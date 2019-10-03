Are we all to blame?

The science journal Nature is getting increasingly woke, and although it’s very useful to call attention to, and to investigate, instances of sexual harassment in the sciences, which prevent people (usually women) from getting equal opportunities in the field, self flagellation and blanket accusations like this one don’t help. (Click on screenshot.)

There are ways to highlight this problem, which, make no mistake, is a very real problem, but accusing all of us (as well as oneself) is not a good way. As Valian, a psychology professor at Hunter College, says:

I would like to give myself a pass. But I cannot. I did not see that I should help set the appropriate social norms, create the right environment and look out for warning signs. As a senior faculty member, as someone who works on gender equity and diversity, as a teacher, as a supervisor of graduate students, I have an implicit duty to promote good behaviour and prevent bad behaviour. Here’s one incident that I still think about. Almost a decade ago, that former colleague said he was “disgusted” to learn I had referred a student to student services after she told me that she felt a man in the class was stalking her. He thought it was a ‘he said, she said’ situation and that I should not have involved the authorities. I replied that the student was visibly uncomfortable, that harassment rarely has witnesses, and that we needed to respect everyone’s rights. (Student services did intervene, in a helpful and respectful manner that resolved the situation.) What I didn’t say was that his response was one-sided, inappropriate and insensitive. I didn’t want to rock the boat, or to think through the implications of his reaction for other students. My complicity sickens me.

Indeed, although the headline says we’re all complicit, which immediately will get peoples’ dander up and make them defensive (remember, she’s not excepting either sex), she admits that maybe it’s just “many of us” (my emphasis):

The vast majority of scholars will never have crossed paths with Jeffrey Epstein, but many of us — myself included — are guilty of lapses, of instances when we failed to recognize or take steps to prevent abuse. It is past time for us to create effective ways to intervene.

If you’re a scientist and complicit, weigh in below. If you don’t think you’re complicit, weigh in as well.

Perhaps Dr. Valian is sickened by herself, but I assume that many people of good will, who try their best to afford equal opportunities to everyone (science departments are increasingly dealing with the issue), wouldn’t have such an extreme reaction. Of course we should examine ways to improve things, and be more sensitive to harassment, but accusations of everyone in science, as well as the back-beating of penitentes who sicken themselves, are not only useless, but counterproductive.