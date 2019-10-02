Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ offense

Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “phrase,” has Mo tricked out in a burqa, leading to a touchy exchange with Jesus:
What do you think about the Holocaust cartoon competition in Iran? I instinctively feel it is a different category with regard to freedom of expression but I can’t state well why they are formally distinct topics.
Making fun of the Holocaust is in extreme bad taste and is reprehensible, but it should be allowed in a free society.
In the US it would constitute constitutionally protected speech. Mere offensiveness can never serve as a basis for the government to suppress free expression.
Holocaust context is murder
It is a historic horror for which humans can be held accountable and survivors still feel the effect
Burka context is aesthetic choice (not every Muslim believes it’s a requirement of belief)
Is is an aesthetic expression of piety
Society finds murder more reprehensible and sensitive than one’s personal spiritual interpretation of pious duty
What are the chances of ever seeing a male in one of those bags. How would you know?
When the bomb goes off?
Off topic, but the author of this blog should be aware of Seattle’s “K-12 Math Ethnic Studies Framework”:
https://www.k12.wa.us/sites/default/files/public/socialstudies/pubdocs/Math%20SDS%20ES%20Framework.pdf
It speaks for itself.
That’s surely satire. “Who gets to say if an answer is right?” Seriously?
It appears that there be a considerable amount of SWBATing in this curriculum. Am I correct in assuming the W stands for WILL?
Pre-coffee: …there be a considerable…. Post-coffee: ..there is a considerable….
It’s lovely gibberish, isn’t it?
Rod Dreher had a rant on this at TAC, and I found the “parent” page for the article. It is under Social Studies (not math!), as a framework for possible use in an Ethnic Studies class:
Ethnic Studies Advisory Committee
Math Ethnic Studies? Are these people insane?
Grading will possibly include your level of oppression?
I’m speechless.
This makes sense as a history subject if you want to include the diverse development of mathematical concepts (or number theory). It makes no sense as a math class, unless the topic relates to its historical/comparative development. I’m all for inclusion but not at the cost of competence. Also how do you “feel” as a mathematician doesn’t seem to be a legitimate fit in any curricula objective
It’s got some weird questions for a history class:
‘What fears do we have about math?’
‘What is it that is feared?’
‘Where did these fears originate?’
‘Why do they persist?’
‘How do we disrupt these fears?’
Agreed lol Perhaps it should be called: “Math history therapy?”
Math Ethnic Studies
China take the torch of civilization!