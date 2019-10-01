Photos of readers

Send in your photos (two max): people seem to like putting faces to those who comment on the site, or even see who reads but doesn’t comment.

Today we have two photos from Michael Glenister, who is a professional magician (see details and more photos here).  His captions are short and sweet:

Holding a baby wallaby at Kangaroo Creek Farm in Kelowna
—I said I was a magician…
6 Comments

  1. Murali
    Jesus!

  2. Blue
    THE A M A Z I N G Mr Michael, Ladies and Gentlemen !

    And, too, what a sweet baby picture !
    How darling to be able to cuddle and fuss over !

    Blue

  3. Mark R.
    Wee bundles of joy. 🦘

    Cool magic trick. No photoshop, right? 😉

  4. Charles Sawicki
    Michael holding baby Kangaroo: Lucky, Lucky!

  5. Randall Schenck
    Probably that down-under magic. There are more than a couple of Michael’s around here so I will try not to mix them up. Mostly different countries.

    Say, did Trump talk to the Australian prime minister…oh, never mind.

  6. rickflick
    Send a video. I’d love to see the act.

