw conclusions about why it crashed.
In any event, providing people are aware of the risks, why not let them fly in WW2 aircraft? It’s a source of income to keep them flying.
Wow. the first sentence in that comment is a horrible tautology. What I meant to say is that it is premature to start making judgements about the crash or the carrying of passengers.
Your thinking that I have come to a conclusion specifically for this crash is wrong. Note – I did not give one, I said not a good idea to provide rides in this airplane. This is a very old yet complex airplane designed and build long ago to bomb the enemy. The engines, everything about it are very old. It needed lots of maintenance when it was brand new and still crashed many time due to mechanical failure. The ego makes people do strange things and paying $450 bucks for a half hour ride on this plane would be one of them. As I said, there are far safer choices if you want an airplane ride.
As I said, as long as they are aware of the risks, why shouldn’t they be allowed to fly in WW2 planes?
Just keep digging. Your attitude is what is wrong. What I am trying to correct. You say why shouldn’t they be allowed to take a ride in this airplane and I briefly told you. It is pretty dangerous and far more so than the need to do it. If you had the money to fly into space on a Russian rocket you can do that as well. But if just taking an airplane ride is your wish, take some advice from someone who knows something about it. If you are about to blow a lot of money on a house you would hire an experienced carpenter to inspect it, right? And that is not nearly as dangerous to your well being as getting into a B-17.
You do understand that the attraction of flying in a B17 comes from the fact that it is a B17? They don’t just want to fly, they want to fly in a legend of the Second World War. As long as they are aware of the dangers, why shouldn’t they?
It is hard to tell if you are just stubborn or just like to argue. The knowledge or lack thereof, for the passenger is not the only problem with this. I am saying the people or pilot who is putting this plane out there for people to take rides in is misguided. And that is what needs to stop. There are only a couple of these B-17s that are even available for this passenger business and now there is one less. Just being a commercial pilot with some time in this airplane does not make you fit to haul passengers in it. How much time/experience do you think any pilot today has with handling this airplane in various emergency situations – like yesterday?
My grandfather who started flying in 1927 had many pieces of advice for me and one of them was – There are old pilots and there are bold pilots, but there are not many old bold pilots.
“ … providing people are aware of the risks, why not let them fly in WW2 aircraft? “
Because what says they wouldn’t have crashed on someone’s house? A highway? Etc….
So .. “ let them fly” but with restrictions.
If these planes are well maintained, there should be no problem with flying them or riding in them, which makes them no different than any other plane. The people who own and maintain these B-17s know the challenges.
Please Dr. give us your background and experience that lets you come to this conclusion? Just the fact that you make this statement tells me you know very little on the subject. By the way, the people who were flying this airplane yesterday are either dead or injured today. And by the way, why do you suppose the air force stops flying any aircraft after a certain period of time?
I don’t think any commenters are claiming that it’s an entirely safe thing to do; it’s more that if someone wants to take that risk why should they not be allowed to do so?
Just saying ‘because it’s dangerous’ isn’t an argument. You could say that about a lot of things that we do all the time.
When PCC discusses something on evolution or biology I listen because he has the background and knows what he is talking about. Years of experience as well.
On the subject of planes and flying I have a bit of background. However, I detect in some of the comments here that the opinions and comments are from people who know very little about what they are talking about. I think it is a good thing to let others know when they are talking about some they know very little about. I believe I already gave out more information than just it’s dangerous. If you did not get any of that, go back and read again.
There’s really not much we can do about commenters having a mixed background on any given subject. Even if they told us their background, (a) it would be an argument from authority and (b) anyone would be well within their rights not to trust them to honestly report their background. It is the internet after all.
As far as flying in old planes is concerned, my position is that it is probably more dangerous than it seems and operators are not much motivated to be really honest about the risks. But people should be able to take the ride if they want to.
Yes, but these old planes do drop out of the sky fairly regularly. I know they are required to do maintenance proactively but they are bound to miss things or get complacent. It’s also not in their owners’ interest to make potential paying passengers fully aware of the risks and statistics.
Do you remember what I said about getting that house inspected and get some advice from someone who knows. Try that same idea on getting into an airplane.
Yes, who are you going to ask? I suppose you could ask to see their maintenance records but I certainly wouldn’t know how much maintenance is good enough.
I get a pretty good bang at seeing a B-17 fly from the ground. I remember seeing one fly up the coast here in So. California about a decade ago. Very cool. Actually flying in one is not that interesting. I’ve seen it in movies and on YouTube. The risk/reward ratio doesn’t seem to warrant getting in one at this point.
At least they do not offer flights on the Lockheed F-104 Starfighter, aka ‘the Widowmaker’ (German Air Force and Navy losses totaled 110 pilots!), since they were single seat planes.
What you say is true Nicolaas & it’s good that you bring this up!
In the USA I think it’s still true that not-for-profits [like the owners of the crashed B17] aren’t permitted by the FAA to take paying customer passengers on historic military fast jets – even classic ones [the FAA might have expanded the regs recently, but I don’t think so]. One has to go to Russia etc. for fast jet historic experiences – Mig 21s & so on.
The problem faced by these preservers of historic FLYING aircraft is the huge costs involved – a Wright Cyclone engine of the model [with supercharger] used in the Fortress is £60k for one raw non-flying-condition engine of which four are needed, plus spare engines plus spare parts. I read that to get one of these raw engines up to spec with supercharger too is an additional $200k if you go to the pros! I saw the part that seals ONE piston head [called a piston head?] going for $1,250 on eBay – they are the size of ashtrays & are used as such in fact. The market in counterfeit parts in the airline industry is a serious problem.
The crashed B17 was acquired as an airframe shell – the plane never saw combat & was used in atomic tests & as a water tanker for fires [from memory – haven’t checked] for which four engines etc had to be found afresh along with many other components – the plane had been stripped for spares – it was genuinely a bare bones shell.
The FAA has special exemptions for aircraft adjudged to be of historic interest & that includes the aforementioned paying passengers – the regs insist that the passengers are given the information necessary to make an informed risks decision about buying a ‘ticket’ & also they are supposed to be lectured on what-to-do-ifs. I strongly suspect this is a tall order to do well in practise.
Generally speaking the airline industry is self-regulating on trust until the fuck ups happen & then the shortcuts come out into the open, nothing much changes & the cycle begins again. TRUST is huge in interactions between the authorities & the operators & it’s impractical economically to do things differently. Luckily in the western world the two sides of the equation are being reasonably moral, mostly [given that airlines & the authorities are business-driven]. Little rumours bleed out such as Boeing using [unknowingly I expect if true] 3rd/4th party, $9/hr programmers on their most recent fuck up on the 737 MAX. That said, you’re asking for trouble if you fly with an Indonesian airline or a Chinese airline or a number of others…
With regard to the Fortress, it’s a special skills essential aircraft with no fancy safety features such as involving oil or fuel fires since this is built to 1944? vintage military standard [with some faux components such as guns & presumably the armour is left out around crew & fuel tanks – fuel tanks self sealing against shrapnel but useless if there’s a split] – I’m speculating in this para above.
A WWII Fortress will get the USAAF brave boys ‘home’ to their UK base in Norfolk from Berlin on just two engines [all the way on two engines for hours & hours since you no longer have a bomb load] – it’s easier on two engines than three engines actually because of trim. Ideally you want your two working engines to be No 1 & No 4, or No 2 & No. 3 with the two other engines stopped & their props set to ‘feathered’ so they don’t turn in the airstream.
If an engine catches fire on or near take off, then you cut the engine, suppress the flames & prepare to go around & land back at base. If you handle the fire successfully you most likely have a lot of time to consider closing off the matching engine on the other wing, resetting the power & retrimming the plane. You also need to know about the tailwheel on landing if you land with unbalanced thrust you’ll go all over the place on the ground if your tail wheel isn’t locked down on a 3-point nose-up plane.
The plane seemingly went off the runway on landing & went right & hit a de-icing facility while running along the ground, on the grass. I wondered if the tail wheel wasn’t locked down & the collision with the plant split a wing tank. Pure speculation you understand.
Another thing about historic aircraft as per the B17, there’s no black box requirement. I imagine there was GoPros all over the ship though & maybe one or more were streaming to internet ‘Cloud Storage.’
I can imagine [speculate] a passenger or two panicking at the smoke coming from an engine & the captain deciding to land back at base quicker than he needed to. There’s no upper age limit to crewing a historic, vintage military aircraft that qualifies for not-for-profit exemptions mentioned above [I’ve been told – I haven”t checked myself].
According to this Wikipedia item ,it was returning with a smoking engine ,and struck a stanchion on the ground .
If it had not done that ,maybe it would have landed safely with a smoking engine .
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2019_Boeing_B-17_Flying_Fortress_crash
As for old aircraft not being safe ,they must get checked on a regular basis , and how much of the aircraft are original ,i did read somewhere that the magnesium rivets on Spitfires did used to corrode from the inside .
The first reply to God’s evolution tweet is “Creationism, however, requires us to believe we are the best you could do”
The first tweet is brilliant, and the riposte even more so.
So far as Goop’s ‘medicine bag’ goes, you can buy polished quartz pebbles of various colours on Ebay, from China, post free, for 2 to 3 dollars a piece.
cr
Yes but do they come in a smart little bag and with the personal endorsement of Ms Paltrow? 😉
😖
Words and phrases that are used by younger people and not understood by older people:
A handful of those are from the black LGBTQWZNF+ community which are used now by white VSCO girls** on their brain dead Instagram & TikTok accounts [according to a newspaper article I’ll put up in a mo.]
Here’s Jasmine Masters* doing “AND I OOP” which I think s/he invented:-
* The stage name of Martell Robinson, American drag queen, actor, singer & stand-up comedian.
** VSCO girls as a ‘culture’, reminds me of the 1980s’ SoCal sub-culture known as Valley girls, as lampooned in Frank Zappa’s 1982 single Valley Girl. A superbly cringey tune he made with his 14-year-old daughter Moon Unit voicing typical Valley Girl phrases. The airplay resulted in an upsurge of Valspeak slang usage…
A friend’s son aged 25 years uses dank, salty & other 4Chan, Discord & Gaming world words indiscriminately in real world, live convo – even when talking to grown ups. He hasn’t learned to adjust his idiom to match the context. A true basement dweller destined for a life of menial work, assuming he finds work that is. Maybe he’s a late developer? 🙂
BUZZFEED for all you’ll ever want to know about VSCO girls: VSCO girls are the new instagram girl
Your friend’s son sounds like a bit of a twonk.
It’s sad that for some kids the modern counterculture amounts to embracing the politics of the average British stand-up comic from the 70s. If you wanted to rebel as a kid in the sixties and seventies you’d look up to Dylan and James Dean, the Sex Pistols…
Yet now it’s people like Steven Crowder, danktwat with the Nazi dog, people like that. I’m thinking the people who are into all that are the same people who were into Limp Bizkit and Slipknot when I was at school/college. The good thing back then was that there was no really effective way for them to communicate or make friends, so they led solitary, miserable existences and died off without leaving children. Unfortunately social media has changed that.
LOL. I couldn’t have put it better. Yes, he’s a twonk – a nice lad, but somewhat surplus to society, served hand & foot by his dear mum. No telling her of course.
Just this past Tuesday afternoon my daughter, 15 years old, was making fun of Limp Bizkit. We were on our way to the gym when a song of theirs came on the radio. She started out with a disparaging laugh and it got more harsh from there.
Wish I could remember exactly what she said. Basically she thought they were pathetic. Then again her style is more shred-metal.
Interesting daughter tidbit. Trying to get her to sleep as in infant, classical music did not work. Day after day I’d put on some classical music, even Mozart, and gently rock her in my arms. But it never worked. Then one evening, for what reason I couldn’t say (cognitively impaired from lack of sleep & stress), I put on RATM and rocked her in my arms more vigorously. She was asleep in less than 5 minutes. Worked almost every time. Her first song request ever, shortly after she was capable of making simple sentences, was “Play the Star song daddy.” The star song was Bulls On Parade.
That’s adorable 🙂
😂 from my experience as a mother and teacher and daughter it seems that 15-year-old girls know it all. I remember my daughter as a toddler falling asleep when the duct cleaners came, and waking when they left.
LoL.
To be fair, 15 year old boys know it all too. At least I certainly did. I seem to have forgotten a lot though.
Me, too.
Do you have the twins don’t you Darrell? Does your son have the same taste?
Hi Merilee,
Yes, I’m the one with the twins. 🙂
Her Brother does not share her tastes in music! I’m not really sure what he likes. He does not seem to be a music lover while she very much is.
But he did go to a Cannibal Corpse concert with her. Unfortunately so did I, as chaperone. She had a great time, I hated it and he somehow, only the gods know how, fell asleep on a bench on the back wall of the mezzanine at the Orpheum.
😂
My son, who is now 34, just went to a Beach Boys concert in Vancouver. I took him to see Clapton, The Stones, The Who in his young teens. He’s got good (his mother’s:-) taste, though not expanding to classical. He plays reasonably good guitar. My 32-yr.-old daughter’s not as much into music.
Here are some incomprehensible descriptors used by LGBTQETAL., youth https://www.nbcnews.com/feature/nbc-out/demisexual-biromantic-lgbtq-youth-adopting-wide-array-labels-n1062001, “Demisexual, biromantic: LGBTQ youth adopting wide array of labels.” Subheading: “LGBTQ youth used more than 100 different terms to describe their sexual orientation in a survey conducted by The Trevor Project.” To echo James Comey, as I do now and then, “Lordy!”
I’ll be interested to hear who it goes at Williams. Student (over-)reaction to speakers seems to be based as much on the speaker’s perceived politics as on their topic.
I wonder if the woke students consider denying free will a political position? That aside, if any of them consult this website, there could be fireworks.
I have no idea about any of this and wait with bated breath for the report/video?) of the talk.
Re. Woody Guthrie, there’s a terrific, short, sweet version of ‘John Henry’ by massively underrated eighties garage-blues-rock-abilly band The Gun Club, which is where I first heard it:
If you’ve not heard them before, and you’re into ferocious rock and roll songs mixed with blues and folk covers performed by chaotic, doomed drug addicts, then check them out. They were a kind of precursor to The White Stripes – lots of covers of long-forgotten folk and blues classics, mixed in with their own songs. ‘Fire Of Love’ is their masterpiece, but ‘Miami’ is almost as good an album.
…A Gun Club original, the classic ‘Sex Beat’:
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SIDo71cp1PU
…and ‘Mother Of Earth’, a kind of loping Johnny Cash-alike lament:
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hvvGM3QhtOg
Sex Beat: Lyrics & vocal delivery, it’s Lou Read II backed by any NYC garage rock/punk band. Very good.
There’s a good live version on YT at The Haçienda.
The guy wasn’t technically a great vocalist, you can hear it in his voice. But that’s not that important really – they were just so intense and ferocious*. And wrote good tunes.
I think he died of addiction problems, can’t quite remember. A bit of a cliche. But they were influential and had a primitive, stripped back sound. Punk blues and huge, knife sharp riffs.
*Did you ever hear about Freddie Mercury’s snarky name for Sid Vicious? He called him ‘Simon Ferocious’.
No criticism implied – I like their stuff.
JLP was killed by the booze. He was in a bad way for years – there’s no really reliable sources re his health problems, but *reportedly* his liver had packed up, he had a form of dementia brought on by years of heavy boozing [almost incomprehensible in conversation acc. to Nick Cave] & he died, strictly speaking, of a brain haemorrhage in his late 30s. Liver disease & high blood pressure greatly increases risk of brain haemorrhage.
The Wiki rumour is he went for tests & the docs wrote him off & sent him on his way. It isn’t worth trying medical intervention on a long time alcoholic until they demonstrate a willingness to dry out & even then the damage to mental function etc can’t be reversed AFAIK.
No, I didn’t infer any criticism in your reply don’t worry…that was my opinion entirely. His voice is, like a lot of charismatic frontmen, yer Ian Browns, even yer Dylans and Neil Youngs, not actually that great in a technical sense.
Thanks for the info on Pierce, that was the impression I had in a vague way. Messed up on the booze, and with severe brain damage. Apart from Hutchence-ing it with an orange in your mouth I can’t think of a worse way to go.
Yes, Hutchinson’s Chorea (*dance) is so terrible, because you know long before it starts that it’s coming, it is slowly progressing and there is nothing you can do about it.
(well, we are all aging, and there is nothing much we can do about that either, but still)
Nicolass: By “Hutchinson’s Chorea” did you mean to write “Huntington’s chorea?” Anyway Saul was referring to Michael Hutchence, the INXS singer.
Saul: I don’t think autoerotic asphyxia [particularly the orange in mouth] is the way Michael Hutchence died – are you mixing Hutchence with someone else’s tawdry death?
Oh, I thought it was heroine. Thanks for the correction.
Jeffrey Lee Pierce!
Love Gun Club. You describe them quite accurately. I saw them at the I-Beam in San Francisco back in ’89 or ’90 iirc. JLP was fucking horrible though. Drunk as shit, yelling obscenities at people, couldn’t play a lick, just staggered around like a pathetic angry punk. His band was trying to play louder to at least keep a beat, and soon the gig was over. I was disappointed, but it was quite a vivid memory. Not surprised that he died a few years later…heroine…”She’s Like Heroin to Me” (she cannot miss a vein). Now there’s one contentious gem of a song. The bad live-experience never dampened my enthusiasm for the music though.
Some great shows I did see at the I-Beam were Siouxsie and the Banshees, Killing Joke, The Damned, T.S.O.L. and Love and Rockets. More that I forget. I don’t think there were many bands from ’81-’92 that didn’t play there. Located on famous Haight/Ashbury it was probably the hippest small venue on the West Coast.
🐾🐾
Whenever the Buckingham/Nicks version of Fleetwood Mac gets a call out, I feel the need to mention that they were great in their earlier versions too, though perhaps not as mainstream in their sound. Just to name a few songs, there’s “Oh Well” and “Black Magic Woman” (yes, that one) from the Peter Green era and “Sentimental Lady” and “Hypnotized” from the Bob Welch era. All good.
I never understood the profusion of songs in that era that were about mysterious, vaguely supernatural women; wasn’t there also a big hit called ‘Witchy Woman’ around that time too(it came up in a Seinfeld episode)?
Ricky Gervais(as David Brent) did an excellent parody of all those daft songs that fetishised ‘mysterious’ women:
He gets so many of the details right.
Yes, there were a lot of songs talking about mysterious or strange women. I suspect their authors were dealing with rejection. They would have preferred to use stronger language but didn’t think the radio would play it.
That’s a possibility. Those songs seem more naively worshipful and naffly romantic than hostile to me though. There were definitely some pretty shitty attitudes to women back then in the rock world though; just the words ‘red snapper’ say it all.
The “Witchy Woman” I know is by the Eagles, though I’m not sure that they are the original artists.
*checks the interwebz*
Yes, Bernie Leadon started writing the song when he was with The Flying Burrito Brothers, and finished it with Don Henley after joining the Eagles. It was on their debut album.
I hope Hili doesn’t get conked on the head by a walnut but if so, I’m sure she’ll come up with a new and improved law of gravity, Hili’s Law.
While our host is away, a gentle puzzle:
What’s the link between Woody Guthrie and cat massage?
(There’s a two-part solution.)
Woody Guthrie > Arlo Guthrie > Alice M. Brock?
You’re so quick!
Here is Arlo’s wonderful Alice’s Restaurant:
(Arthur Penn’s movie is available too, if you poke around.)
And, indeed, Alice M. Brock wrote “How to Massage Your Cat”. Not for the squeamish, but here is her technique in action:
Oh my, the cat massage video!
I think my Booker would enjoy a lot of this: he loves having his loose belly and back skin pulled and his tail pulled. Not sure about clicking his ears….
Although a brilliant performance for sure, I don’t like Lindsey’s guitar sound in that clip. Why do guitars sound like that nowadays? Another bugaboo, Elton John’s piano sound these days. Hopefully he didn’t pay a lot for that piano. I liked the old sound. I guess they don’t make sounds like they used to.
Also, he plays “Your Song” differently than the old days. More fancy-schmancy key diddling. Maybe other songs too, I’m not sure. Definitely he fancied-up “Your Song” though. Go back to your roots Elton.
Hi Roger, since you asked… 🙂
LINDSAY BUCKINGHAM’S GUITAR:
The short answer is “guitars, on the 99% whole, don’t sound like that nowadays”
Buckingham is using his Gibson Chet Atkins Classical Electric Guitar with Nylon Strings – that’s the guitar he uses for many years on Big Love & Go Insane. Chet Atkins went to Gibson & had it designed/built to his spec & it turned up in the Gibson catalogue from 1982 onwards & it’s still there & fundamentally unchanged in 40 years other than a couple of extra knobs in later versions. Buckingham’s Gibson doesn’t have those knobs so it’s the original 40 year old design.
If you look at the video you’ll notice it’s very thin [front to back] for what appears to be an acoustic guitar, but isn’t really. Mark Knofler has used it a lot live on tour & in session work with some big names.
It’s a genius instrument for finger pickers such as Knofler & Buckingham because of the nylon strings & the small sound chamber carved into the solid body to add an acoustic tone to a device that uses piezo pickups under the bridge. It has a fairly faithful classical guitar sound, but not as good as a s real classical acoustic with microphone, but the latter is a hassle in an electric live band setup for many reasons, including feedback from itself & other nearby instruments. I think Buckingham has switched to an acoustic of late despite the drawbacks.
The sound of this guitar is not typical of guitars today as it’s its own beast. You’ll have to be clearer on your criticism of modern guitar.
ELTON JOHN:
Short answer, I’ve just watched & listened to various Elton John’s versions of Your Song on YouTube spanning four decades & I think your assessment is inaccurate in every particular. The only noticeable change in that period is his voice has changed after vocal surgery [late 80s?] – his singing tempo is slower & more gentle in transition [which effects everything else of course], his range is a lot tighter & is almost an octave lower. He sings with other singers a lot today so they can add the top end he no longer reaches.
The song you mention – Elton John’s original recording of Your Song features a small orchestra led by the arranger/conductor, three guitars [acoustic & electric, 6 & 12 string], drums & a big bass sound [probably a double bass is my guess] played by Dave Richmond [Manfred Mann founder]. On the orchestral side I can hear a plucked harp, various bowed string instruments & some sort of flute-type wind instrument.
Elton John’s piano is almost entirely buried after the well known 10 second piano opening for the next two minutes & then we hear the piano again briefly for around 5 seconds – the melody carried by a host of instruments with the piano an irrelevance.
Elton John uses a range of electric & acoustic pianos & if the venue is quality he will use their piano for a concert or something less than perfect for a talk show interlude. It depends! When he has a residence with an orchestra you get close to the original sound as per the record where you can barely notice the piano after the intro section.
When he’s on tour with his piano & voice only [no orchestra] you can actually hear the entire piano part & there’s no curly bits added – it’s just that you can hear the individual piano notes. His piano style is very basic – lots of chord phrases with some twiddly bits in between. Cocktail lounge stuff.
I hate the original, classic, recorded schmaltzy, chocolate gateaux recording of Your Song, his best versions are live solo w piano or his more recent vocal duets w piano. No extra twiddly bits detected. 🙂
I prefer the original myself. Better younger vocal like you said, and simpler piano. (Unless I’m imagining things about the simpler piano haha.) I’ll dig up a couple examples in a few. As for guitars I should have specified “acoustic live performances”. I’ll dig up some of those too.
I have a beef with National Butterfly and Hummingbird Day. First, the hummers have pretty much migrated out of my area by now. Also, why mix hummers and butterflies in the same celebration? True, they are both pollinators of flowers, but don’t they deserve their own day?
…and get off my grass!!
You shouldn’t have a beef with vegan insects & birds, that’s unholy!
But, yes but, they deserve their separate honorary days & there needs to be a constitutional amendment that requires communities larger than say 500 pop. to have schools, streets, libraries, parks named for these happy creatures – as well as owls & bees & spiders [maybe cats if we stretch a point].
I worry that AgentOrange45 will require the migratory ones to carry ID, visa & passports one day soon. And what’s he going to do re South American alligators [not enough on US soil unless he drains the swamp] – he’ll need gangster, evil S. American ‘gators & snakes for his brilliant border moat, which surely goes against his principle of hating on migrants.
https://dailycaller.com/2019/10/02/border-moat-alligators-obama-joe-walsh-trump/
Obama jokingly “floated” the idea of gators in a moat back in 2011. I’m sure Trump must not know this or we would have rejected the idea out-of-hand. Trevor Noah had a hilarious bit last night about a hapless WH aide calling around to pet stores to try to get 2000 miles of alligators and snakes🤓
And Obama stole that joke from Colbert I think? I’ll look it up for ya & post it in a mo.
I didn’t remember that amusing episode. Congressman Joe Walsh, a Republican from Illinois:
“If it will take introducing legislation calling for moats and these gators to get you serious about securing the borders, Mr. President, I’m game,” Walsh said, waving the plush toy for emphasis.
tRump likely doesn’t know idea came from Obama. Fun fact that it did.