Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ offense

Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “phrase,” has Mo tricked out in a burqa, leading to a touchy exchange with Jesus:

And if you enjoy these strips, you might consider becoming a patron at the J&M Patreon site. You can give as little as $1 or $2 a month to keep the truth and humor flowing (except in Pakistan, where the strip is banned).

  1. Raph Shirley
    What do you think about the Holocaust cartoon competition in Iran? I instinctively feel it is a different category with regard to freedom of expression but I can’t state well why they are formally distinct topics.

    • Coel
      Making fun of the Holocaust is in extreme bad taste and is reprehensible, but it should be allowed in a free society.

    • Ken Kukec
      In the US it would constitute constitutionally protected speech. Mere offensiveness can never serve as a basis for the government to suppress free expression.

    • eudaimonia2013
      Holocaust context is murder

      It is a historic horror for which humans can be held accountable and survivors still feel the effect

      Burka context is aesthetic choice (not every Muslim believes it’s a requirement of belief)
      Is is an aesthetic expression of piety

      Society finds murder more reprehensible and sensitive than one’s personal spiritual interpretation of pious duty

  2. Randall Schenck
    What are the chances of ever seeing a male in one of those bags. How would you know?

    • Charles Sawicki
      When the bomb goes off?

  3. KD
    Off topic, but the author of this blog should be aware of Seattle’s “K-12 Math Ethnic Studies Framework”:

    https://www.k12.wa.us/sites/default/files/public/socialstudies/pubdocs/Math%20SDS%20ES%20Framework.pdf

    It speaks for itself.

    • jeremy pereira
      That’s surely satire. “Who gets to say if an answer is right?” Seriously?

    • W.T. Effingham
      It appears that there be a considerable amount of SWBATing in this curriculum. Am I correct in assuming the W stands for WILL?

      • W.T. Effingham
        Pre-coffee: …there be a considerable…. Post-coffee: ..there is a considerable….

    • Steve Gerrard
      It’s lovely gibberish, isn’t it?

      Rod Dreher had a rant on this at TAC, and I found the “parent” page for the article. It is under Social Studies (not math!), as a framework for possible use in an Ethnic Studies class:

      Ethnic Studies Advisory Committee

    • Charles Sawicki
      Math Ethnic Studies? Are these people insane?
      Grading will possibly include your level of oppression?

      Reply
      Posted October 2, 2019 at 1:54 pm | Permalink

      Reply
      Posted October 2, 2019 at 1:59 pm | Permalink

      This makes sense as a history subject if you want to include the diverse development of mathematical concepts (or number theory). It makes no sense as a math class, unless the topic relates to its historical/comparative development. I’m all for inclusion but not at the cost of competence. Also how do you “feel” as a mathematician doesn’t seem to be a legitimate fit in any curricula objective

      Reply
        Posted October 2, 2019 at 2:19 pm | Permalink

        It’s got some weird questions for a history class:

        ‘What fears do we have about math?’
        ‘What is it that is feared?’
        ‘Where did these fears originate?’
        ‘Why do they persist?’
        ‘How do we disrupt these fears?’

  4. Charles Sawicki
    Math Ethnic Studies
    China take the torch of civilization!

