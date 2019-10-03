Are we all to blame?

The science journal Nature is getting increasingly woke, and although it’s very useful to call attention to, and to investigate, instances of sexual harassment in the sciences, which prevent people (usually women) from getting equal opportunities in the field, self flagellation and blanket accusations like this one don’t help. (Click on screenshot.)
There are ways to highlight this problem, which, make no mistake, is a very real problem, but accusing all of us (as well as oneself) is not a good way. As Valian, a psychology professor at Hunter College, says:
I would like to give myself a pass. But I cannot.
I did not see that I should help set the appropriate social norms, create the right environment and look out for warning signs. As a senior faculty member, as someone who works on gender equity and diversity, as a teacher, as a supervisor of graduate students, I have an implicit duty to promote good behaviour and prevent bad behaviour.
Here’s one incident that I still think about. Almost a decade ago, that former colleague said he was “disgusted” to learn I had referred a student to student services after she told me that she felt a man in the class was stalking her. He thought it was a ‘he said, she said’ situation and that I should not have involved the authorities. I replied that the student was visibly uncomfortable, that harassment rarely has witnesses, and that we needed to respect everyone’s rights. (Student services did intervene, in a helpful and respectful manner that resolved the situation.) What I didn’t say was that his response was one-sided, inappropriate and insensitive. I didn’t want to rock the boat, or to think through the implications of his reaction for other students.
My complicity sickens me.
Indeed, although the headline says we’re all complicit, which immediately will get peoples’ dander up and make them defensive (remember, she’s not excepting either sex), she admits that maybe it’s just “many of us” (my emphasis):
The vast majority of scholars will never have crossed paths with Jeffrey Epstein, but many of us — myself included — are guilty of lapses, of instances when we failed to recognize or take steps to prevent abuse. It is past time for us to create effective ways to intervene.
If you’re a scientist and complicit, weigh in below. If you don’t think you’re complicit, weigh in as well.
Perhaps Dr. Valian is sickened by herself, but I assume that many people of good will, who try their best to afford equal opportunities to everyone (science departments are increasingly dealing with the issue), wouldn’t have such an extreme reaction. Of course we should examine ways to improve things, and be more sensitive to harassment, but accusations of everyone in science, as well as the back-beating of penitentes who sicken themselves, are not only useless, but counterproductive.
I don’t blame all Muslims when a terrorist strikes in the name of Islam. I don’t blame all blacks men when a black person commits a crime. And I don’t blame all men when a man commits a sexual crime or harassment. Following woke logic, it seems I have been immoral and should have been generalizing by race and gender all along.
Not quite! You generalise by race when it’s a white person (but not otherwise) and you generalise by gender when it’s a male (but not otherwise).
Being (relatively) good at math does not mean that I am qualified to fix sexual harassment, etc.
Referring to the proper authorities IS, IMHO, the correct way to proceed (and of course, saying something when you see it).
I am not complicit and have been in the sciences for over twenty years (graduate school to research). I have seen one professor sleep with a graduate student. The student seemed very happy with the relationship, but I think that crosses the line.
I don’t mean to derail this topic, but in the world of swimming, communities are victims of complicity. People really need to know what ‘grooming’ is. Grooming not only happens on the pool deck it happens in the workplace.
A high school swim coach might see a girl at age 13-14 but the effect of harassment is not immediate. Predators will and do spend years grooming their targets (same with bosses at work). By 15-16 a girl (or boy) who has been groomed properly will be very comfortable with physical contact, texting, and even social contact.
Parents of the girls don’t even realize that there is anything wrong. I call them ‘community groomers’. They are effectively not stopping the cumulative behaviors that lead to either harassment and/or abuse. And that does make me feel sick.
We don’t all just have work to do, we are all sickening, and once everyone realizes that we’ll be well on our way to… mass depression.
Here’s my problem. A lot of people, like the author in your quote, seem to think that all poor behaviour with respect to sexual harassment is equally bad. In reality, there’s a world of difference between being a stalker of women and failing to admonish a colleague for thinking you were wrong to report a stalking incident.
Just as monocausal explanations purport to explain everything, and in reality explain nothing, so does universal guilt fail to apportion actual guilt.
Is this a metastasizing of the melodramatically public virtue signaling and breast-beating white guilt phenomenon?
It’s just Original Sin repackaged.
BTW, I AM a scientist and I am not complicit except when I am. Which is, apparently, inescapable. Whatever.
While perhaps a laudable goal, I’d be wary of attempts to bring it to fruition. To effectively intervene, you need to first of all know whether an intervention is necessary, and then know what kind, and then have a way to do it, and then the will to do so. And the first two or three are fraught with problems.
To know whether an intervention is necessary is difficult. She uses the example of Epstein. Most people Epstein hung out with had no idea of the clear abuse he was reportedly up to, and how much harder will it be to divine the truth in the sorts of vague cases that are usually miscommunications or misinterpretations or pathologizing of normal human behaviors. To be sure that a response is even needed in such cases you’d normally need to see a pattern a behavior, which necessarily involves standing aside and observing, and only in retrospect can you know whether you were “complicit in abuse” with your initial inaction or not.
Then there’s the question of what kind of intervention is necessary. If after some interaction between a man and a woman, the woman is feeling “uncomfortable”, what does that really mean? Perhaps it was a simple miscommunication or misunderstanding. Perhaps they were raised with different values, each fine in their own context, but which are incompatible. Perhaps she’s hyper-sensitive (as many people are nowadays). Perhaps the man is autistic or eccentric (as very smart people often seem to be) and meant no harm. Perhaps the man is feeling even more uncomfortable than she is. Or, perhaps he is an evil abuser. I fear that people like this want to go directly to punishment, and always for the man, without even attempting to understand the situation.
Then there needs to be a way to intervene. As we saw with the Title IX controversy, attempting to make it easy to intervene often leads to dismantling due process and building bias into the system, resulting in injustice. These things have to be done carefully and wisely. We need to protect complainants from retaliation while also protecting defendants from injustice.
And then there is having the will to do something once you know what should be done. I think the most common inhibitor of the will to act is lacking confidence that you really understand the situation correctly (or sufficient well to know that it’s worth investigation by experts). That step shouldn’t be skipped, and shouldn’t be bypassed with false confidence borne of an immediate rush to judgment (lest you be “complicit”). But yes, if you believe you’re probably right and have done the work to justify that belief, you should act, and we can all try to be more courageous in this way. But let’s not have any witch hunts.
It’s a weird premise, in that if followed to its logical conclusion, she is also accusing the woman being stalked of being complicit.
Also, I may be totally off base in wondering this, but are liberal science labs really hotbeds of misogyny? Anecdotally I feel like highly educated liberal guys are far less likely to act like cretins – again, just in my experience though, there may be a whole subculture there that I’m unaware of. I do wonder if it’s a case of ‘over policing’ in the areas that need it the least, however (similar to how the heaviest emphasis on policing racism tends to be on uber liberal and diverse college campuses). I grew up taking a certain amount of male bullying at school as a given – “boys being boys” and all that. Once I moved to a more liberal area I have rarely if ever experienced that type of thing, so it seems strange that this would be such a problem in science labs of all places.
These confessions of guilt -even if sincere and not just virtue signaling- are toe-cringingly embarrassing.
They remind us of the RCC as well as the Cultural Revolution….
I’m not sure I understand what Valian is kicking herself for other than the stalker incident she was involved in. Maybe it’s that business of see something, say something but what did you see and who do you tell? If you had any information regarding Epstein early on, I guess you could go to the police down in Florida. But then, look how that turned out. Or may you were around Michigan State during the years of Larry Nassar. Seems you could have told a lot of people about that and got nowhere. Just getting yourself off the hook by reporting to someone is not a cure. You have to create a system within an institution that knows what to do with your report.
The problem with the view in this article is that degrees of complicity are ignored or greatly downplayed. Such views remind me of a quote from a Skeptical Inquirer article written by Isaac Asimov in 1989:
“…John, when people thought the earth was flat, they were wrong. When people thought the earth was spherical, they were wrong. But if you think that thinking the earth is spherical is just as wrong as thinking the earth is flat, then your view is wronger than both of the put together”.
The basic trouble, you see, is that people think that “right” and “wrong” are absolute; that everything that isn’t perfectly and completely right is totally and equally wrong.
Spent all my adult life in academia. I have seen various kinds of harassment and abuse by professors toward female students and staff in the ivory tower, but I do believe it has gotten considerably better. It is still there, but there is less of it. What made the difference? Of course the wide acceptance of having women in academia is a huge factor. Plus a robust HR department with staff well trained in training and mediating. Through their regular reminders, all are made aware that we need to watch it. And I think there is the ‘better angels of our nature’ aspect as well. People have gotten better in general (but we are certainly not perfect, yet).
I don’t right now buy that we are all guilty of what abuse remains, but I think we have all played some part in the improvements that have occurred.
In my experience,such cases are often not as black and white as we would like them to be.
I have been at the receiving end of what today would be construed as sexual harassment many times during my time at university. Both by my lecturers and later by older colleagues. This included e.g. thinly veiled offers of a sexual nature, instances of getting way to close and really bad jokes about women in the geosciences. It felt very uncomfortable, mainly because the nature of the relationships involved made it difficult to react as I would have done with a fellow student.
Today, if reported, such incidents would probably damage the careers of the men involved severely.
The problem is: I still know most of these men, some are friends nowadays. I even was the maid of honor at the wedding of one of them. They were, at the time, inexperienced and maybe more than a little awkward, seeking a relationship in the social context they new best, academia. I resolved the situations by confronting them, and signaled I was not interested and felt uncomfortable as politely as I could, as I would have done in other social contexts. It was not easy, but I felt it was the only way. I was, of course, an adult already – similar situations involving youngsters are another matter entirely.
Of course, there are cases in which the men (and women) harassing students or colleagues are really dangerous, abuse their power, do not taking a no for an answer and so on. In these cases, involving the authorities is called for and, fortunately, much easier today as it would have been in my case, nearly 20 years ago. But for me, empowering women (and men) to speak up even – no, especially – when they feel uncomfortable, is more helpful then seeing them only as victims.
1. Acknowledge that you are a sinner.
2. Accept the woke gurus as your savior.
3. Engage in ritual acts of mindless penance.
4. Spread the Gospel of wokeness to the heathens.
5. The Kingdom of Heaven is coming, but the forces of the anti-woke are gathering and must be defeated first.
6. Wokeness comes not to bring peace but as a sword to divide. Those who are not allies are enemies to be tossed in the fire of eternal perdition.
Thank God that secularism has won the battle against religious fundamentalism.
I have to confess my complicity in “harassment”: About 90% of what goes for “harassment” in these times amounts to someone having thin-skin.
You see, my statement is denial, and it terribly offends the feelings of the true victims. It even suggests that alleged perps might be entitled to due process or a presumption of innocence which would prevent a moral panic-induced pogrom from cleansing America’s workplaces.
To question is in itself evidence of heresy, almost as bad as supposing women might be capable of agency and don’t need a bunch of white knights and/or self-anointed career feminists on the job.
I’m starting to think the Catholic church was really on to something when they came up with this whole ‘confession’ thing.
“What I didn’t say was that his response was one-sided, inappropriate and insensitive.”
She is assuming here that if she had said that, his behavior would have changed, and that would have benefited other students.
There is no evidence, though, that adding some chastising remarks in that situation would have made any difference. It is more likely he would have just scoffed at it and walked away.
Recognizing real opportunities to speak up and intervene takes more effort than that, and usually depends on first having built up some trust and mutual respect.
No, by not speaking up, she reinforced her colleagues’s false consciousness that this fragile girl had agency and an ability to make autonomous decisions, when in fact, despite her biological age, the silly thing needs an army of protectors and supporters to help her from making the wrong decisions.
Anyone who doesn’t believe that all women (who aren’t career feminists) are the social equivalent of toddlers is a misogynist rape-enabler.
If everyone’s guilty, then no one is guilty.
I totally agree with you. I also note that Dr. Valian’s anecdote you quote here doesn’t ring true. She says:
“What I didn’t say was that his response was one-sided, inappropriate and insensitive.”
Maybe not in so many words but she didn’t let her colleague dissuade her from taking action. Instead:
“I replied that the student was visibly uncomfortable, that harassment rarely has witnesses, and that we needed to respect everyone’s rights.”
Sounds like an ideal response to me. It corrected the colleague on the issue without destroying a relationship. Would it have really been so much better to tell him off?
If Dr. Valian feels guilty about something, perhaps she ought to look elsewhere for it.